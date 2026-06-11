Meanwhile, in Barcelona…

I thought I would throw in a brief interlude of beauty amidst our local misery.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at Barcelona’s iconic La Sagrada Família yesterday, delivering a papal blessing to the highest spire of what is now the tallest church in the world. The basilica’s distinctive Modernist structure has been under construction for more than 140 years. However, this past February, work finally concluded on the central Tower of Jesus Christ. Standing 566 feet tall, the spire is crowned with a monumental, five-story ceramic cross. The historic evening concluded with a magnificent drone display, which illuminated the sky with Antoni Gaudí’s face and his most famous quote.

“To do things right, first you need love, then technique.”

Veiem per primera vegada la torre de Jesucrist il·luminada!

L'espectacle de llum iniciat des de la base fins a la il·luminació de la creu ha culminat amb una composició de llums guiats per drons, que han dibuixat la figura Gaudí i la frase «primer l'amor, després la tècnica». pic.twitter.com/J5SQxXD4s5 — La Sagrada Família (@sagradafamilia) June 10, 2026

Yesterday was also the hundredth anniversary of Gaudí’s death. Famously the cathedral is still unfinished.

Blessed Are Those Who Plant Trees Under Whose Shade They Will Never Sit.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.