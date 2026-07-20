As most of you will know the sub-four-minute mile was long considered impossible until Roger Bannister managed it in 1954. Sensei and many athletes have smashed his record. The latest is Scottish athlete Josh Kerr, who set a new world record in an amazing time of 3:42. He managed to keep an average speed of 16.2 mph which is pretty damn fast. Well done to him.
Scottish athlete Josh Kerr breaks the 1-mile world record with a time of 3:42.66, the previous world record having stood for 27 years. pic.twitter.com/4Hc52DxVcX
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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