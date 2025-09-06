Weekly Bulletin 06/09/25

What you need to know

Think Tank Pivotal calls for Executive to show “bravery and unity”

On Monday (1 September) Pivotal, Northern Ireland’s independent public policy think tank, published a review of Executive’s performance over the last 18 months. The review tracked the performance of each department across the 18 month period, analysed the progress made within each of the nine Programme for Government commitments and provided key messages to the Executive. A main finding of the report was that the Executive’s performance had “a lack of joined-up working, little real prioritisation and growing tensions have resulted in few measurable improvements”. On the Programme for Government commitments, the report stated that “action on childcare, the EVAWG [Ending Violence Against Women and Girls] strategy and regional balance has been positive, but the indicators for affordable housing, Lough Neagh and waiting lists can only be described as unacceptable failures of government”. Within its evaluation of each department, it recognised actions delivered in the past 18 months, such as the approval of Transformation Funding, the publication of SEN Reform Agenda and Delivery Plan, the launch of the Regional Balance Fund and improvement to planning times. However, it highlighted the following, and more, as priorities ahead: Executive collaboration to pass Nutrients Action Programme; take action on developing Casement Park; finalise Fiscal Framework; and move Good Jobs Bill through the Assembly. Reacting to the report, Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast) said the report was “damning”, adding that Ministers were failing to live up to “even their own modest promises”.

What next: The report’s key messages for the Executive are to focus on delivering improvements that impact people’s lives, show credible plans in place to address NI’s biggest policy challenges, agree a multi-year budget which enables planning and reform, drive forward public service transformation, commit to a shared way forward on the Climate Change Act, and prepare for future pressures from an ageing population. The Assembly returns from recess on Monday (8 September).

Executive issues joint statement in response to recent racist and sectarian attacks

On Thursday (4 September), the Executive issued a joint statement condemning racist and secretariat attacks after a series of incidents in north Belfast, Ballymena and Donaghadee. The statement said: “We maintain a zero-tolerance approach for all forms of hate and intimidation and call for calm across all communities.” In a press conference following the first meeting of the Executive of the new Assembly term, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that while the executive was working on extending racial equality strategies, it could not afford to be complacent, according to BBC News NI. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said discussions about immigration must be separated from threats and intimidation, which she emphasised were “never justified”.

What next: The Executive said it will work with “the PSNI, civic leaders, community organisations, and statutory bodies to ensure that our streets, neighbourhoods, and communities reflect the values of equality and respect”.

Executive issues joint statement in response to recent racist and sectarian attacks

On Thursday (4 September), the Independent Review of the Windsor Framework was published. The review was carried out by Lord Murphy of Torfaen, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The review finds that small and medium-sized companies are “often bewildered” by new rules and processes associated with the Windsor Framework and that “some gaps” remain in how Northern Ireland can “meaningfully influence” EU laws that apply to it. Also within the report, Lord Murphy recalled the recent sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement between the UK and EU as “a significant advancement” and that it promised “practical improvements” to NI-GB trade. Responding to the review, DUP Leader, Gavin Robinson MP (East Belfast), described the outcome of the report as a “total failure” and that it was a “missed opportunity to pursue the radical solutions required to restore Northern Ireland’s full place in the United Kingdom”. UUP Spokesperson on the Windsor Framework, Steve Aiken OBE MLA (South Antrim) said that the review “clearly identifies many of the challenges” associated with the Windsor Framework and supported the implementation of its recommendations, but that it does not go “far enough” to address the fundamental challenges. Also responding to the review, TUV Leader Jim Allister MP (North Antrim), called the Review a “whitewash”, adding: “With the Murphy review embedding the Protocol, it’s time for unionists who see the resulting constitutional peril to match their words with meaningful actions. For TUV that means there should be no Stormont Executive so long as the Protocol prevails!”. SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP (South Belfast) welcomed the review’s recommendations, but said that the review “missed a key opportunity to set out how deeper North-South cooperation can drive growth and protect the principles of the Good Friday Agreement”.

What next: The Murphy Review has produced 16 recommendations, including revising the Duty Reimbursement Scheme for businesses, NI Civil Service staff to be seconded to NI Office in Brussels to deal with EU regulations, and greater transparency and inclusion of NI stakeholders at joint UK-EU forums.

Stakeholder Watch

First Minister Michelle O’Neill: “Politics must always be about people, and working hard to deliver real change in their everyday lives. Today [Wednesday 3 September], Sinn Féin MLAs and MPs came together to discuss how we can use our growing strength across Ireland to deliver for workers, families, and all our communities”.

Sammy Wilson MP (DUP, East Antrim): “Here is the absurdity of the NI Protocol. Oranges that are grown in *Spain* and sent to Northern Ireland for sale must have a label saying ‘not for EU’ it is mad stuff and this government needs to do something about it”.

Alliance Party: “Alliance Lagan Valley MP @SorchaEastwood has called on the UK Government to urgently deliver the long-overdue Hillsborough Law, warning that anything less than the full legislation would be a betrayal of families who have fought for truth and justice”.

Diana Armstrong MLA (UUP, Fermanagh and South Tyrone): “The Health Minister’s plan is delivering real results. These numbers show progress but it’s about people, not statistics. Behind every procedure is a patient who has waited, worried, and is now finally getting the care they deserve. This Minister is putting People first”.

Claire Hanna MP (SDLP, South Belfast): “Read @irish_news coverage of @SDLPlive plans to reverse ecological breakdown in Lough Neagh & a wider water quality crisis. We propose taxing major corporations profiting from local Agriculture + serious reforms of enviro governance. It’s a mess & it doesn’t have to be like this”.

Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “All self-respecting unionists who wish Northern Ireland to remain in the UK but sit on the Northern Ireland Executive that is currently giving effect to the 10 December vote and the dismantling of the UK, should now withdraw with immediate effect”.

Fleur Anderson MP, Junior NIO Minister: “Productive meeting yesterday with @RobinSwann_MP and the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster. We discussed a range of concerns facing NI’s rural young people, including inheritance tax. I also highlighted how the UK-EU SPS agreement will deliver for our farmers and the agri sector”.

Other Stories

“Very real” progress on waiting lists, says Health Minister

On Tuesday (2 September), Health Minister Mike Nesbitt welcomed the “very real progress” in efforts to reduce the longest waiting times, following an update from the Department of Health on its Elective Care Framework: Implementation and Funding Plan. The update showed that almost 59,000 additional outpatient, diagnostic and inpatient procedures had been delivered, meaning that the Department is “well on track to meet the 70,000 target set in the Programme for Government”. Professor Mark Taylor, recently appointed as Northern Ireland’s first Regional Clinical Director for Elective Care, welcomed the updates and confirmed that he and his team are “continuing to put Bengoa into action”. Also welcoming the updates, the Health Minister thanked staff for their “tremendous efforts” and added that “patients will remain at the centre of our mission to build a health service that is fairer, stronger and sustainable”.

Communities Minister opens £29m shared housing development in Ballymena

On Wednesday (3 September), Communities Minister Gordon Lyons officially opened a new housing development of 135 shared homes at the St Patrick’s regeneration site in Ballymena. The scheme was funded by the Department for Communities and Radius Housing and is part of a wider regeneration of the former military site, “bringing economic and social benefits to Ballymena and surrounding communities”. Speaking at the opening of the site, Minister Lyons referred to the objectives within the Housing Supply Strategy, which was launched in December 2024, saying that “we need a radical approach to find new ways to increase the number of homes under construction, reduce homelessness and improve housing quality”.

Health Minister confirms assessment of Northern Ireland’s gender identity services provision

On Thursday (4 September), Health Minister Mike Nesbitt announced that he has asked Baroness Hilary Cass, who led the national Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People, to conduct an assessment of the gender identity services provision in Northern Ireland. The assessment will also specifically consider the proposed move to a Regional Lifespan Gender Service in Northern Ireland. In a redesign of existing service provision, the Lifespan Gender Service brings together the existing Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Knowing Our Identity Team and the Adult Gender Service into one model of care, under a single management structure. An assessment is expected to commence in November 2025.

Position on ‘reasonable numbers’ in Integrated Education published

On Thursday (4 September), the Department of Education published a position paper outlining its approach to the concept of “reasonable numbers” in Integrated Education. It sets out expectations that proposals for Transformation should demonstrate to the Department the ability to attract at least 10% of Year 1 or Year 8 pupils from the minority tradition, or, if Transforming, 15% of the combined Protestant and Catholic intake, in the first year, with evidence of progress toward a more balanced intake over time. Education Minister Paul Givan said the Department’s approach to the concept “ensures that Integrated Education continues to deliver on its founding promise—bringing children together in a spirit of equality, respect, and shared learning”. Alliance Education Spokesperson, Michelle Guy MLA (Lagan Valley) criticised the publication, saying: “the current Education Minister has made it a hallmark of his tenure to attack and undermine integrated education at every opportunity, and this statement, full of negative commentary on schools that have transformed, does nothing to inspire confidence in his ability to support the sector”.

Annual electricity consumption and renewable generation statistics published

On Saturday (30 August) RTÉ News reported that Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin had endorsed former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin as the party’s candidate in the upcoming presidential election, highlighting the party’s prior record in selecting candidates who had never served as a TD or Government minister as a way to ensure candidates for President could operate “above the partisan political realm”. In a letter to party members, Gavin described his agenda for the Presidency as “an active and positive one based on reaching out to every community at home as well as promoting and representing Ireland’s values abroad, facilitating the use of the Áras for the people and promoting Ireland’s language, culture, education and enterprise to the wider world”. However, he will face competition Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who confirmed that he is also seeking the nomination. Kelleher received the endorsement of fellow MEP Barry Andrews. Fianna Fáil are expected to agree on a finalised candidate over the next number of weeks, following Fine Gael’s announcement of Heather Humphries as their candidate this week. Sinn Féin are also expected to finalise their selection of a candidate within the next three weeks, ahead of the Presidential Election taking place on 24 October.

Across the Border



Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin backs Jim Gavin to be party’s nominee for presidential election

The Irish Times reports that Minister for Further Education and Research, James Lawless TD, has indicated that the purchasing of a new national “supercomputer”, costing approximately €60 million, is a priority for the Government. He describes the potential project as a “significant national asset”. The current arrangement, which sees Irish researchers renting time on an outsourced computer at a cost to the Government of more than €5 million since December 2023, has been described by the Department as an “interim measure”. The cost, undertaken to enable the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC), to run highly complex data processing tasks for clients including Met Éireann, the Central Statistics Office and Science Foundation Ireland. The Minister’s interest in securing a supercomputer is thought to have been reinforced by a trip in late July to view the world’s biggest supercomputer housed in the RIKEN research centre in Japan, which he described as “off the scale”.

Government launches five-year national strategy to improve disability rights in Ireland

On Wednesday (3 September), Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Children Norma Foley, Minister of State for Disability Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney, launched the National Human Rights Strategy for Disabled People. The strategy includes 23 commitments, including creating a more inclusive education system, promoting the hiring and career advancement of disabled people across the private sector, and using a “whole-of-journey” approach to improve the accessibility of the transport system. Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed confidence that the strategy will “come to be regarded as a landmark moment for the advancement of disability rights in Ireland”. According to the Irish Times, disability advocates welcomed the human rights approach adopted by the government, but cautioned that it is difficult to evaluate the strategy without sight of a detailed action plan, due to be published in November.

Citywest Hotel sold to State at €148m for asylum seeker accommodation

On Wednesday, The Irish Times reported that the Government has bought the Citywest Hotel in Dublin for more than €148 million. The plan is to turn it into a permanent international protection accommodation centre, with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan confirming the purchase to Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday. Following local opposition to the plans, including more than 8,000 signatures gathered from a door-to-door petition in Saggart, Rathcoole and Citywest, the Government is now running a “community engagement plan,” regarding the scheme. It is understood that the hotel’s leisure centre, which has 3,000 members, will remain open to the local community, unaffected by new Government ownership. The 764-bed hotel and conference centre which been leased by the State since 2020, was initially used as a Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre before being converted to an accommodation and processing facility for asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees in 2022. Commenting on the acquisition, which forms part of a plan to provide 14,000 State-owned beds for asylum seekers by 2028 rather than relying on private providers, O’Callaghan said “Over a period of four years, we believe we’ll be in the position where we will have got our money back in terms of the investment,”, with the State saving approximately €1.25 billion over 25 years.

What We’re Reading

Lack of transparency over immigration fuels toxic atmosphere in Northern Ireland – Newton Emerson

Writing in Thursday’s Irish Times, Newton Emerson considers the challenge NI politicians face in addressing “rising tensions over immigration” when they have no control over it. He highlights that the Home Office sets entry rules, polices immigration offences, and houses asylum seekers through its private contractors. Furthermore, the Executive “can rarely afford to diverge” the benefits system, and “would probably lose any legal challenge if it sought to treat refugees differently”. And the UK Government has repeatedly declined requests “to give Northern Ireland its own quotas and salary thresholds for migrant worker visas, to attract people with the right skills”. Emerson does suggest that a “stronger criminal justice system” here would “have the double benefit of frightening racists and debunking racist fears”. Emerson then turns his focus to the DUP’s response to recent incidents of racist intimidation in North Belfast and Ballymena. While the party, he said, joined the rest of the Executive in condemning the actions, he cited a separate statement from North Belfast MLA Philip Brett. Brett said: “Those who came to Northern Ireland through the proper legal process are often the most appalled at those who try to break the rules they had to follow. We must uphold fairness, protect our borders and ensure that those who invest in our country and respect our laws are never undermined by those who don’t.” Emerson describes this as “an attempt to acknowledge his constituents’ concerns, while appealing for tolerance” and as a way to invoke the “ordinary decent immigrant”. Emerson also notes that following a meeting with representatives from Home Office asylum accommodation contractor Mears, and were “shocked by the lack of transparency”. The company is currently moving asylum seekers from hotels into rented housing, a policy known as dispersal. Emerson writes that the DUP “objects to both options,” but “has not explained where else asylum seekers should go”. He says there has been an “undeclared turf war” within the local councils to tighten regulation of multiple occupancy rental properties. Emerson argues that “it would be healthier to have everyone’s true concerns discussed openly”. Specifically, he cites widespread rumours that “refugees and asylum seekers are exploiting loopholes to obtain benefits and social housing”. He writes that “curt denials” and “official furtiveness” exacerbate suspicions. He concludes that the DUP-led Department for Communities “could do more to bring relevant facts and figures to light”. The “lack of control and lack of transparency is a toxic combination”, and “[e]very party in Northern Ireland should aim for a more open and evidence-based discussion on immigration”.

Forward Look

Monday 1 September 2025

UK Parliament returns from summer recess



Monday 8 September 2025

First sitting of NI Assembly

Assembly Question Time: The Executive Office; Education



Tuesday 9 September 2025

Assembly Question Time: Finance



Wednesday 17 September 2025

Houses of the Oireachtas return from summer recess

Festival of Business 2025, St George’s Market, Belfast – read more here.



Friday 19 September 2025

Centre for Cross Border Cooperation Annual Conference, Ballymascanlon Hotel, Dundalk – read more here.



Saturday 20 September 2025

DUP Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Saturday 20 – Tuesday 23 September 2025

Liberal Democrats Party Conference, Bournemouth International Centre

Saturday 20 – Friday 26 September 2025

Belfast Tech Week – read more here.



Wednesday 24 September 2025

Belfast Business Show, Clayton Hotel – read more here.

Northern Ireland Energy Summit, ICC Belfast – read more here.



Thursday 25 September 2025

Entrepreneurs Unleashed Conference, Cathy Short Theatre, Jennymount Business Park, Belfast – read more here.

Northern Ireland Green Skills Conference, Europa Hotel, Belfast – read more here.



Sunday 28 September – Wednesday 1 October 2025

Labour Party Conference, Heathrow Lounge, ACC Liverpool

Sunday 28 September 2025

The Northern Ireland Reception at the Labour Party Conference, Heathrow Lounge, ACC Liverpool – read more here.

Wednesday 1 October 2025

InterTradeIreland Trade Conference 2025, Aviva Stadium, Dublin – read more here.

Friday 3 October- Saturday 4 October 2025

SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast

Sunday 5 October – Wednesday 8 October 2025

Conservative Party Conference, Manchester Central Convention Centre

Saturday 11 October 2025

UUP Conference, Crowne Plaza, Belfast

Saturday 25 October – Sunday 2 November 2025

NI Assembly Halloween recess

Thursday 6 – Friday 7 November 2025

NIFHA Annual Conference, Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, Co Down – read more here.

Friday 12 December 2025

NI Assembly Christmas recess begins

Friday 24 – Saturday 25 April 2026

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis, Waterfront Hall, Belfast

At Chambré, our strategic communications approach is fundamentally about providing insight, building relationships and informing policy. To get the Chambré Weekly Bulletin by email, sign up here. www.chambrepa.com