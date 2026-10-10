The Festival of Social Science is a yearly celebration of research that helps us understand people, communities and society. Now in its 25th year, the festival gives everyone the chance to explore topics such as health and wellbeing, crime, equality, education and identity through engaging events led by researchers from universities across the UK.

All events are free to attend. Most are open to everyone, while some are designed for particular audiences or age groups.

This year, more than 300 events will take place across the UK, organised by 41 universities. In Norther Ireland, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University have once again come together to curate and create an entertaining and informative programme of 15 talks, workshops and exhibitions. This diverse programme highlights the breadth and quality of social science research conducted by academics and researchers across the many social science disciplines at both universities.

Running from 17 October to 7 November, the programme includes a mix of online, in-person and hybrid events, such as talks, performances, exhibitions, interactive activities and panel discussions.

For most events, you can book your place online in advance. Simply visit the event listing and follow the booking link to register. All events are free to attend.

With many people feeling the impact of rising costs, this year’s festival features a range of events focused on money, finance and the cost of living. Whether you’re looking for practical tips on managing your personal finances, advice on teaching kids about money, or guidance on starting your own business, there’s something for you. Young people interested in studying business or economics can also get a taste of what these subjects involve through hands-on activities and talks. You can also explore the bigger picture, learning more about how businesses work and how economies shape our everyday lives. Browse the in person events taking place in Northern Ireland or join online for events further afield.

Not interested in finance? That’s absolutely fine. The Festival of Social Science covers a huge variety of topics, so you’re sure to find something that sparks your curiosity.

Highlights of this year’s Festival include:

Mind Over Marshmallows: Adventures in Decision-Making for Curious Kids and Their Grown-Ups

Preventing Exploitation in a Cost-of-Living Crisis

Crossing Over – An Evening of South Asian Films

Mission Money – A LEGO Space Adventure

The festival is led and funded by the UKRI Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), which supports research and training in social science subjects.

You can view and book for all the free events here…

QPol is the ‘front door’ for public policy engagement at Queen’s University Belfast, supporting academics and policymakers in sharing evidence-based research and ideas on the major social, cultural and economic challenges facing society regionally, nationally and beyond. Website: qpol.qub.ac.uk Email: [email protected] qpol.qub.ac.uk