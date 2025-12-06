Benn: “It’s a long way off because no one who is calling for a border poll can actually argue that that condition is currently met in Northern Ireland.”

| Readers 542

The Secretary of State, Hilary Benn joined the Stormont Sources podcast during the week to discuss the budget, Stormont Reform and a border poll.

The comments have annoyed many Nationalists seeking a referendum in the near future. Benn made clear in the interview that a vote or even spelling out further criteria would not happen whilst he is Secretary of State.

Sinn Fein MP for Newry and Armagh, Daire Hughes criticsed the Secretary of State:

“While Hilary Benn may wish to bury his head in the sand, the reality is a live and energetic debate is underway on a new and united Ireland.

“More than ever, wide sections of society across the island are engaged in an exciting conversation about what a stronger and fairer Ireland could look like.

“A responsible British government would begin working with the Irish government to plan and prepare for future constitutional change.”

