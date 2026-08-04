What is Northern Ireland’s Sunday trading law actually for?

Northern Ireland’s Sunday trading law made one compromise about shop size and another about Sunday morning. Belfast can change neither, so it has declared itself a holiday resort instead.

At eleven o’clock on a typical Sunday morning in Belfast, a shop worker in a small shop will be serving customers. Next door, a shop worker in a large store will not, because the law prevents her employer from opening. Both work in retail. Only one of their employers is restricted. If the restriction is now defended as securing a common morning of rest for shop workers, the difference needs to be explained.

The answer is that the Shops (Sunday Trading &c.) (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 contains not one compromise but two, adopted for different reasons and now argued about as though they were the same thing. The first decides who is regulated: large shops are those with a relevant floor area exceeding 280 square metres, and everything below that line trades freely. The second decides when the regulation bites: large shops may open between one o’clock and six.

Why 280 square metres, and why one o’clock

The legislative record is clear about why each was chosen, and it has been absent from the current debate. When the draft Order came before the House of Lords in November 1997, Lord Alderdice asked directly whether the floor area figure was arbitrary. Lord Dubs, the Northern Ireland Office minister, answered that the limit had to be clearly understandable and easily enforced in order to maintain a level playing field, that Northern Ireland had simply followed the Sunday Trading Act 1994, that he did not know how the Great Britain figure had been arrived at, and that both the Keep Sunday Special campaign and the retailers’ reform lobby had supported it. His answer concerned administrability and competitive neutrality, agreed between opposing interests, not the welfare of shop workers.

The hours were another matter entirely. Great Britain permits large shops to operate for six continuous hours, anywhere between ten and six. Northern Ireland was given five hours from one o’clock, and Dubs told the House that the reduction from the Great Britain model had been made “in recognition of the concerns of those for whom Sunday is a special day” (HL Deb 20 November 1997, vol 583, col 671). The protected morning is, therefore, a recorded concession to Sunday observance.

The only lever below Stormont

Belfast City Council can alter neither. Paragraph 9 of the 1997 Order gives a district council discretion to designate any area in its district as a holiday resort, which lifts the hours restriction for up to eighteen Sundays between March and September. Dubs noted at the time that this went further than the 1994 Act. Every interest with a stake in Sunday trading is therefore left arguing over a holiday resort designation, because it is the sole discretionary power the 1997 Order leaves to anyone below Stormont. It engages one half of the settlement, by way of exception rather than amendment. As with the street-by-street surveys that decide dual-language street signs, a question of general application is being settled geographically, because the available instrument is a local one.

That is why a landlocked city has designated itself a holiday resort for two Sundays during Fleadh Cheoil, with a review due by the end of October, whereas a full designation would have run thirteen weeks. Belfast Chamber called the outcome a cop-out rather than a compromise, which is fair as a description of the result but unfair to a council working with the one instrument it possesses.

Each contemporary objection appears different when examined against the part of the settlement it actually concerns.

The threshold does not protect workers

The strongest comes from the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw), which says its members report pressure to work Sundays and that extended hours would reduce their family time. The obvious defence of the threshold is that it is a proxy for employer power: a multiple can compel Sunday working through rostering where an owner-operated shop cannot. That argument is not an invention of today’s opponents. Lord Cope made it in 1997, arguing that the weaker competitive position and bargaining power of small shops meant the public needed less protection from them than from the great multiples. The argument concerns the position of firms, though, not the vulnerability of their staff.

On representation, however, the available evidence points in the opposite direction. Usdaw’s own submission to the council sets out longstanding recognition agreements with Tesco, Asda, Co-op, Primark and Sainsbury’s, so the restricted employers are precisely those with established collective bargaining. Across the United Kingdom in 2025, 28.1 per cent of employees in workplaces of fifty or more were union members, with a union presence in 65.4 per cent of such workplaces, compared with 15.2 per cent membership and 31.9 per cent presence in smaller workplaces. Headcount and floor area are not the same measure, and some large-floor-area shops employ very few people. But whatever the 280-square-metre line tracks, it is not the absence of representation.

The 1997 Order did protect workers through a separate limb. Schedule 2 confers rights that attach to the person and are enforceable before an industrial tribunal, which is the more natural vehicle, because such rights follow the worker wherever they are employed, whereas a trading restriction reaches only those inside premises that meet a statutory definition. Doubts about whether that limb works are as old as the Order itself: Cope thought the equivalent Great Britain protection was widely regarded as ineffective, Dubs put the number of tribunal cases since 1994 at around thirty, and Lord Molyneaux described employers dismissing staff who had been given only verbal assurances about conscientious objection. The council’s own report concedes that the protections attach to Sunday working as such rather than to particular hours, and that workers contracted solely for Sundays have limited cover. A defender of the present law might take those failures as a reason for keeping the restriction, on the grounds that a rule closing the doors protects people who would never bring a tribunal claim. That is the serious version of the argument, and it concedes what is at issue: the restriction is being asked to compensate for a weak employment right rather than to do its own work.

A concern about worker protection, therefore, points towards employment legislation rather than trading restrictions. The council’s report itself notes that the Republic of Ireland operates effectively deregulated Sunday trading alongside a Code of Practice on Sunday Working in the Retail Trade, which lacks the force of law but is admissible before the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court. A voluntary charter of the kind Belfast drafted in 2018 is not a substitute for that.

Conscience needs a right, not a rule about floor space

Religious observance raises the same question in a sharper form. A person who will not work on the Lord’s Day deserves an enforceable personal right, not a market regulation that happens to shield some of them. Parliament understood the difficulty in 1997. The 1994 Act’s provision allowing large shops closed on the Jewish Sabbath to open freely on Sunday was omitted from the Northern Ireland Order because Dubs advised that it would offend section 17 of the Northern Ireland Constitution Act 1973, which voided provisions discriminating on grounds of religious belief or political opinion. Accommodating observance by differentiating between premises was a problem then, and it is now, whatever the position. And this is not secular Belfast versus religious Belfast: 64 per cent of respondents from a Protestant community background supported the extension. A stronger opt-out would protect observant workers wherever they work, including the many already serving in small shops while large stores remain shut.

Scope is the council’s to decide

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) makes a competition objection, and part of it is right. A citywide designation is not supported by a rationale based solely on city-centre footfall, hotel occupancy, and St George’s Market, and would principally benefit suburban supermarkets. That is an argument about scope, which is the council’s to decide, and it should be conceded: designate the city centre for the full thirteen weeks, monitor it properly, and press separately for strengthened opt-out rights. Translink states plainly that it has no funding to extend Sunday services and takes no position on the policy. That is a cost, and it bears on the phasing of any extension, but the gap would exist under any liberalisation and explains nothing about floor area.

A framework asked to do four things at once

The concerns are genuine. The trouble is that several distinct questions have become trapped inside a single provision, because no other provision is available to anyone below Stormont. Neither the threshold nor the hours has been amended since 1997, and the last occasion on which the Assembly seriously considered doing so was 2011, when officials told the Social Development Committee that the Minister, Nelson McCausland, regarded the existing hours as an enforceable compromise and was minded not to change them. Even a Christmas Day trading ban, which drew very strong support in the same 2011 consultation, was never brought forward, and Northern Ireland still lacks the equivalent of the Christmas Day (Trading) Act 2004.

Before deciding whether Sunday trading should change, Northern Ireland should be clear about what the present law is designed to achieve. A framework assembled from one compromise on shop size and another on Sunday morning is now expected to protect shop workers, religious observance, independent retailers, and the city centre at once. Until that is acknowledged, the argument will continue to be conducted through a holiday resort designation, because it is available, rather than through the instrument suited to the problems people actually want solved.

Sources: Shops (Sunday Trading &c.) (Northern Ireland) Order 1997, SI 1997/2779 (N.I. 20); HL Deb 20 November 1997, vol 583, cc 670–81; Belfast City Council, Sunday Openings 2026 consultation report, Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, 22 May 2026; Department for Business and Trade, Trade union membership, UK, 1995 to 2025: statistical bulletin; Northern Ireland Assembly, Committee for Social Development, review of Sunday trading laws, 8 September 2011.

El Cavador is a Slugger reader from Belfast with a particular interest in education