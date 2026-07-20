Scottish athlete Josh Kerr breaks the 1-mile world record with a time of 3:42…

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By Erik van Leeuwen, attribution: Erik van Leeuwen (bron: Wikipedia). - Zenfolio - Erki Pictures, GFDL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=146024300

As most of you will know the sub-four-minute mile was long considered impossible until Roger Bannister managed it in 1954. Sensei and many athletes have smashed his record. The latest is Scottish athlete Josh Kerr, who set a new world record in an amazing time of 3:42. He managed to keep an average speed of 16.2 mph which is pretty damn fast. Well done to him.

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