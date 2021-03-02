Urban North Belfast – free webinar series today and tomorrow…

Today and tomorrow there are 3 online webinars around improving the urban environment in North Belfast. If you are free they should be an interesting watch.
Reconnecting North Belfast to the river Tuesday 2nd March 2-4 pm
The webinar introduces the alternative urban solution evolved for North Belfast and the road interchange.
Tony Fretton – architect London
Terri McKeown – Sailortown Regeneration
Mary Black – CBE – Public Health professional
Michael McGarry – architect Professor QUB
Ken Sterrett – retired QUB planner
Intro and chair
Mark Hackett – architect
Great Places North Belfast Wednesday 3rd March 11-1pm
Fourteen non profit Listed Building owners have formed the North Belfast Heritage Cluster.
Introducing the Heritage Fund project and the urban issues of remaking urban space and healing road severance.
Duncan Morrow – Director of Community Engagement Ulster University
Nicola Waddington – Ministerial Advisory Group MAG
Mark Hackett – architect consultant Great Places
Intro and chair
Paula Reynolds – CEO Belfast Charitable Society
North Belfast Garden Grid Wednesday 3rd March 2-4pm
A co designed solution for the large number of problematic and wasted sites in North Belfast. The strategy links the sites into a ‘grid’ under a social enterprise plant nursery.
Jürgen Patzak-Poor – architect Berlin
Aoife Houlihan Wiberg – Professor Ulster UU Zero Carbon expert (drop in 3pm)
Intro and chair
Mark Hackett – architect
All events are free and you book via the Eventbrite link below:
“CRUMLIN ROAD COURTHOUSE [BELFAST]-151539” by infomatique is licensed under CC BY-SA
