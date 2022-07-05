As Sunak and Javid quit, is this finally the end for Boris?

The PM has been hanging on by his fingernails for months but is now the hour of reckoning for Boris?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have both quit Boris Johnson’s cabinet. As the BBC reports:

Sunak says the public expect “government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously” Health Secretary Javid tells the PM he can “no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government” Both men quit after Johnson apologised for appointing a Tory MP to his government who had faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Will there be more resignations to follow?