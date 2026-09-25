Parades Commission Permits Restricted Garvaghy Road March

| Readers 3173
"Drumcree Church - County Armagh" by [email protected] is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

The Parades Commission has approved a request from the Orange Order to hold a march along the Garvaghy Road on the 27th September subject to a number of restrictions.

As per the Belfast Telegraph

Permission has been granted for no more than 35 people, including five named marshals, to take part in the parade, which will depart Drumcree Church at 8am on Sunday. The Commission has ruled it must disperse no later than 9.30am. A number of conditions have been attached to the ruling, with no banners, flags or emblems to be carried.

A link to the Parades Commission ruling including the full text of the determination can be found at their website here.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian Walker

Sorting out the political mess we are in…

Soapbox

A Shared Opportunity to Transform Homelessness Prevention

Soapbox

Burrows: Unionism must grow the vote, not just manage it

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation