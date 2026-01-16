Belfast won’t thrive by standing still – it needs new ideas, new voices and the courage to listen…

Brendan Mulgrew is one of the organisers of the Belfast Summit

If Belfast is serious about thriving – not just surviving – then we need to get more comfortable with new ideas, fresh thinking and perspectives that challenge our assumptions.

Too often, civic debate here circles the same arguments, the same constraints and the same caution. Yet Belfast is changing rapidly. Investment is coming in. Our cultural life is growing. The city centre is evolving from a nine-to-five destination into something closer to a true living city. The question is whether our thinking is evolving quickly enough to match that momentum.

That is why forums like the Belfast Summit matter.

Now in its third year, the Summit is deliberately designed as a space for positive, practical discussion – bringing together decision-makers, planners, architects, business leaders and urban innovators to move ideas into action. Not every change needs to be transformational; sometimes small, well-considered shifts can have a real impact on how a city feels to live in, work in and enjoy.

This year’s theme, A City for Living – from Daylife to Nightlife, goes to the heart of what Belfast needs to get right next. A thriving city is not just about jobs or footfall figures; it is about how people experience their city at all hours, how inclusive it feels, and how well it supports culture, creativity and community.

That former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a keynote at the 2026 Summit should be seen in that context. Whatever one’s views on her politics, Sturgeon brings something Belfast would benefit from engaging with: experience of leading a devolved administration through complex policy challenges and translating ambition into delivery.

Her record speaks for itself. Nine years as First Minister. Multiple awards recognising political leadership. International recognition for her influence. More importantly, she has governed during periods of adversity, change and scrutiny – and understands what it takes to align vision, public support and institutional capacity to deliver meaningful outcomes on the ground.

Belfast should not be afraid of that expertise. We should be curious about it.

The same applies to the wider speaker line-up. Dr Wei Yang brings global credibility in urban planning and digital transformation of planning systems. Sadie Morgan sits at the intersection of architecture, infrastructure and national policy, shaping how major projects serve people and places. Michael Kill represents an often-underestimated sector – the night-time economy – that is vital to making cities vibrant, safe and inclusive after dark.

These are not abstract thinkers. They are practitioners who have grappled with the realities of policy, regulation, investment and public trust. Their collective experience spans cities that have successfully reimagined how people live, move and socialise in urban environments.

The challenge for Belfast is not whether these ideas are relevant. It is whether we are willing to listen, adapt and apply them.

Belfast has made real progress across sectors such as planning, retail, hospitality and investment. But there remains untapped potential. Becoming one of Europe’s best small cities will not happen by default. It requires intentional choices, joined-up thinking and a willingness to learn from elsewhere.

Crucially, that does not mean copying and pasting solutions from Scotland, London or New York. Belfast’s identity is its strength. But every successful city knows when to open its doors to outside ideas – and when to invite challenge rather than resist it.

Events like the Belfast Summit create that opportunity. They give local decision-makers the chance to engage directly with people who have navigated complex systems and delivered change at scale. They create space to think more ambitiously about what is possible here.

If Belfast wants to thrive as a city for living – day and night – then embracing fresh thinking is not optional. It is essential. The Belfast Summit, and the voices it brings to the table, should be seen not as an indulgence, but as an investment in the city’s future.

The real test will be what happens next: whether the conversations sparked turn into actions that make Belfast better, bolder and more confident in the years ahead.

Details of the lineup and tickets available here https://www.mwadvocate.com/belfast-summit