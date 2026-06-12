Northern Ireland Housing Crisis Worsened by Wastewater Constraints…

The latest homelessness bulletin figures released by the Department show a concerning trend in Northern Ireland’s housing system. While the number of people presenting as homeless remains persistently high, a sharp rise in temporary accommodation placements points to a worsening crisis in the ability to move households into stable, permanent homes.

The latest Northern Ireland Homelessness Bulletin (October 2025 – March 2026) Northern Ireland Homelessness Bulletin October 2025 – March 2026 | Department for Communities reveals that temporary accommodation placements increased to 6,714 households, up from 5,691 during the same period last year — an increase of almost 18%.

This matters because homelessness is not measured solely by the number of people who seek help. A housing system can appear relatively stable on the surface while deteriorating significantly underneath if households are unable to move through the system and into permanent accommodation.

That is what the latest figures suggest is happening in Northern Ireland.

The number of households presenting as homeless increased only modestly, rising from 7,637 to 7,836 compared with the same six-month period last year, while homelessness acceptances remained broadly stable. However, there has been a significant increase in temporary accommodation over the last five years which points to growing pressure on the housing market.

Temporary accommodation is designed to provide short-term stability while permanent housing solutions are identified. Yet rising placement numbers suggest that more families and individuals are becoming trapped waiting for a property because suitable homes simply are not available.

The fundamental problem behind this is Northern Ireland is not building enough social housing to meet demand. Social housing waiting lists remain historically high and affordability pressures in the private rented sector are making it harder to secure a home.

The impact is often felt most acutely in inner-city neighbourhoods, where demand for affordable housing is greatest and deprivation levels are frequently higher. Inner-city communities are disproportionately affected by shortages in social housing because more households depend on affordable rented accommodation and face greater barriers to accessing housing.

One of the major constraints on building new homes is the severe limitations in public foul drainage and wastewater infrastructure.

Across large parts of Northern Ireland, homes cannot be built where wastewater systems lack the capacity to permit new connections. This means that even where land is available, planning permission has been secured and funding exists, housing developments can still face delays or be unable to proceed because the sewerage network cannot accommodate additional demand.

This creates a vicious circle whereby social housing delivery struggles to keep pace with demand, resulting in more households becoming trapped in temporary accommodation and increased pressure on homelessness services.

A recent Irish News report confirmed that, in response to a written Assembly question at Stormont, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons acknowledged the scale of the challenge. The Minister confirmed that more than 40% of planned social homes are facing potential delays because of inadequate wastewater infrastructure, while almost 2,000 new social homes cannot currently proceed due to sewage system constraints. He described water infrastructure restrictions as a “key barrier to housing supply.”

This matters because Northern Ireland’s homelessness challenge is increasingly becoming an infrastructure issue as much as a housing issue.

Therefore, the homelessness crisis cannot be viewed by policymakers and politicians in isolation. It must take account of the significant blockages caused by infrastructure constraints and the funding pressures facing the social housing sector. A cross-party and cross-departmental response is required to tackle this challenge; otherwise, the evidence suggests the problem is likely to worsen in the years ahead.

Cllr Brian Pope is a Chartered Civil Engineer and a former councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council