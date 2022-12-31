Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died aged 95…

Vigevano, Italy - 21 April, 2007: Pope Joseph Benedict XVI presides over an open-air mass in Piazza Ducale, The Pontiff is visiting the northern Italian town of Vigevano.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died, aged 95.

Benedict held the papacy between 2005-13 before resigning, the first pope in six centuries to do so.

Regarded as an intellectual and a doctrinal conservative, Benedict could be polarising. He also has been criticised for his mishandling of clerical sexual abuse scandals.

