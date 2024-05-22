Ireland, Norway and Spain recognise Palestine as an independent state…

It has been announced this morning that Ireland, Spain and Norway will recognise the State of Palestine, effective from 28th May.

From the Irish News:

The Taoiseach said that “ideally” recognition of Palestine would have been taken as part of a peace settlement in the Middle East, but said “our decision to recognise Palestine should not have to wait indefinitely”.

…Shortly before Mr Harris made the announcement outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Israel recalled its ambassador in Ireland, with its foreign affairs minister Israel Katz calling it a “distorted step”.

Israel’s embassy in Ireland said that it views Ireland’s move to recognise Palestine as “undermining its sovereignty and security” and as “damaging to our bilateral relations”.

It said the Israeli government has recalled its ambassador in Dublin Dana Erlich “temporarily for consultations”.

…The Taoiseach said that “Israel loses nothing from the recognition of the state of Palestine” and condemned the “barbaric massacre carried out by Hamas” on October 7 last year.

“Recognising the state of Palestine sends a message that there is a viable alternative to the nihilism of Hamas. Hamas has nothing to offer but pain and suffering to Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Mr Harris said.

“There is also no future in the extremist version of Zionism that fuels settler violence and illegal appropriation of land in the West Bank.”