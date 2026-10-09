Secretary of State Overturns Parades Commission Determination on Drumcree

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant has overturned the parades commission determination allowing the Orange Order to parade along the Garvaghy Road, having earlier been asked by the PSNI Chief Constable to review the determination.

The Belfast Telegraph quotes him as saying

“In the interests of wider public interest and safety, I’ve come to the conclusion that the circumstances under which that decision was made have now changed considerably. As a result, the procession cannot go ahead as it was determined. I have not taken this decision lightly. As the courts affirmed, the Portadown District had a lawful determination from the Parades Commission allowing the procession.”

The Secretary of State explicitly cited the advice of the PSNI as the basis for his decision

“Earlier today the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland made an application to me under Section 9 of the Public Processions (Northern Ireland) Act. As required by law, I have now reviewed the initial determination made by the Parades Commission relating to the application made by the Portadown District for 27 September, 2026. I have consulted the Chief Constable and the Parades Commission.The Chief Constable has advised me that it would not be possible to enable the procession to happen without a major intervention which would carry an unacceptable risk of serious injury, disorder and a wider contagion effect across Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary-Lou McDonald have issued a joint statement

“Today belongs to the residents of the Garvaghy Road, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity in the face of provocation and intimidation. There will be an enormous sense of relief within the community this evening. For two weeks, local residents have endured fear and anxiety through no fault of their own. They never asked for this wound to be reopened, yet they faced these challenges with courage, determination and enormous resilience. They now need time and space to heal and recover.“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the residents of the Garvaghy Road in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has been scathing of the Secretary of State’s decision, with the Telegraph recording him as saying the parading framework “lies in tatters”. He went on to say that

“The decision of the Chief Constable to refer the matter to the Secretary of State and his conclusion that the parade cannot proceed is a direct result of republican agitation, mobilisation and the looming threats of potential violence. These decisions are a mistake, and send profound signals that the country should be run on force of numbers and who shouts the loudest. The framework for both parading and protests now lies in tatters and the rule of law has been fundamentally undermined. Michelle O’Neill has been perceived to act as a substitute to judges whilst appearing to demand that both the Chief Constable and the Secretary of State do as she demands.Unionists have watched with increasing anger as they witness the ‘do as I say not as I do approach’ of Sinn Féin.”

We have won a significant victory, not only in establishing the legal right to walk the Garvaghy Road, but also in fundamentally crippling the imbalanced parading framework in Northern Ireland. Our District has maintained our dignity and lawful behaviour, in the face of a lawless mob. Let us be clear: the legal right is established, and it will be exercised. Portadown District notes the Chief Constable has abdicated his responsibility for policing Northern Ireland and capitulated to Sinn Fein and dissident republicans. The consequences for the rule of law, parading regulation and the authority of the PSNI should be self-evident. We further note that the Secretary of State has bowed to the republican mob, and rewarded criminality. Again, the consequences should be self-evident. Political unionism made clear there would be “profound consequences” if the rule of the republican mob was to prevail. We now look to our political leaders to deliver on that commitment. We understand the immense anger which is tonight engulfing our community, but we urge calm. We also want to acknowledge the ordinary decent PSNI officers, many of whom are as disgusted by their Chief Constable and senior management team as we are. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow with details to follow.

Regardless of the outcome of the Drumcree issue, the Parades Commission has been left in an awkward position with its authority having been thoroughly compromised. It remains to be seen as to how the Secretary of State plans to rectify that issue before the next marching season.

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