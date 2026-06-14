Choyaa: For many, immigration remains a taboo topic, entirely shielded from critical analysis…

The brutal stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie on Monday evening sent shockwaves throughout Northern Ireland. For many, however, the primary shock lay in the graphic video posted online rather than the incident itself, as communities had been bracing themselves for such an attack for some time.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Sudanese national named Hadi Alodid, was overpowered by several quick-thinking bystanders, one armed with a hurl. While their actions undoubtedly saved Ogilvie’s life, he has been left with devastating, life-changing injuries, including the loss of his left eye.

The public conversation invariably turned to immigration. This attack was seen as a physical manifestation of long-held concerns regarding what some have termed the “mass immigration” of “undocumented migrants” into Northern Ireland, with similar incidents having occurred in the Republic. Such was the velocity of the online rumour mill that it churned out everything from false claims that the victim had died to errors regarding the suspect’s nationality (not helped by a police statement) and his “undocumented status.” It has also been succinctly noted that many of these anti-immigration groups, which profess concerns for local residents and women, contain prominent members with serious criminal convictions, often including violence against women.

State records paint a completely different picture. Alodid arrived in Belfast by bus from Dublin on 10 February 2023, formally claiming asylum that same day. His application was subsequently approved on 28 September of the same year, granting him official refugee status and the right to remain in the UK until 2028.

A less-reported aspect of this case is why his asylum application was approved so rapidly, what checks were actually conducted and who if anybody will ultimately be held to account.

It appears the Belfast attacker was processed under a fast-track asylum policy introduced by the then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick. A letter from Jenrick to the UK Statistical Authority on 17 April 2023 explicitly stated:

“We are taking urgent action to accelerate decision-making and speed up processing times. We are simplifying and modernising our system, including introducing shorter, more focused interviews; making guidance more accessible; dealing with cases more swiftly where they can be certified as manifestly unfounded; recruiting extra decision makers; and allocating dedicated resources for specific nationalities.”

A disgruntled public will conclude that this points to a systemic failure in an asylum process that successive governments have been unable to tackle. With Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman now tipped to head up immigration policy within a potential Reform government, it seems highly likely that old structural problems will simply be repeated.

Ironically, Jenrick was one of the first political figures to comment on the stabbing, stating:

“We’ve woken up to truly barbaric footage on a street in Belfast. Of a kind you’d think you’d never see in this country. For years now I’ve urged the police to spell out the basic, sober facts, as they have them, when there are horrors like this.”

Jenrick, however, was far from alone in using this attack to advance his own political cause and potentially deflect from past failures. A spate of online accounts that have historically never given a fiddler’s fig about Northern Ireland suddenly expressed deep concern. Yet, this toxicity was not confined to the anti-immigration side, nor did it all originate outside of Northern Ireland.

Once the video surfaced, many local pro-immigration commentators were quick to downplay the attack by making unhelpful comparisons to the Shankill Butchers, while others pointed out that a number of local women had been brutally murdered in recent times to less public outrage. Just over a week prior, in Hazelbank Park, police had seized knives from a group of men who claimed to be performing a religious dance. Defenders of that incident quickly pointed to Orangemen carrying swords in processions. The comparison is structurally flawed: an unsanctioned event in a public park is illegal; carrying a ceremonial sword in an approved parade that is policed is not.

This false equivalence highlights the core issue of trying to have a mature discussion on immigration in Northern Ireland: it almost instantly boils down to the comfortable, tribal optics of Orange and Green. Through this predictable lens, commentators can easily advance their own pre-existing ideologies.

Many figures suggested the primary issue was merely online misinformation, pointing the finger at Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson. While online misinformation is undoubtedly a massive problem, the anxieties surrounding immigration are being witnessed and expressed in the real world. When individuals choose to incite riots, they aren’t looking to Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk or even Nigel Farage for inspiration. They are pointing to what they perceive as an elite political and journalistic class that repeats the same tired tropes, blaming Musk, the far right or deflecting by weaponising past atrocities to push an agenda.

Predictably, the subsequent riots have done absolutely nothing to legitimately raise concerns around immigration or the flaws in Alodid’s asylum application. Instead, they have resulted in innocent people, mostly blameless migrants, being attacked and, in some cases, burned out of their homes. This violence will now be the defining headline to come from the original brutal attack, and understandably so; there can be no justification for rioting, and there will be a heavy onus on the police to secure a significant number of arrests.

The ultimate frustration for those who oppose the riots but harbour genuine concerns about immigration is that the violence has let politicians completely off the hook. Instead of having to answer difficult, structural questions regarding the asylum system, local politicians can simply condemn the rioters while ignoring the underlying policy failures entirely. This is great for social media likes and instant gratification, but it creates a dangerous political vacuum. By hiding behind empty party platitudes, politicians are feeding a growing discontent within the working-class communities most impacted by these shifts.

Because immigration policy is not a devolved matter, local politicians are handed an incredibly easy ride. They are free to shout “refugees welcome,” “diversity is our strength” or “deport them all” from the sidelines, entirely shielded from any real consequence or responsibility.

The Alliance Party has come under sustained criticism, with opponents branding its approach as “pro-open borders.” Alliance figures reject this, maintaining that their policies aim to create safer migration routes and speed up vetting. While it would be unjust to attribute individual crimes to the party, the emphasis on faster processing has drawn renewed scrutiny. In the wake of recent events, this aspect of Alliance’s platform warrants reconsideration; promoting accelerated decision-making without robust safeguards risks severely compromising public confidence.

Sinn Féin finds itself in an even more precarious position. Officially, the party remains staunchly pro-immigration, framing its stance as a natural extension of its republican ideology to stand against the oppression of minorities, although some, particularly unionists, will scoff at this. Privately, there is also a strategic hope that supporting minority communities will foster a reciprocal solidarity when the time comes for a border poll.

Yet, as shifting demographics begin to alter traditional republican strongholds, grassroots support for this platform is, at best, uneasy. While Sinn Féin’s electoral dominance in Northern Ireland currently remains rock-solid ahead of the next Assembly elections, its fortunes in the Republic have dramatically soured. By walking a perilous tightrope on immigration south of the border, the party leadership has triggered a severe disconnect with its core working-class base, causing its polling numbers to plummet.

Some of the most nuanced and prescient analysis of this systemic failure has come from Gerry Lynch, a former Executive Director of the Alliance Party and current Church of England rector. Long before the violence erupted, Lynch warned that Northern Ireland was sitting on an immigration powder keg, a warning that has now been vindicated.

Gerry Lynch has been scathingly honest about the intellectual cowardice of officialdom and the liberal-left, noting that it required no political genius to see how this situation could explode, but it did require an ability to speak honestly about the reality on the ground. As Lynch observed:

“Officialese has no vocabulary to describe localised ethnic conflict in any terms other than the idea that if beastly White bigots weren’t so beastly, then everything would be alright. Nationalist, Alliance and Green politicians who can discuss conflict between Republicans and Loyalists in frank and adult terms in both public and private suddenly retreat behind slogans once anyone from outside NI is involved.”

This selective blindness is exactly what allows local representatives to hide behind empty platitudes. By reducing a complex, systemic policy failure down to a simplistic moral fable about “bigotry,” they evade the tough, structural conversations the public is crying out for. Many argue as well that those pushing hardest for these policies are characteristically insulated from having to live with their real-time consequences.

Lynch’s analysis of the republican dilemma is equally sharp. He notes that Sinn Féin’s pro-immigration status is meeting real resistance among its supporters in the North, and “much more so with their supporters in the Republic, where Sinn Féin voters are noticeably much more sceptical of immigration within opinion polls than the other large parties.”

While the political left hides behind slogans, loyalists and unionists have received the lion’s share of criticism following Monday’s brutal attack. Some of this commentary has been lazy and generic—shoehorning in historical atrocities, referencing the Shankill Butchers or dismissing working-class unionist communities as an uneducated underclass or “colonial settlers.” Ironically, much of this abuse comes from people who describe themselves as champions of truth, kindness and humanity. For many on the receiving end, such derision is water off a duck’s back; historical experience shows that this kind of external elitism only serves to embolden them.

However, what cannot be dismissed or ignored is that the vast majority of the subsequent serious rioting, racist assaults on migrant homes and overt criminality did originate from within loyalist communities. We must speak honestly about the deep-seated issues within these areas: from the pervasive, overriding control of paramilitaries to the historically passive presence of mainstream unionist politicians. Social deprivation, high unemployment rates and a profound, generational feeling of being “left behind” have created a volatile environment. Many feel their communities are being forced to absorb the rapid outworkings of an immigration policy to which they never consented. This does not excuse the rioting; it merely seeks to add necessary context.

This represents a total failure of political representation, the vacuum of which has been filled by violence. While unionist politicians have openly and rightly condemned the rioting, the situation requires far more than passive condemnation. It demands direct, hands-on intervention by unionist leaders to confront the twin blights of paramilitarism and criminality, ensuring these communities feel genuinely enfranchised by the democratic process rather than abandoned to the streets where paramilitaries exploit the youth.

The DUP will counter that they have been attempting to confront these issues politically for years. Their representatives frequently complain that whenever genuine concerns regarding infrastructure or demographic pressures are raised, they are instantly met with a chorus of “racism” from political opponents, a knee-jerk reaction that effectively kills off a conversation that desperately needs to happen.

This gridlock was perfectly illustrated this week. When First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly insisted that the suspect, if found guilty, should face deportation, and DUP leader Gavin Robinson condemned the incident as “barbaric violence,” both were instantly subjected to intense online criticism for their choice of words. It was a stark reminder that, for a vocal segment of officialdom, immigration remains a taboo topic, entirely shielded from critical analysis.

While society rightly seeks to ensure that all migrants are not tarred with the same brush as those involved in criminal behaviour, that same nuance has not been extended to unionists and loyalists, who are too easily scapegoated, demonised and ridiculed as a monolithic whole. Furthermore, it has been noted that not all of the protesters or those engaging in serious racial abuse were from a unionist background. While unionists can take the lion’s share of criticism for the street violence, others cannot dismiss this as a solely unionist issue. With dissatisfaction regarding current immigration frameworks growing rapidly within nationalist areas, the scale of the problem is becoming concerning.

Whilst officialdom tends to repeat the mantra that Northern Ireland broadly favours immigration, the raw numbers reveal a different reality. In landmark academic polling data, only 18% of Unionists, 20% of Nationalists and 30% of “Neithers” agreed that immigration has benefited the economy and society. While it is certainly true that unionism is statistically more opposed immigration than others, it is entirely false to suggest it is exclusively unionism that harbours deep anxieties around the issue.

Crucially, law-abiding migrants moving into Northern Ireland are not finding the situation easy either; they are being let down by the system just as severely as native residents. Consider the experience of close family friends who were subjected to ongoing, daily terror while living in Belfast, entirely instigated by a single neighbour. Despite presenting the police with comprehensive video evidence of racism, verbal abuse, vandalism and explicit threats of physical violence, the system failed them. The police charged the perpetrator but bailed him directly back to his home address, simply because the state had nowhere else to house him.

Predictably, while on bail, he continued his campaign of terror, ultimately forcing the family to flee Belfast entirely. The family were abandoned not just by the justice system, but by the very commentators who routinely echo loud slogans about refugees being welcome, yet who were conspicuously absent in this family’s hour of need.

This exposes a deeply unfair, hierarchical reality within the modern immigration process. Those who meticulously follow the rules, enter the country legally and remain law-abiding citizens are subjected to intense bureaucratic scrutiny. Meanwhile, those who flout immigration rules face few, if any, repercussions. When frustrated locals lashing out accuse all immigrants of breaking the rules, the nuances and realities are lost entirely.

As always, the police find themselves at the absolute forefront of this crisis, routinely receiving far more than their fair share of the blame. The toxic nature of the online reaction was clear from the outset. Bad actors initially claimed that the brave bystander who warded off the attacker with a hurl had subsequently been arrested, a complete fabrication peddled aggressively by anti-immigration accounts to stoke anger.

Compounding this, under immense immediate pressure due to the circulating video footage, the police released an initial statement that inaccurately described the suspect as a “Somalian” national. The PSNI now find themselves trapped in a systemic no-win situation. For years, the operational policy surrounding migrant crime has generally been to omit a suspect’s background or nationality from initial press releases. When they adhere to this policy, they are accused of an intentional cover-up, and the public instantly fills the vacuum by assuming the suspect is a migrant. Yet, when they do release specific details, they are instantly accused of stoking racist divisions.

This friction is not unique to Belfast. In Enniskillen, Bibin Matthew, a care worker convicted of assaulting a vulnerable resident, fled the jurisdiction and “returned home” before he could be sentenced. In the aftermath, the police were heavily blamed for a supposedly lax approach to migrant crime. In reality, the police were acting within the constraints of the judicial and bail process. They do not write the legislation; they merely enforce it, yet they are left to bear the public brunt of an impossible situation.

What these flashpoints have ultimately exposed is how woefully underfunded and under-resourced the PSNI truly is. Leaving our frontline justice system this exposed represents yet another catastrophic political failure of local and national governance.

Much like the earlier Ballymena unrest, the Belfast riots have followed a depressingly predictable sequence: an incident of suspected migrant crime, followed by a torrent of online accusations, defensive political deflections and, ultimately, street violence and condemnation. The rioting remains the only thing that lingers in the public consciousness, and there is a profound, justifiable concern that Northern Ireland has now entered a toxic cycle.

There is currently nothing to suggest that many of our politicians possess the stomach to discuss immigration policy in a meaningful, adult manner, let alone use their leverage to influence Westminster accordingly. It remains a uniquely radioactive issue, where the career risks of being branded a racist are simply deemed too great. From a human standpoint, it is completely understandable why many would avoid it, but silence ultimately leads to further problems. Trust in politics is so low at the moment that a letter released by the victim’s family was dismissed by some as containing the unmistakable “fingerprints of bureaucratic speak” whilst an at best clumsy corporate statement from Belfast City Council, which sanitised Monday’s brutal attack as merely an “incident” and failed to even reference the victim, resulted in similar public ridicule.

Ultimately, the tragedy of the Belfast riots is twofold. First, in the inexcusable violence meted out against innocent people. Second, in the fact that the smoke from these burning buildings has provided the perfect cover for a failing political class. Until our leaders, both in Westminster and Stormont, abandon comforting slogans and confront the real-world consequences of immigration policies, inadequate policing and overstretched infrastructure, the underlying fractures will remain unaddressed. Failing to meaningfully address and influence immigration policy in Northern Ireland is what will really fuel far-right agitators and online bad actors. The powder keg has flashed, but the fuse is still burning.

Choyaa is a Fermanagh Orangeman twitter.com/Choyaa13