Why aren’t more of our children being educated together?

When foreign, and especially American, visitors come to Northern Ireland, they are amazed that one of the outcomes of our much-lauded peace process isn’t far more Catholic and Protestant children being educated together. The growth of the integrated education movement, which began with a group of idealistic parents setting up Lagan College in Belfast in 1981, has been slow. In 1998, the year of the Good Friday Agreement, there were 41 schools (24 primary and 17 post-primary) enrolling around 3 per cent of all pupils. 25 years later, in 2023, 70 schools (47 primary, 21 post-primary and two nursery schools) catered for 8 per cent of all pupils. There are around 1,100 schools of all types in the North.

The main problem is that it has been extremely difficult to open any new school in Northern Ireland in the past 20 years because falling birth rates have led to the closure of 200 schools. This has meant that most integrated schools in that period have been ‘transformed’ from existing schools, with quite a few of those seeking integrated status doing so in the face of imminent closure due to small numbers. Also all but one primary school have come from the state, largely Protestant ‘controlled’ sector, which has suffered most from falling birth rates.

Between 2000/1 and 2025/6 the proportion of Protestant pupils fell from 43% to 28%, the proportion of Catholics fell from 51% to 50% and the proportion of Others rose from 7% to 22%. The Others category includes other Christians, other faiths, and those who with no religion or who did not record their religion, but is probably mainly explained by the growth of secularism.

In an interesting Irish Times column last month, Newton Emerson wrote about 25 communities, mainly in rural areas west of the Bann, which are each served by a Catholic and a state de facto Protestant primary school.1 They have to find a way of sharing one school, or risk losing both, a death knell for any small village.

He cited a strategy document from the Department of Education which looked ahead to 2033, the year in which Northern Ireland’s total population is expected to go into indefinite decline (even allowing for immigration). According to this document, primary and secondary school enrolment will have fallen by 20.5% and 9.5% respectively by that year (with a falling birth rate, the younger the pupils, the fewer of them there will be). “As a result, an extraordinary 40% of all schools in Northern Ireland will be unviable by 2033, up from a quarter today,” he wrote.

Tony Gallagher, emeritus professor of education at Queen’s University Belfast, and a noted authority on the North’s extraordinarily complex education system, does not disagree with this diagnosis, although he notes that Emerson’s analysis is based on the largest projected decline in numbers. Projected numbers for primary school pupils tend to be more variable as they depend on generations as yet unborn.

Gallagher says: “This generation of young people are the most liberal, tolerant and inclusive in Northern Ireland’s history. Some people would say that the single most important thing to do to solve Northern Ireland’s problems of sectarian division would be integrated education. I think this places an unfair and inappropriate burden on the shoulders of young people and teachers. Our societal divisions are political in nature, not educational, and the primary responsibility for solving these divisions lies with our politicians . Separate schools do not produce bigoted generations, but they can lead to friendship networks that keep many young people in community silos, so disrupting those processes can help.”

He says that integrated schools are one important way of achieving this goal, but progress on this has been slow and there are other routes that should be pursued as well. Nearly 20 years ago he and fellow Queen’s University academics came up with the idea of ‘shared education’. This involved two or more schools in an area – Protestant, Catholic and other – collaborating closely together, sharing teaching and learning and facilities, while retaining their own buildings and identities. Pilot shared education partnerships between 2007 and 2014 involved over 100 schools. In 2018 the Department of Education reported that “over 583 educational settings from across all sectors have engaged in delivery of Shared Education to more than 59,000 pupils.”

Biennial reports from the Department of Education to the Northern Ireland Assembly indicated that over 60 per cent of schools were involved in ‘shared education’ partnerships up to the Covid crisis. The reports highlighted the advantages of a wider curriculum, teachers learning together and evidence of increased mutual empathy and understanding among pupils coming together to study sensitive subjects like history. Of course during Covid movement of pupils between schools was obviously impossible. Gallagher contrasts the work of teachers in these shared schools, working collaboratively for the common good, with Northern Ireland’s politicians inability to do the same.

Gallagher also points to a third possible option involving ‘joint faith’ schools managed by two or more of the Churches together. Joint Catholic/Anglican schools already operate in England, Canada and Australia. He thinks the Churches should be challenged on why they haven’t pursued this option, pointing to their rhetoric that they are now open to children from all denominations. The evidence since the Good Friday Agreement indicates very little change in intake patterns.

Gallagher’s view is that as many different routes as possible should be pursued simultaneously to provide opportunities for young people from different communities to engage with one another, rather than putting all our eggs in the one integrated education basket. The idea of joint faith schools is not dissimilar to a proposal from an independent review of education which reported to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2023 and proposed ‘jointly-managed community schools’ with church involvement. This review proposed creating a network of 177 of these schools by 2031, educating one-fifth of all pupils. These are ambitious and radical ideas which a deeply conservative (and cash-strapped) society like Northern Ireland may not be ready for. Somewhat surprisingly, DUP Education Minister Paul Givan appears to have largely accepted them.

Gallagher, who went to Catholic schools himself, says that in unionist-run Northern Ireland they were “the only public spaces where Irish identity could be celebrated.” He expressed a concern that in some future united Ireland, even if the Catholic Church no longer controlled the schools, a unitary system would prioritise an Irish identity and provide little space or recognition for the identity of the Protestant, British minority.

Meanwhile in the Republic the progress of the multi-denominational Educate Together school movement has also slowed. There are currently 118 Educate Together schools (97 primary and 21 second level), out of a total of over 3,000 primary schools and 700 secondary schools. Nearly 90% of primary schools remain under the patronage (i.e. ownership and control) of the Catholic Church.

A recent Department of Education survey of 200,000 households found that 40% of parents with children in denominational primary schools would prefer that ethos to shift to a a multi-denominational one.2 Given that, it is extraordinary that no new Educate Together school has opened in the past four years.

The main problem is with the transfer procedure. Under 2012 legislation brought in by a Labour education minister, Ruairi Quinn, if a denominational school is to ‘transfer’ or ‘divest’ to become multi-denominational (under Educate Together patronage), a school’s patron – in most primary schools the Catholic bishop – has to give his approval for the process. This has happened on very few occasions. In addition, parents who may not go to church but still feel an emotional connection with Catholicism, and want their children to continue to be prepared for holy communion in school (often by teachers who don’t go to Mass), are often opposed.

Partly because of this, Educate Together has concentrated on expanding by opening schools in areas of new housing, such as new Dublin suburbs. In these cases the Department of Education runs a process where potential school patrons apply to open a new school. Over the past 20 years these new schools have mostly been Educate Together schools along with Community National Schools managed by the state’s area Education and Training Boards.

The politicians in Dublin don’t want to be seen forcing Catholic schools into multi-denominationalism. For a local politician it’s a headache they can do without. And there are always right-wing ‘flag wavers’ who will complain that this is the latest example of ultra-liberalism and globalism.

“In a country where only a minority now practice religion, how can it make sense to educate children apart in religious-run schools?” asks one longstanding Educate Together activist. “And in an era when we’re talking about a new, united and harmonious Ireland, how can we expect that to work educationally when the schools are still 90% controlled by one church? How is that going to create a united nation?” He also stresses that migrant children must be in this mix. “It should not be about educating Catholics and Protestants together, but about educating all children together.”

1 ‘Falling numbers compel schools to integrate or close’, Irish Times, 9 April

2 ‘Many parents seeking shift of ethos in schools’, Irish Times, 7 April

Andy Pollak retired as founding director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies in July 2013 after 14 years. He is a former religious affairs correspondent, education correspondent, assistant news editor and Belfast reporter with the Irish Times.