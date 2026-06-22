Jeffrey Donaldson found guilty of 18 historical sex offences…

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The jury has made its decision in the Jeffrey Donaldson trial and they have found him guilty of all 18 sex abuse charges, including one charge of rape. His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, who faced five charges including four related to aiding and abetting, found to have done the acts. She cannot be found guilty as she is facing a trial of the facts after being declared unfit for a conventional trial.

He has been sent to jail now and is looking at a long prison sentence, but exact sentencing will be at a later date. There are also calls for him to be stripped of his knighthood.

This is a sensational political scandal so I know you will all be keen to discuss it but do remember to keep in mind that there are victims in this case and that those victims have lifelong anonymity and this does not change even after the trial unless they decide to go public so please no discussion around the identity of the victims.

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