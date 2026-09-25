A Shared Opportunity to Transform Homelessness Prevention

By Kate McCauley, Chief Executive of Housing Rights

Like many of those gathered in the Long Gallery last Monday, I was both surprised and encouraged to hear Minister Gordon Lyons announce plans to establish a Homelessness Commission at Housing Rights’ ‘Transforming Prevention Together’ event.

While we await further details, the Minister made clear that the Commission will include two expert-led panels. One will consider how homelessness legislation needs reform, while the other will focus on the changes needed in our systems and wider approach. Together, their shared aim is an important one; moving us closer to a society that prevents homelessness rather than simply responding to it after it happens.

Afterwards, a colleague reflected that it is rare to leave sector events these days feeling genuinely optimistic. I think many of us would agree. Yet there was a sense in the room that this announcement could represent a significant opportunity to tackle some of the root causes of homelessness and drive meaningful change.

At Housing Rights, we were particularly encouraged to hear the commitment to expert-led panels and to see equal emphasis placed on legislative reform and addressing the long-standing gap between policy and implementation. These were key themes in our Discussion Paper, published in April 2026.

We were grateful for the opportunity to discuss those proposals with the NI Assembly Communities Committee in May. During that engagement, we highlighted the importance of an independent process that brings together people with lived experience of homelessness, frontline practitioners and key stakeholders across sectors. Real and lasting change is only possible when those most affected by homelessness, and those working closest to it, help shape the solutions.

The recommendations in our paper were informed by extensive engagement with partners across the UK and by conversations throughout our own sector. In the months since publication, we have continued to meet with colleagues and stakeholders in housing and homelessness, as well as those working in related sectors such as health and justice. These conversations have helped us test, challenge and strengthen our thinking. We are grateful to everyone who has shared their experience, insight and expertise along the way.

The Minister recently indicated during an Assembly debate that he intends to bring proposals to the NI Executive to secure wider support. That matters because homelessness is not solely a housing issue. The factors that place people at risk of homelessness often cut across multiple areas of public policy and public services. Preventing homelessness requires collective action, and I hope this work continues to build support across the Executive as part of the wider Programme for Government.

While this announcement is a positive step, we know that establishing a Commission is only the beginning. Its work must be given the time, independence and support needed to develop meaningful recommendations. Most importantly, those recommendations must lead to tangible improvements for people who are homeless today and for those at risk of becoming homeless in the future.

At Housing Rights, we are committed to playing our part. We are as committed to the ideas in our Discussion Paper now as we were when it was published. At Housing Rights, we want to build on the progress so far and be ready to positively influence change. So, we are investing in our own resources to ensure that the process is inclusive and independent. We will shortly be advertising for a fixed-term post to help ensure our work with stakeholders across sectors and our policy input is as strong as possible.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.