Prospects for Ulster Rugby

This is the second of a series of articles on the strength in depth of our provincial squads ahead to the start of the season next month. The first article – on Connacht – is published here.

The Ulster squad quality is similar to Connacht’s with 15 Irish internationals compared to Connacht’s 16. With 41 senior professionals to Connacht’s 39, they also have a bit more depth, particularly at lock, but curiously only one specialist openside, Nick Timoney. What will Ulster do when Timoney is in Ireland camp, particularly if Bryn Ward, an 8 who can play 7, is also in Ireland camp? David McCann can probably cover there, but Ulster really need another specialist 7. Perhaps Ulster are hoping that academy flankers Tom Brigg or James McKillop have the potential to grow rapidly into that role.

It also looks as if Tom O’Toole is condemned to play tight head for Ulster while competing for a loosehead spot with Ireland. Handy if Ireland only bring 5 props to the World Cup, but otherwise less than ideal for his chances of Ireland recognition, especially when test looseheads Porter, McCarthy, and Boyle return from injury and given the rise of Sam Illo ahead of Bealham at tight head. Ulster have five props in their academy, so are clearly hoping to grow their own props for the future.

Otherwise, Richie Murphy has recruited well, with the signing of Mathew Devine a real coup, Argentine international Eduardo Bello replacing Angus Bell, and Eli Snyman replacing Mathew Dalton and bolstering the pack as Henderson edges towards retirement. It is not surprising that Ulster’s three non-Ireland eligible players Bello, Snyman and Augustus, are all forwards known for their physicality. Ulster’s pack have been bullied on too many occasions.

Jamie Benson (Harlequins), Ben Donnell (Cardiff), Keynan Knox (Nevers), and Chay Mullins (Connacht) are also brought in to replace the departing John Andrew, Rory Maguire, Brian O’Connor, Marcus Rea, Sean Reffel, Lorcan McGloughlin, Dave Shanahan, James Humphries, Ben Moxham, and Werner Kok – the only other first team regular departing. Bryn Ward, Henry Walker, and Aitzol Arenzana-King are promoted from the academy to bring the numbers up to 41, down two from the 2025/6 season.

So what are we to make of all these changes? Angus Bell and Werner Kok are undoubtedly a loss, but perhaps compensated by the recruitment of Eduardo Bello and rise of Zac Ward. Hopefully, Bello is a better scrummager than Bell and Snyman a better lock than Dalton. Mathew Devine and Jamie Benson should address a lack of depth at 9 and 10. But Ulster will need some of their erstwhile journeymen pros and academy graduates to come good if they are to compete on two fronts – something that was their undoing towards the latter end of last season.

Ulster’s first XV includes 12 internationals but rugby is now a 23 man game and Ulster have been found wanting when injuries and squad rotation have taken their toll. At full strength and at their best, they can give any team a hard time, but the problem has been maintaining that standard right through a season. Richie Murphy has been able to address some issues – a lack of power in the pack and depth at 9 and 10. But Ulster need another specialist 7 and have been very reliant on a very young Jack Murphy at 10. Some of their third and fourth choice players have yet to convince they can hold their own against the South African URC teams.

The URC is getting stronger all the time and the leading French teams are awesome in the European and Challenge Cups. Players and tactics that were good enough a few years ago are no longer good enough now. It looks like Rory Best and Richie Murphy are slowly assembling a stronger playing and coaching squad and the appointment of Joe Schmidt to a consultancy role should improve the elite player development pathways over the longer term. Ulster have in the past been very reliant on imported players including some star performers but also a lot of journeymen pros coming and going without leaving a lasting impression.

Constrained finances and the limit of three non-Ireland players will always limit the number of star players that can be imported, but the academy has been contributing an average of only three players a season for the last few years so hopefully an improving indigenous player base and elite player development pathway will gradually make its influence felt more profoundly in the make-up of the senior squad. So, the verdict has to be – a lot done, but a lot more hard work to do. There are ultimately no short-cuts to sustained success unless you have a multi-millionaire benefactor. Anyone seen Rory McIlroy recently?

Prediction: The absence of Champion’s cup matches in the early part of the season should take some of the pressure off the squad depth, and that, combined with a good coaching ticket should ensure a good start to the season. A lot depends on Ulster’s long term injury profile, but I would back Ulster to make the URC play-offs and have a good run in the Challenge cup – or roughly on a par with an improving Connacht.

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com