Benn: “It’s a long way off because no one who is calling for a border poll can actually argue that that condition is currently met in Northern Ireland.”

The Secretary of State, Hilary Benn joined the Stormont Sources podcast during the week to discuss the budget, Stormont Reform and a border poll.
The comments have annoyed many Nationalists seeking a referendum in the near future. Benn made clear in the interview that a vote or even spelling out further criteria would not happen whilst he is Secretary of State.
Sinn Fein MP for Newry and Armagh, Daire Hughes criticsed the Secretary of State:
“While Hilary Benn may wish to bury his head in the sand, the reality is a live and energetic debate is underway on a new and united Ireland.
“More than ever, wide sections of society across the island are engaged in an exciting conversation about what a stronger and fairer Ireland could look like.
“A responsible British government would begin working with the Irish government to plan and prepare for future constitutional change.”
