New Liverpool University Opinion Poll…

The latest occasional poll from Liverpool University’s Institute of Irish Studies has been picked up by the Belfast Telegraph. It shows a pattern of party support similar to recent LucidTalk polls. All the Executive parties are shown losing ground, apart from the UUP, with the TUV and Greens being the main beneficiaries. It differs from LucidTalk by not showing growth for the SDLP.

It should be noted that while the performance of Liverpool’s polling before the last Assembly elections suffered from obvious sampling problems, their poll before the 2023 Council elections was as close to the actual results as LucidTalk’s. It will take a number of elections to measure their reliability. In the meantime I would advise not to jump to conclusions.

Sinn Féin has seen the steepest drop, identical to the latest LucidTalk poll which is shown in pale blue. The ultra-discipline in Sinn Féin ranks means that there is little attention paid to the possibility of changes in policies, personnel or messaging in response to such a substantial loss of support.

Maybe the party does not believe the figures, maybe they see it as just a mid-term lull, maybe they have faith that their celebrated electoral machine will deliver the disenchanted to the polls. And one or all of those could turn out to be true. But those in the inner circle must be beginning to wonder whether drifting along with nothing to show for being the biggest party in the Assembly will not bring electoral consequences. Perhaps they simply don’t know what to do about it. If they do see this as a problem, and they believe they know how to address it, they will need to act soon.

In opinion polling terms both Liverpool and LucidTalk are on the same page regarding the DUP. A difference of 1% is meaningless.

The two are not as close in their measurements for the TUV. Although the story is the same – the TUV eating substantially into the DUP vote – the TUV is only 5% behind the DUP according to LucidTalk, but has a 9% advantage according to Liverpool. The Liverpool figure is obviously less alarming for the DUP – but still high enough to threaten a handful of DUP seats.

Essentially the DUP dilemma remains. It is stuck in the Executive, in diametric opposition to the wishes of TUV supporters whom it needs to coax back. It dithers between justifying its participation in the institutions and attempting to look and sound more hardline. To TUV or not to TUV? That is their question. It killed Hamlet.

This poll still shows Alliance on the wrong side of their 2022 result. Anything less than 13.5% is bad news for a party that won a number of seats on small margins. A handful of votes or transfers in the right places could just see them retain all seats, but they could just as easily be a handful short in more than one constituency. Much would depend on the Green vote as explained below.

The dilemma for Alliance is that it is being damaged by its membership of an Executive which is seen as impotent. Realistically there is nothing it can do to change that. Going into the next election promising more of the same would be a big turn-off, especially for voters who moved to the party in response Executive shut-downs. It is trapped in the Executive. Many of its voters might be displeased if it walked out – they expect Alliance to make things work. And the DUP might seize the opportunity to follow them – allowing them to outflank the TUV while blaming Alliance for the collapse of the institutions.

Are they beginning to lay the ground for a purely symbolic walk out in 2027 at the end of the Assembly term? Or will they campaign on moving to Opposition after the election if the institutions are not reformed? (Or both?)

If those extra Green voters are concentrated more strongly in North Down and South Belfast

the Greens might win a seat in both at Alliance expense. If, however, they are spread across the board they could merely provide extra transfers, which historically have favoured Alliance.

This is the only directional disagreement between the two polls. LucidTalk says the SDLP has increased their support, Liverpool says it has not. The margins are fine, but important for the party.

Unanimity. The UUP are escaping the curse of the Executive. What is their secret? I confess to being baffled.

This appears to confirm the LucidTalk finding of a recovery by the party. Again, much depends on the geographical distribution of any additional support. They face a tight race in West Belfast, and this gives them good hopes of retaining their seat.

Liverpool have not recorded a separate figure to Aontú.

The poll also asked the constitutional question and found no substantial change from last year. 40.6% said they would vote for a United Ireland, and 59.4% for remaining in the UK. The pro-UI figure was down 1.2% – which is not statistically significant in polling which always has a margin of error.

Michael Hehir is a retired sales and marketing manager. He studied in Northern Ireland but now lives between England and Italy.