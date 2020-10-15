Phoney Polish peeler gets himself into a pickle with the proper police…

A story in today’s Irish News provides a bit of a distraction from the unending doom:

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer in Co Armagh.

Police said an off-duty officer reported being pulled over on the M1 at Craigavon towards Portadown at around 1am by a vehicle he believed to be a police car.

The driver of the unmarked grey Skoda Superb registration FT62 CEX which had been fitted with blue flashing lights, presented an ID card and stated that the off duty officer had been driving too fast.

Recognising that the ID card was not a legitimate PSNI warrant card, the officer challenged the man, who immediately drove off at speed.

The suspect was subsequently located in the Bluestone Hall area of Craigavon and arrested. A homemade ‘PSNI Identity card’ was found inside the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “We are concerned by this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have encountered this man while he has been purporting to be a police officer. We believe it is possible that this is not the first occasion he has done this and he was simply unlucky to have pulled over a police officer.”

The man is described as white, approximately 5′ 9″ tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes and spoke with a Polish accent.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101.