Meanwhile, in Barcelona…

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a very tall cathedral with a red bus parked in front of it
Photo by Barbare Kacharava on Unsplash

I thought I would throw in a brief interlude of beauty amidst our local misery.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at Barcelona’s iconic La Sagrada Família yesterday, delivering a papal blessing to the highest spire of what is now the tallest church in the world. The basilica’s distinctive Modernist structure has been under construction for more than 140 years. However, this past February, work finally concluded on the central Tower of Jesus Christ. Standing 566 feet tall, the spire is crowned with a monumental, five-story ceramic cross. The historic evening concluded with a magnificent drone display, which illuminated the sky with Antoni Gaudí’s face and his most famous quote.

“To do things right, first you need love, then technique.”

Yesterday was also the hundredth anniversary of Gaudí’s death. Famously the cathedral is still unfinished.

Blessed Are Those Who Plant Trees Under Whose Shade They Will Never Sit.

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