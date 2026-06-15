Unionists made their peace with the Belfast Agreement — so why hasn’t nationalism?

David McNarry, former advisor to David Trimble and former Strangford MLA argues most unionists have made their peace with the Belfast Agreement, yet Sinn Féin has systematically undermined its consent framework leaving centrist unionism stranded.

Reflecting, as one of the many who put reputations on the line backing David Trimble’s tenacity in getting the Belfast Agreement ratified, there is quiet satisfaction that today by far the greater number of unionists value the longevity of the Agreement.

Most unionists have embraced inclusivity, respect nationalist neighbours and have adapted to principled power sharing. In that frame of reality.

Is it not time that the Irish versus British agitators recognised that unionist grievances add up to more that seething in silence at nationalist belligerence. Sinn Fein has systematically dumped on the B/GFA and redesigned the nationalist landscape to flatter themselves in its deception.

Almost 30 years on from the signing of historic Agreement, which Sinn Fein fervently opposed . Unionist’s scratch their heads in in bewilderment at the constitutional nationalist whom they campaigned with in favour of the BGFA now rallying behind Sinn Fein’s disruptive destroy NI-UK agenda.

A whole community opting to take unionists for a ride by summarily renouncing the Agreements ‘consent principle’.

Take a step back in time to the euphoria of expectant ‘centrists’ welcoming the prospect of a new NI-UK era as the BGFA was endorsed— compare to the doldrum politics is stuck in today. NI-UK deserves better. Centrist unionist ambitions cemented in 1998 for a NI-UK success story are regrettably washed up due to nationalist intransigence.

The internationally recognised B/GFA has not failed but lamentably some would say shamefully it has become surplus to the Sinn Fein political process.

Under the aegis of the Agreement room for democratically agreed change was built in to accommodate improvements. Mind you, never did I or Trimble or thousands of unionists ever envisage that progress would unveil the coming of the ‘Chuckle Brothers’.

Tougher though was to think that a self-confessed Provo commander would be succeeded by one of his political off-spring who would be elevated into high office as NI-UK First Minister. Maybe it didn’t start to go wrong then?

But whenever it did go wrong. What rankles unionists more than their own self-indulgent hari-kiri party division is the appalling behaviour of nationalists throwing their lot in with weaker than water BGFA republicans!

No doubting Sinn Fein triumphalism has triggered unionist resentment. The consequences of how and when unionist silence breaks are anyone’s guess.

Forestalling was not helped by on the day the results of the Scottish and Welsh elections were announced favouring nationalism in both UK regions. Mrs. O’Neill, NI-UK First Minister demonstrated Sinn Feins falsehood purporting to be suitable B/GFA partners.

Fair to say she can say what she likes as an MLA but as First Minister her message was received loud and clear. Unionists have not miss heard nor will ignore the ‘not a unionist about the place’ dogma!

In pondering what comes next following her open willingness to collaborate with the SNP. Is this the start of Sinn Feins declared preference to be political buddies of the SNP and Plaid Cymru rather than commit to the B/GFA in genuine partnership with unionists at Stormont?

When therefore will we see Sinn Fein MPs sitting alongside the SNP and Plaid Cymru in the British Parliament?

Blatantly disrespecting the honour, integrity and legitimacy of the unionist community, wilfully abandoning the Agreement’s primacy and disavowing making NI-UK a better place for all-reflects the behaviour of separatists’ not partners. Is that the future nationalists have bought into by sacrificing the Agreement. “

Mick is founding editor of Slugger. He has written papers on the impacts of the Internet on politics and the wider media and is a regular guest and speaking events across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Twitter: @MickFealty