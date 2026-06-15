An Answer to “The hurl was ours”: why the article needs to do rather more than simply shift culpability…

The Soapbox piece “The hurl was ours” put up on Saturday night, sets out to present an alternative advocacy for the working-class community of east Belfast through a significant qualification on the racist riots of this last week. It identifies personal credentials to authorativly speak on this:



I’ve lived in Belfast most of my life; I’m writing this listening to helicopters overhead for a second day. I know these streets, and I know these communities, and I know, looking at the footage from Tuesday night, exactly what I’m looking at – and it isn’t race hatred. Or not primarily. So, let’s talk about the men and boys on the Newtownards Road and across greater Belfast. The ones actually there, with the bottles and the masks. Who are they and why are they so ready?



But having said it’s going to be about the ones actually there, with the bottles and the masks her perspective pulls back to cover the entire east Belfast community that these rioters are only a part of, in a fallacy of composition where any chance of focused attention on their recourse to racist violence is drowned out under the slight of hand shifting of blame onto liberals and critics of loyalism and Unionism – the DUP is specifically mentioned:



A certain kind of liberal political culture in Northern Ireland has spent thirty years treating unionist working-class communities as either a punchline or a problem to be managed. The fuck-the-DUP aesthetic was fashionable for a long time. Mocking unionism, treating loyalist culture as inherently ridiculous, performing exasperation at people who voted the wrong way,



Some of the tropes we have become so familiar with through the Populist rhetoric of MAGA and the New Brexit Right are employed as a whole raft of others outside the community are “cancelled”. Critiquing the problematic act of voting for Brexit is identified. Those who bitterly still oppose the Windsor framework are somehow “justified” because its a loyalist trope that only going to be Lundies who would accept the necessary compromise. Not standing foursquare alongside the Loyalist inspired politics of the TUV and their English nationalist allies is diagnosed as somehow the real evil that has put rioters out onto the streets. The far right, its claimed, cannot culpable,



The far right didn’t build the peace walls. They didn’t design the segregated housing. They didn’t underfund the communities. They didn’t negotiate the protocol. They arrived on Tuesday with a lighter and found that someone else had already laid the bonfire. And believe you me, those men are not on X waiting for their next instruction from Tommy Robinson or Nigel Farage.



All this rhetoric underneath the eloquence reduces down to a lightly disguised, “begging of the question”, a circulus in probando where her own subjective conclusions are being stated as confirming her case, the content of her actual argument. The culpability is directed elsewhere and almost imperceptibly, incidentally exonerates “the ones actually there, with the bottles and the masks” The character of the argument has become a painfully familiar experience today for those of us following world politics, where a strident claim to authenticity “as the authentic voice of a community” is deployed all too often to justify the unjustifiable. Reduced under the eloquence of her writing, with careful analysis, it’s a comparable argument not particularly dissimilar to the kind of “those Urban Townies cannot begin to understand why country people need to inflict cruelty on wild animals for their sport” trope. Physical violence against the virtually defenceless, the real underlying substance of last week’s news, is set aside with an abstracted argument placing all culpability on a loose body of reified generalisations



It is argued “I know, looking at the footage from Tuesday night, exactly what I’m looking at – and it isn’t race hatred. Or not primarily.” In my film career I worked a great deal with advertising over a couple of decades and recognise what may well be an unconscious recourse to the tactics of the hidden persuaders. “Its not race hatred” sticks like a burr in the readers mind, the “or not primarily”, which follows this challenging claim, does not have an impact of denial, and almost instantly drops out of a readers memory. The regular reader comes away with the confusion of watching news of race attacks and rioting openly targeting by race on Belfast streets but with the message this is not really the intention of what their eyes are seeing.



But of course, it is, houses are burnt and people are terrorised out from their homes because of colour. This has been a recurring event in Loyalist controlled areas since the spike of the early 2010s when East and South Belfast gangs instigated race attacks, burning out families and forcing ethnic minorities to flee their homes. Incidents ranged from personal assaults to property destruction, targeting individuals from Polish, Romanian, and Chinese communities. For over a decade and a half the men and boys … with the bottles and the masks have increasingly attracted open praise from a growing extremist propaganda presence online, feeding them with social media tropes of Race Hate folded into that praise. And consider: someone, somewhere, has assembled and posted on social media lists of identified addresses of potential immigrant targets in Belfast that provides the mapping out of these riots. This is about considerably more than any spontaneous expression of frustration over unresolved depravation the author argues for.



There is certainly an argument somewhere else about the failure of our politicians over the quarter century of the Agreement, and I’ve made it myself but this failure is very far from being a unique experience for loyalist communities, and it’s the dark- Loyalist – culture … its machinery remained intact through thirty years of peace that actively controls and influences the streets and housing estates of these communities, sells them their drugs, oversees their bonfire building, and has a well recorded history of fermenting racist attacks.



“In 1996, the year that police began to compile statistics, there were 41 race hate incidents – but over the past 28 years that figure has soared. Between then and April 2025 there were 24,006 race hate incidents right across Northern Ireland, with last year’s figure the highest single year on record – 1,807.”

These attacks are usually identified with Loyalism by the PSNI. In the rush to act as an advocate for a community the author identifies with there is a failure to fully digest the all-important facts that in so defectively blaming everyone, except those on the streets, the men and boys on the Newtownards Road and across greater Belfast. …the ones actually there, with the bottles and the masks, and all importantly in that one rhetorical flourish “and it isn’t race hatred”, when it is, glaringly, long fermented race hatred, providing a shockingly brutal outlet for the other more complex issues, the author is doing exactly what other oare being accused of doing. The rioters are being condesended to and the arsonists are being efaced by denying them agency for their own actions, in choosing to go out and riot, to throwing petrol bombs at people they, or others directing them, identify as different. Its not their fault, its other peoples.



When the communal loss of the dignity of work is referenced, and a glow of nostalgia around the lost industries painted, the author is perhaps forgetting the exceptionally long hours of deeply alienating, repetitive work at the rope works and in Linen Mills, where treating the widespread health hazards of musculoskeletal disorders and respiratory problems placed Belfast Medicine at the fore-front of research into debilitating lung diseases from the 1850s. These illnesses were primarily due to relentless exposure of workers to flax dust, poor ventilation, and damp environments. Byssinosis, Tuberculosis (consumption), Emphysema and Bronchitis were endemic to Linen and Rope works workers, while the wet spinning rooms created a permanent wet room/sauna atmosphere that undermined workers health making the early death of young textile workers a commonplace in the city.



“Before the Troubles, there was something else being dismantled, more slowly, that never gets mentioned in the same breath. Harland and Wolff employed 35,000 people at its peak,”



The history of the two great shipyards and the place of their central role in the evolution of the sectarian cultures that led to the Covenant is become almost mythic today for the loyalist communities. During the autumn and winter of 1920 while “The Wee Yard” (Workman Clarke) had fed men to form the UVF units of the Shankill, Harland and Wolff had been the home ground of those elite loyalist militia units who, immediately post-Great War, would direct the sectarian monculturing of East Belfast, and other districts. I wrote about this on Slugger, only a few years back. The inheritance of this embedded tradition has expressed in the familiar riots that have echoed regularly down a century and the mythos of the men behind the 1920 expulsions is to be found in obvious echoes amongst what is disingenuously described as the ones actually there, with the bottles and the masks.



What the author avoids examining fully is that it was not really the latte drinkers and Nationalists who are being pilloried in the article, but an economic realism in a changing world that closed the industries. It was not liberals doing this locally, it was the long-established Unionist governments of the 1950/60s who stood back as the newspapers of these post war decades published pages of business closures and bankruptcies. It was particularly the DUP of the Agreement era whose focus was ever fixed on the old song of sectarian cultural concerns, as the surviving infrastructure of these communities slowly toppled over the last quarter century It was not the liberals critical of unionist misrule but the communities cynical exploitation by the children of the first Paisleyites of the 1960s. These people are the representatives who presided over this, and it was the communities own votes and the old myth of their Lilliputian sectarian superiority still over Catholics fed down from their own fathers time by the hard boiled sardonic politicians of a Covenanter partitionist Ulster that turned their heads to look elsewhere, to be aggrieved against others as their own leadership played out its own agendas. Certainly, as she implies the worldwide boomer culture has dribbled away world resources in an orgy of bourgeois consumption but the real answers to the local issues that are being talking about are to be found rather in recognising the flawed nostalgia of repetedly valorising the stale traditional masculinity myths of industrial Belfast as an heroic identity she trots out here. These are difficult truths to face I know, but they are unavoidable.



It’s important to remember throughout all this that there is no free pass on justifying racism, and while the author in all sincerity may not believe this is what is being done, these generalisations and very specific rhetorical flourishes will instinctively be read in that way by many readers. Writing “this is not race hatred” very simply comes across strongest as exactly what it says, it cannot be excused by arguing that what may really be intended “this is considerably more than race hatred’ as it’s the simpler message that looks counter-intuitive that stands out when its read over by most casual readers.



The men and boys who were out on the streets blocking roundabouts, stopping those on long waiting lists reaching hospitals, the people who were throwing hate at “those of another race”, those who were petrol bombing homes, were very recognisably the direct descendants of the pogromists of 1912, 1920, 1935, 1969, 2011, the men and boys who had burnt their neighbours out of their homes. New slogans read online with all the glamour of endorsement by the most powerful men in the world may now have momentarily replaced the stale old slogans shot at these communities from Unionist platforms in 1912, but underneath remains in these acts of racism the same almost blind, visceral hated of others through which these men and boys were able to demonstrate violent power over in order to fill the gaping abyss of their private alienation and their daily experienced personal powerlessness in a world where others have all the power and the wealth that the media insidiously compels them to envy. The articles trajectory of blame mendaciously frames this culpability for their frustration in a reification named as “liberals and mockers” who are finger-posted clearly in the writing as the authentic source of their frustrations



Reading this vindication of what is being identified as existential frustration on the streets, it’s essential to remember that it’s not actually the whole Unionist/Loyalist community shouting and enacting their hate. Stopping the city nodal points, burning out families, it’s still individuals with their own names and faces, their own personal politics, hiding amongst these mobs and unreasonably appropriating the public voice of their whole community.

In a less degenerate age, the sixteenth century Lord of all Ulster, but in my current incarnation, a one time film maker, animator and producer/director, currently a visual artist, iconographer, writer, historian, neo-Jacobite and, I believe, a political moderate with serious polycultural leanings. Even so, I would like the old place to perhaps develop some of its own culture rather than simply borrow styles from the homogeneous mix available for the discerning plagiarist from other International art sources. I remember the Queens Festival when it was worth going to, not so very long ago. Also, I’d give a lot to see a serious re-forestation project, deciduous please.