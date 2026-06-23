Today is the tenth anniversary of the Brexit vote…

| Readers
man and woman standing near brown trees
Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

Today, ten years ago, the loyal citizens of Her Majesty’s United Kingdom took to the polls and told that motley crew of French cheese-eating surrender monkeys, joyless German technocrats, lazy Spanish siesta lovers and over-sexed Italians and all the other godless heathens of continental Europe that they take their EU and shovel it up their big jam roll.

Since in there has been nothing but sunny uplands, the UK economy has soared. There has been political stability and societal harmony like never seen since the glory days of Empire.

Brexit has been a complete success. The UK is going from strength to strength. I have never been as proud to be British, and I will be spending today listening to the Last Night of the Proms Spotify playlist while polishing my Charles and Princess Diana wedding memorial China collection.

Let us raise a glass of Pimms to Boris, Nigel, and the other Churchillian titans of our age who bravely led us out of the European darkness to this great new, green and pleasant land.

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