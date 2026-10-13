The sham fight at Stormont…

Our elected leaders had a busy day up at Stormont yesterday. What were they all working so furiously on? Was it the environmental crisis of Lough Neagh? The crisis in our health service? Improving education? How to build more houses? Of course not. You wouldn’t expect anything useful or constructive from them. Instead they spent three-hours traded insults with each over during a debate before no-confidence motions in Sinn Féin ministers.

I’m not even going to bother given you any quotes, you can read them all here at the BBC but they all amounted to the political equivalent of “Aye yer ma”.

The whole spectacle really is utterly pathetic.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.