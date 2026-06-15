Weekly Bulletin 13/06/26

What you need to know

Executive and business groups condemn disorder

On Wednesday (10 June), The Executive Office issued a joint statement condemning ongoing disorder and violence in Northern Ireland, following Monday’s (8 June) knife attack in north Belfast. First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly acknowledged the right to peaceful protest, but said the disorder has gone “far beyond that”, condemning racism, attacks on homes, and damage to businesses. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the violence as “shocking and completely unacceptable”. Many businesses were forced to close on Wednesday and Thursday, and Translink suspended all bus and rail services after 5pm. Twenty-one trade and industry groups later issued a statement highlighting the “vital contribution” made by migrant workers to the economy.

What next: Protests passed without major incident on Thursday night (11 June). BBC News NI reported

that as of Friday afternoon, 19 people had been arrested in connection with the disorder.

DUP says it will back Good Jobs Bill if trade union access provisions removed

The DUP has said it will support parts of the Good Jobs Employment Rights Bill if Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald (Sinn Féin) separates wider employment rights measures from proposals on trade union access. Speaking on Monday (8 June), DUP Leader Gavin Robinson said his party would approve provisions on general employment rights, such as paid neonatal care leave, if the trade union elements are placed in a separate Bill for further scrutiny. According to BBC News, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly accused Sinn Féin of trying to “bully and bounce” her into supporting “half-baked” legislation, claiming the current trade union access proposals are the most expansive in the UK, Ireland and the EU. In response, Dr Archibald said that she would not be “leaving anyone behind”. The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has criticised the DUP’s response, stating that “seeking to gut this bill of its key provisions without presenting any evidence for doing so would fundamentally undermine workers faith in the devolved institutions”. The Bill was discussed by the Executive on Thursday (11 June), but once again failed to pass to the Assembly.

What next: In a social media post, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said: “It was my preference that the Bill would pass to the Economy Committee in advance of summer recess to give it maximum scrutiny time but for the avoidance of doubt, there is plenty of time remaining in this mandate for this legislation to be properly scrutinised and passed.”

SDLP MLA introduces Regional Balance Bill

On Monday (8 June), SDLP Economy Spokespesron Sinéad McLaughlin introduced a members’ bill, the Regional Balance Bill, which she said offers an “historic opportunity” to address regional inequality, according to the Belfast Telegraph. The Bill would place a legal duty on the Executive to establish a Regional Balance Strategic Framework aimed at addressing economic disparities between different parts of Northern Ireland. Under the proposals, Executive departments would be required to have due regard to the framework when developing policies, strategies and public services. It would also create an annual accountability mechanism to measure and evaluate progress.

What next: Ms McLaughlin said regional balance has been treated as an “aspiration” for too long and that her Bill would turn it into an “obligation”. The Bill awaits a date for its second stage debate

Stakeholder Watch

The Executive Office: “First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer following last night’s scenes of disorder. They were clear that what was witnessed on the streets here last night is deeply damaging to communities and puts innocent lives at risk. The First Minister and deputy First Minister reaffirmed with him their collective commitment to protecting communities, upholding the rule of law, and working together to keep people safe. They continue to appeal for calm.” First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster): “I have spent the last few days in the United States meeting political and business leaders, trade unions, and the Irish diaspora. It was an invaluable opportunity to showcase the very best of our people and island, and to make the case for greater investment, creating more well-paid jobs and building a better future for people at home. The historic change unfolding in Ireland was front and centre of conversations. With more and more people at home looking to a future beyond the Union, there is growing interest in what comes next. There is a new chapter being written. A future where all our people take control of their own affairs and destiny, and together shape a united Ireland that betters the lives of everyone who calls this island home.”

deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (DUP, Lagan Valley): “Some good news – 341 new jobs to be created at Kainos and it was an honour to be there today to help announce! I first worked with Kainos over a decade ago and it is great to see the company growing once again. High value, good jobs – created by business with the right Government support!” David Honeyford MLA (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “The Good Jobs Bill should come before the Assembly. Let the Committee hear from businesses, trade unions and experts, and let the evidence shape the legislation. The debate shouldn’t be workers vs business. Northern Ireland needs both: strong worker protections and a competitive economy that creates jobs, investment and opportunity. #GoodJobsBill #Business #Economy” Robin Swann MP (UUP, South Antrim): “The Common Travel Area has always something that the Irish Government having been unwilling or unable to protect or police from their side, as was apparent during the pandemic when the sharing of information was a challenge.” SDLP: “Politics across these islands is changing fast. We’re bringing together voices from across these islands to discuss what comes next. Take a look at our first two speaker announcements for The Future of These Islands: Preparing for Change. Tickets: https://sdlp.ie/preparingforchange

Claire Sugden (Independent, East Londonderry): “I sat down with @BelTel Podcast to discuss independence, unionism & elections. This was recorded a few weeks ago when I was the only independent, but we talked themes that are very relevant to news of recent days. Have a listen, let me know your thoughts!”.

Kathleen Funchion MEP (Sinn Féin, Ireland South): “I am delighted to learn that the Cypriot Presidency has proposed direct funding for Peace Plus in its “negotiating box” as part of the next long term EU budget. The Irish Presidency must deliver on this proposal. I will make sure the EP continues to support Peace Plus.”

Other Stories

Survey warns growth becoming harder for businesses across island of Ireland

The conditions for business growth across the island of Ireland are becoming increasingly constrained, according to the publication of InterTradeIreland’s All-island Business Monitor for Q2 2026 on Tuesday (9 June). The survey of 750 SMEs found that while demand remains relatively stable, rising costs, labour pressures and uncertainty are making growth harder to sustain. Around 55% of firms reported stable trading conditions, 39% reported growth and six in 10 said they are profitable. However, cost pressures remain the main concern, with 56% of SMEs citing rising energy costs as an issue. In response, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said SMEs remain resilient, adding: “As cross-border trade in goods and services reaches a record high of almost £15b, we are committed to helping SMEs seize the opportunities in the cross-border market through our support of the work of InterTradeIreland”.

Number of registered businesses in NI rises for twelfth consecutive year

Statistics released on Thursday (11 June) by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) showed that the number of VAT and/or PAYE registered businesses operating in Northern Ireland rose by 1,545 (1.9%) to 82,680 in the year to March 2026. It marks the twelfth consecutive annual increase following a period of decline between 2008 and 2014. The Inter-Departmental Business Register statistics showed that most businesses remain micro-sized, with 73,880 businesses (89.4%) employing fewer than 10 people. Construction saw the largest percentage increase among the four headline industries, rising by 2.7% to 11,785 businesses, which is the highest since the series began in 2010. Services recorded the largest absolute growth, increasing by 975 businesses, while Belfast remained the council area with the highest number of businesses, accounting for 14.6% of the total.

Health and Communities ministers jointly launch ‘Designing Homes for All’ guide

On Tuesday (9 June), Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons jointly launched a new housing design guide to support people living with sensory and cognitive impairments. The document is aimed at a wide range of stakeholders involved in the development, design and construction of homes, as well as medical professionals and people with disabilities and their families who are considering making changes to their home. Speaking at the launch event, Minister Nesbitt says the guide “builds on previous work which focused on accessibility for those with mobility issues and physical impairment, recognising the need to design safe and healthy homes for people with a range of cognitive impairments”. Similarly, Minister Lyons stressed that “a well-designed home is more than bricks and mortar. It underpins independence, health and wellbeing and makes a vital contribution to quality of life”. The guide can be accessed here.

Renewable NI calls for REPG scheme to be passed before end of the Assembly mandate

On Wednesday (10 June), Shane Corcoran, Head of Policy at Renewable NI, wrote an opinion piece for Pivotal, warning that the gap between the pace of renewable energy policy delivery and the growing risk of energy insecurity in NI was “growing”. He noted that NI was one of the few areas in western Europe without a long-term renewable electricity support scheme in place, and expressed concern that the Renewable Electricity Price Guarantee Scheme (REPG) was yet to be introduced to the Assembly, given that the status quo threatened to result in “weaker investment signals, less price certainty for developers, and fewer projects progressing to delivery”. He claimed that a REPG scheme would reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and insulate consumers from exposure to global price shocks; support the development of large-scale renewable projects; and support investment, jobs, community funding and business rates, particularly in rural areas. Mr Corcoran dismissed the need for grid infrastructure to be upgraded prior to greater investment in renewable generation, claiming that waiting for the grid to be “ready” merely “locks in further delay” He also cited data from RenewableUK which found that NI had the slowest planning timelines in the UK and Ireland, with decisions for major projects often taking several years, and argued that this barrier to development was dissuading potential investors.

Across the Border

Irish Government announces priorities for EU Presidency

On Wednesday (10 June), the Irish Government announced its priorities for its EU Presidency, which runs from July until December this year. On competitiveness, Ireland is prioritising simplifying rules, achieving a more integrated single market, championing strong trade, accelerating the energy transition, and strengthening the EU’s capacity in digital and AI technology. On values, Ireland reaffirmed the EU’s support for Ukraine and for a two-state solution in Israel-Palestine. Taoiseach Micheál Martin also indicated that EU accession talks with Montenegro could be “very close to the end line by the end of the year”. Online safety is another priority, with Ireland saying they will advocate for “a decision at EU level on the digital age of majority”. On security, the Government say “active support” for Ukraine will be a “defining priority” for the Irish Presidency, and say they will work to further develop the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Government under pressure as EU presses for sanctions on Aughinish Alumina

On Tuesday (10 June), the Irish Times reported that the Irish Government is pushing back against calls to levy economic sanctions on Aughinish Alumina. An investigation by the Irish Times and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in March revealed that County Limerick plant exports large quantities of alumina to Russia, where the raw material is used to make aluminium later supplied to dozens of Russian arms manufacturers. Alumina is not currently covered by the EU sanctions, but some member states, including Estonia, are pushing for a ban. The Irish Government is arguing that sanctioning the Aughinish plant would disrupt the supply of key raw materials to European industry. Asked about the reports during a visit to Dublin, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top representative on foreign affairs, said she trusted in the continuing inquiry by the Department of Enterprise.

Rotunda Hospital consultants will no longer treat private patients after stand-off with Health Minister

The Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin has backed down, The Journal reports, after a stand-off with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill over consultants on public-only contracts providing care to private patients. The hospital’s board said they “decided to bring the hospital’s arrangements into line with the Government’s policy” after the Minister and the HSE threatened to withdraw funding. Ms Carroll MacNeill welcomed the decision, saying that the focus should be on care and implementing “reforms that strengthen our public health service for all”. Public-only contracts were introduced as part of the Sláintecare plan to move towards a universal healthcare system in Ireland. Social Democrats health spokesperson Pádraig Rice told RTÉ’s Radio he welcomed the action that Carroll MacNeill had taken on the matter, saying: “We cannot allow an individual hospital or an individual consultant to start to unpick the fundamental reforms for health service.” However, Labour health spokesperson Marie Sherlock said the “threats being traded” by the Government were “not right”.

What We’re Reading

Newton Emerson: Andy Burnham’s Labour could fill growing electoral gap in Northern Ireland

In Thursday’s Irish News, Newton Emerson writes about Andy Burnham once again saying he wants to scrap Labour’s ban on running candidates in Northern Ireland. “Mr Burnham made the same call in his previous two campaigns for the party leadership in 2010 and 2015”, making it one of the few positions where he does not appear to “swing with the wind”, Emerson says. Burnham has linked lifting the ban with other proposals for reform, including “introducing proportional representation for Westminster elections”, and “replacing the House of Lords with an elected senate of the nations and regions”. Burnham has said he wants to lift Labour’s ban on contesting NI elections soon, “possibly by the 2029 general election or beyond”. Emerson says he will have to overcome internal opposition, particularly from the left of the party, where he hopes to draw support from in a leadership contest if he wins the Makerfield by-election next Thursday (18 June). Emerson writes the “only polling evidence for how these candidates might fare is badly out of date, yet still intriguing”. A 2018 LucidTalk poll found that 6% would have given Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour a first preference vote, and a further 32% would give it a second or lower preference. Labour’s NI branch “ran several unofficial candidates in the 2019 council and general elections, getting one councillor elected in Fermanagh on 10% of the vote but otherwise doing very poorly”. However, if 2018 poll “was a general indicator of support,” Emerson says Labour “could get off to a solid official start”, even if they might amount to “a credible chance of an upset in a Stormont seat”. He concludes that “with unionist politics in flux and the Alliance surge receding, a larger gap is opening up in the market that Labour might arrive in perfect time to fill”.

Forward Look

Friday 3 July

Assembly rises for Easter recess



Monday 7 September

First sitting of the Assembly after Easter recess



Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026

SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast



Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026

DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026

UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast



Thursday 8 October 2026

NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn

Friday 23 October 2026

Social Enterprise Awards for NI 2026, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Wednesday 18 November 2026

North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.

Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026

NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.

Thursday 10 December 2026

NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.

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