Urban North Belfast – free webinar series today and tomorrow…

Today and tomorrow there are 3 online webinars around improving the urban environment in North Belfast. If you are free they should be an interesting watch.

Reconnecting North Belfast to the river Tuesday 2nd March 2-4 pm

The webinar introduces the alternative urban solution evolved for North Belfast and the road interchange.

Tony Fretton – architect London

Terri McKeown – Sailortown Regeneration

Mary Black – CBE – Public Health professional

Michael McGarry – architect Professor QUB

Ken Sterrett – retired QUB planner





Intro and chair

Mark Hackett – architect

Great Places North Belfast Wednesday 3rd March 11-1pm





Fourteen non profit Listed Building owners have formed the North Belfast Heritage Cluster.

Introducing the Heritage Fund project and the urban issues of remaking urban space and healing road severance.

Duncan Morrow – Director of Community Engagement Ulster University

Nicola Waddington – Ministerial Advisory Group MAG

Mark Hackett – architect consultant Great Places

Intro and chair

Paula Reynolds – CEO Belfast Charitable Society





North Belfast Garden Grid Wednesday 3rd March 2-4pm





A co designed solution for the large number of problematic and wasted sites in North Belfast. The strategy links the sites into a ‘grid’ under a social enterprise plant nursery.

Jürgen Patzak-Poor – architect Berlin

Aoife Houlihan Wiberg – Professor Ulster UU Zero Carbon expert (drop in 3pm)

Intro and chair

Mark Hackett – architect

All events are free and you book via the Eventbrite link below:

“CRUMLIN ROAD COURTHOUSE [BELFAST]-151539” by infomatique is licensed under CC BY-SA