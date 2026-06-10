Belfast protests: a cautious summary of a fast-moving story…

A stabbing attack in north Belfast on the evening of Monday 8 June has triggered a night of serious disorder across the city and sparked wider protests in several UK cities. So this is a cautious summary of what we know has been reported so far.

A man in his 40s was attacked on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast, sustaining serious injuries to his eyes, face and back. Much of the incident was captured on video and circulated widely on social media, though authorities and political leaders urged the public not to share the footage given its graphic nature.

A 30-year-old Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and making threats to kill. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 June. Jon Boutcher stated on Radio Ulster this morning there is no information to suggest the attack was terrorism related.

Last night, anti-immigration protests broke out at a number of locations across Belfast, including the Newtownards Road in east Belfast, Clifton Street in north Belfast, and near the Royal Victoria Hospital. A Glider was set alight on the Newtownards Road, several cars were burned, and a building on the edge of the city centre caught fire, so that residents had to be evacuated.

Translink suspended all bus and rail services in and out of Belfast. Police helicopters patrolled overhead and many city centre shops closed early. Smaller protests also took place in Antrim, Southampton, Glasgow, Bangor and London.

The leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties issued a joint statement condemning both the original attack and the subsequent disorder. First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the attack as “heinous” but warned against attempts to exploit it to target minority communities. Keir Starmer called the stabbing “sickening” but said there was “no tolerance” for street violence.

Please remember this is a fast-moving story and few the details have been verified. Readers are encouraged to follow updates from the official sources and established news outlets. As with any incident of this nature, misinformation has circulated rapidly on social media, and caution is advised before sharing unverified claims.

Mick is founding editor of Slugger. He has written papers on the impacts of the Internet on politics and the wider media and is a regular guest and speaking events across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Twitter: @MickFealty