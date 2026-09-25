Parades Commission Permits Restricted Garvaghy Road March

The Parades Commission has approved a request from the Orange Order to hold a march along the Garvaghy Road on the 27th September subject to a number of restrictions.

As per the Belfast Telegraph

Permission has been granted for no more than 35 people, including five named marshals, to take part in the parade, which will depart Drumcree Church at 8am on Sunday. The Commission has ruled it must disperse no later than 9.30am. A number of conditions have been attached to the ruling, with no banners, flags or emblems to be carried.

A link to the Parades Commission ruling including the full text of the determination can be found at their website here.

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