SDLP Motion on ‘Equalising’ First Minister titles

On Monday the SDLP laid a motion before the assembly calling for the the titles of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister to be ‘equalised’ (presumably as Joint First Minister). Party leader Claire Hanna is quoted in the Irish News as saying

Parties stress the importance of being top dog to distract from their failure to actually use power to improve people’s lives, and to scaremonger about what could happen if another party or tradition seizes control the role. In reality, the roles of first or deputy first minister are equal and always have been – one can’t order paper clips without the other. While we understand the symbolism, it doesn’t put bread on anyone’s table. This has been readily acknowledged by different parties which have held the offices, who have consistently used language like joint head of government.

The motion can be understood as part of the SDLP’s recent push for what they believe to be reasonable reforms to the Assembly, as articulated in this piece written by Claire Hanna for Slugger in January.

In his speech to the assembly promoting the motion, the SDLP’s leader of the opposition at Stormont Matthew O’Toole criticised both the DUP and Sinn Féin for opposing the motion and implicitly labelled them as ‘tribal parties, consumed by sectarian point scoring’. Much of his ire was seemingly directed at Sinn Féin in particular as he cited Martin McGuinness, John O’Dowd and other Sinn Féin members who had previously called for the change when the party held the Deputy First Minister slot.

During the debate, Sinn Féin’s Pat Sheehan criticised the proposal, saying

The offices of the First Minister and deputy First Minister are joint and equal in authority and responsibility. That principle is clearly established in law and reflected in how the offices operate in practice. However, our amendment reflects a simple but important point: changing titles alone does not address the deeper structural issues in our institutions that require reform. Through the work of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee, we have been engaging with credible and authoritative academics and constitutional experts who study these institutions closely. The evidence presented to the Committee has been consistent: altering the titles of the offices would be a cosmetic exercise and would do little, if anything, to make the institutions more stable or effective. The leader of the Opposition said that the health service is stagnating, environmental controls are stagnating and other issues are creating problems. Changing the titles of the First Minister and deputy First Minister would make absolutely no difference to that. While some may wish to focus on symbolism, the work in which Sinn Féin is engaging at the AERC is focused on substance.

Other Sinn Féin MLAs reiterated the point regarding the work of the AERC.

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley similarly criticised the proposal on behalf of his party

It has been mentioned before by Sinn Féin and others that the fact remains that fundamental reform requires buy-in from political parties that make up the Chamber. You cannot get away from that fact. To do so is delusional in the extreme. Whatever fundamental reform you go through, if a party in the Chamber decides that it no longer wants to partake in these institutions because it feels that continuing to do so is demonstrably against its interests and those of the electorate that it represents, it can walk away, no matter what the institutions are reformed to say… We need to see good government and a spirit that ensures that the institutions can work to their best for all our people, but there is a crusade by the SDLP leader — sorry, the leader of the Opposition; he may be leader some day — and the Alliance Party to try to drag the Assembly into positions on non-binding motions to influence the work of the Committee. The Committee will produce a report. It may or may not contain recommendations that the entire Assembly can buy into, but that is where the work should be carried out. I say very clearly that it would be a grave mistake to believe that institutional change can be railroaded through at the expense of one side.

The motion passed 29 votes to 21, but is non-binding.

