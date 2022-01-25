UUP back Doug Beattie as leader. Edwin Poots issues defamation proceedings…

Doug Beattie picked the worst time possible to tweet his joke. I was checking the news to see what else to write about and there is nothing much happening locally at the moment so all the media eyes are still on the beleaguered UUP leader. People have been combing his previous Tweets and coming up with some real clangers.

Still the UUP have backed their leader (for now).

Meanwhile Edwin Poots has issued defamation proceedings against Beattie. This seems like a real over reaction. If I was Edwin I would be sitting back and taking the high moral ground. People in glass houses and all that…

The contagion is spreading with journos and the Twitteratti busy examining the tweets of all our local politicans. Likeable Green Party Belfast Councillor Brian Smyth came to the attention of Stephen Nolan. From the Belfast Telegraph:

Referencing a tweet from May 16, 2013, Mr Nolan read out the post attributed to Mr Smyth which said: “The girl from Israel on Eurovision has impressive cleavage. I think that is the selling point as the song is crap.”

For any paranoid politicians out there, here are instructions on how to delete your Twitter account.