It’s the pot-holes, stupid…

| Readers 674
wet road close-up photography
Photo by Matt Hoffman on Unsplash

Gavin Robinson, MP for East Belfast, the other took to Facebook on behalf of his many constituents left literally deflated, well their car tyres, by the multiple pot-holes plaguing his electoral patch.

He noted that “DfI’s road maintenance has shifted to a ‘safety-only’ approach”, and that “defects are often left untreated until they reach higher intervention thresholds”.

He continued with, “What was intended to be an emergency position has quietly become the default” and that the resulting damage to road users’ vehicles is “the predictable outcome of a system that relies on temporary fixes instead of permanent repairs”.

On reading this today, I realised that we, the electorate of the NI Assembly, are suffering the side-effects of Sam Vimes “boots theory”, a term coined by writer Terry Pratchett.

The theory goes something like this _ you need new boots but you have limited disposable income. You know that it makes sense to buy an expensive pair that will last years but can only afford a pair that will only last a season. The result is that, over time, buying a cheaper pair of boots every year costs you much more, than the one pair of expensive boots that would last for years. In a nutshell, it is very expensive to be cheap.

So back to pot-holes. Is this what DfI are doing? are they making ‘safety-only’ repairs that will need made repeatedly, instead of paying once for a repair that will last longer than a wet winter? are DfI allocating their budget as if they were a financially strapped person, needing a new pair of boots?

Does every department do this? Knowing that elections are coming again, as elections always come around again, are departmental budgets being spent on a pair of boots that will only last until our votes have been cast and a new pair of boots will be needed again once the new MLAs walk in the door?

MP Robinson is going to be “taking these challenges (the pot-holes) to the door of the Minister”. But what are we going to do? Are we going to ask our MLAs to start spending smarter, to stop buying cheap boots that don’t last?

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Soapbox

Good in Parts: The DE’s Curate’s Egg Response to JR87..

Andy Pollak

The Case for a Southern Forum on Irish Unity…

Gary Kent

From NATO to Tehran: Why Modern Anti-Imperialism is little more than a “Chocolate Fireguard”

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation