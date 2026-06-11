The 2026 World Cup starts today…

The 2026 World Cup kicks off today with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.
Yet, the buildup to the tournament feels remarkably subdued compared to previous years.
A significant factor is the heavily tarnished international reputation of the US under the current Trump administration. Without sliding entirely into Godwin’s Law, there is an uncomfortable “Berlin 1936 Olympics” vibe hanging over the event. A vast number of fans have been actively put off visiting the United States simply due to their intense dislike of the regime.
Politics is rarely far from modern sport, and Donald Trump has done little for international diplomacy by implementing strict border measures that have restricted certain teams and travelling fanbases from easily entering the country. Even the poor old referees are getting blocked.
The geography of the tournament presents its own challenges. Matches are spread across three vast nations – Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and scattered thinly over sixteen host cities. Lacking a single cultural epicentre, the competition feels heavily fragmented, completely missing that distinct, unified pulse that usually captures the global imagination.
Those fans who are brave enough to make the transcontinental journey can look forward to being price-gouged at every single turn. The media has been awash with horror stories of astronomical flight costs, sky-high hotel rates, and eye-watering ticket prices. Realistically, a travelling supporter wouldn’t see much change out of ten grand. They have estimated that for an Argentinian fan hoping to accompany their team go the whole way to the final, it would cost them $32,000.
With all this in mind, many football fans have made the perfectly rational decision to stay at home and watch the action from the comfort of their living room or down the local pub.
It is always a massive shame when geopolitics gets in the way of a beautiful sporting festival, but it feels entirely inevitable given the fractured state of the world today.
Whether all of these structural and political issues will fade cleanly into the background the moment the whistle blows remains to be seen.
Are you looking forward to this year’s competition despite everything?
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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