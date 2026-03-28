Incompetence – or are special needs children being used as political footballs?

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A person standing next to a green walker
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Yesterday I wrote about the Education Authority’s decision not to run summer schemes for children with special needs. By the afternoon, that position had quietly evaporated. Suddenly, everything was back on. Funding found, problems solved, show back on the road.

Which does raise an awkward question. If this could be fixed in the space of a few hours, why was it apparently intractable for the past year?

You can take a charitable view. Large public bodies are slow, messy things. Decisions get stuck between departments, risk assessments pile up, nobody wants to sign off on anything that might come back to bite them. Then a bit of media attention lands and, like a defibrillator to the chest, the system jolts back into life. Not pretty, but not sinister either. Just institutional inertia meeting external pressure.

Or you can take a less forgiving view. That nothing really moves until there’s a headline, that families are left in limbo until the optics become uncomfortable, and that decisions affecting vulnerable kids are treated as holding positions in a wider political game. Not because anyone sat in a room plotting it, but because the incentives drift that way.

Either way, it’s not a great look. If the system only works when it’s embarrassed into action, then it isn’t really working at all. And if this was always fixable, then the past year starts to look less like a problem that couldn’t be solved, and more like one that simply wasn’t prioritised.

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