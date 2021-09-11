Tyrone are All-Ireland Football Champions…

The Mayo curse strikes again as Tyrone beat Mayo to win their 4th All-Ireland Football Title. In a thrilling match, Mayo had a promising lead at the start but Tyrone soon took over and Mayo was behind most of the game.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Tyrone v Mayo in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final here!

Full-Time Score:

Tyrone 2-14

Mayo 0-15#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/ka4qFsOxbY — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 11, 2021

You have to feel sorry for Mayo, who have now lost one-third of all All-Ireland football finals played since 1989. That’s a psychological obstacle that is going to be hard to shift. At this level of competition, you need to be rock solid in the head and the body. Tyrone were a well-oiled machine whose fluid play made it impossible for Mayo to get a break.

Great play from Tyrone leading to a goal from Darren McCurry for @TyroneGAALive v @MayoGAA in The All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final ! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/ERrFMrjvzq — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 11, 2021

The fitness level of modern players is astounding; I was exhausted just trying to keep up with the play. I forget who it was but the Tyrone player who got his shirt ripped was like someone from a Marvel movie. Incredible dedication from players who are unpaid.

For GAA fans this poster I came across from the 1970s will give you a giggle. It was crazy to think a sports competition was once sponsored by a cigarette company. Nowadays I doubt any senior players would even take a drink never mind smoke. Mind you you can see future generations looking back mystified that alcohol companies were allowed to sponsor sports competitions…

Well done to Tyrone for a worthy victory.