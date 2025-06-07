Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week.

What you need to know

Budget for social housing will only fund half of Programme for Government target

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday (2 June), Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons confirmed that the Stormont budget will fund work on only 900-1,000 new social houses this year. The Programme for Government committed to starting work on at least 5,850 new-build social homes by 2027, equating to roughly 2,000 new starts per year. According to BBC News, based on the current budget, the number of homes started this year will be lower than the 1,504 started last year. The Minister said that “after inescapable pressures”, 80% of the Department’s available capital budget is going towards housing. He acknowledged that spending was still “not enough”, noting the fact that the Assembly voted to declare a “housing crisis” last year. “However, it is not enough to simply ask for more money. We need to do things differently,” he said. In response, Chief Executive of the NI Federation of Housing Associations, Seamus Leheny, said that in the midst of a “deepening housing crisis,” “we need to see concrete plans now”.

What Next: Minister Lyons said he would aim to increase funding through monitoring round bids, noting that last year’s budget initially only allowed for 400 social housing starts, but that it reached 1,502 starts by the end of the year

AERA Minister faces opposition to Nutrients Action Plan

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has faced strong opposition to his draft Nutrients Action Plan (NAP) for 2026-29 from the DUP and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU). The programme, which aims to reduce water pollution, was long overdue and published for consultation last month. A number of actions are tied to the Lough Neagh Action Plan. Proposals include making low-emission slurry spreading equipment (LESSE) mandatory and placing restrictions on the use of phosphorus fertiliser. On Monday (2 June), the DUP launched a petition calling on the Minister to withdraw the consultation. DUP deputy leader Michelle McIlveen said the plans would “spell disaster not just for our family farms, but for our wider economy”. The NAP has also faced criticism from some in the agri-food sector, with William Irvine, President of the UFU, calling it “deeply concerning. Minister Muir held a “robust” meeting with the UFU on Tuesday (3 June), however, Mr Irvine said the group are “not ruling out legal action” to stop the proposals. Minister Muir criticised “misinformation” about the plan and “disgraceful” social media comments, including homophobic comments directed at him and misogynistic comments against officials in his Department. The comments were condemned by all parties.

What Next: The DUP have tabled a motion opposing the NAP for debate in the Assembly next Tuesday (10 June).

GAA “cautiously optimistic” about funding for Casement Park redevelopment

Senior officials in the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) have indicated that they are “cautiously optimistic” that the UK Government will announce necessary funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park in next Wednesday’s Spending Review (11 June). After meeting Treasury officials in London on Monday (2 June), Sinn Féin Finance Minister John O’Dowd said the Government was in “solution-finding mode” in relation to the project. The redevelopment of the stadium is expected to cost around £250m. So far, the Executive have committed to provide £62.5m, the Irish Government will contribute £43m, and the GAA will pay £15m, leaving a funding gap of around £130m. On Wednesday (4 June), GAA officials attended an event at Westminster hosted by Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood. Speaking to BBC News NI at the event, Stephen McGeehan, project lead for Casement Park, said the GAA are likely to increase their contribution, adding “we are prepared to step up”. He said the association will seek to get all funding partners around a table once next week’s decision is announced.

What Next: Also on Wednesday, First Minister Michelle O’Neill met NI Secretary Hilary Benn in Belfast. She said it was “crunch week” for a decision to be made on Casement Park and for Northern Ireland’s public finances.

Stakeholder Watch

Sinn Féin: “Casement Park must be built. Sinn Féin has pressed the British Prime Minister and his government to honour their commitment to help fund Casement Park. The Executive, Irish Government, and GAA have all long committed funding, it’s now time for the British Government to step up”.

DUP: “@GRobinsonDUP- highlighting the role played by Northern Ireland in our national defence and securing a welcome commitment that we will benefit from strategic and significant investment announced as part of the Strategic Defence Review.”

Alliance Party “Transparency and trust crucial in development of artificial intelligence, says @KateNicholl, welcoming publication of ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] AI strategy. See more here.”

Robin Swann MP (UUP, South Antrim): The Airport-Antrim-Lisburn Railway line would be a huge investment in Northern Ireland’s rail infrastructure and I was pleased to raise the need for this line to be funded in the Commons this week. Read more.”

Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): [in reply to an Amnesty International NI video on threats made to journalists] “The extraordinary and grotesque situation we have allowed and even facilitated in NI. Journalists routinely facing threats from illegal organisations whose members are rarely prosecuted but given political access and even public money. The Justice Minister needs to take action.”

Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin: [in reply to a video of Jim Allister MP speaking during debate on Product Regulation and Metrology Bill] “This is an important speech from @JimAllister highlighting how this Bill will give the Government power to slowly reverse the decision of over 17 million people to leave the EU and without any Parliamentary scrutiny.”

Other stories

Executive approves water, sustainable drainage and flood management legislation

On Thursday (6 June), the Executive approved the Water, Sustainable Drainage and Flood Management Bill. The Bill allows the Department for Infrastructure to issue future guidance on the design, maintenance, and adoption of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS). It also expands the powers of a hosepipe ban, enables the continuation of Homeowner Flood Protection Grant Scheme, and gives greater powers to NI Water to manage flood risk. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said the Bill is a “major step forward” in how NI is able to “manage, use and treat our water resources, future-proof the system, and get on a path to recovery from years of historic underinvestment.” The Bill will be brought to the Assembly “as soon as possible”.

Hilary Benn meets with EU trade commissioner in Brussels

The News Letter reported that Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn had met with Maroš Šefčovič, the EU’s trade commissioner, on Thursday (5 June). The UK minister for EU relations, Nick Thomas–Symonds, was also in attendance. Ahead of the meeting, Hilary Benn MP said that the meeting would “emphasise” the Government’s “commitment to continuing to implement the Windsor Framework and to delivering the new SPS agreement as soon as possible”; which would ultimately “facilitate the smooth flow of agrifood and plants” from GB to NI and “protect the UK’s internal market”. The Secretary of State also added that the agreement would allow NI to “continue to enjoy its unique access to the EU’s single market, a key competitive advantage”. It was reported that the Northern Ireland Office said the meeting “celebrated” the Sanitary and Phytosanitary deal. Posting on X after the meeting, Maroš Šefčovič said the meeting was “productive” and that progress made under the Windsor Framework, as well as what “remains to be done” was also discussed. He added that the meeting focused on “Northern Ireland’s specific situation and benefits”.

Figures show a decrease in electricity generated by renewable sources

On Thursday (5 June), the Department for the Economy published electricity consumption and renewable generation statistics for April 2024 to March 2025. 43.0% of total metered electricity consumption was generated from renewable sources located in Northern Ireland, representing a 2.4 percentage point decrease from the previous 12 month period. The publication also found that some 7,262 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of total electricity was consumed in NI and that some 3,126 GWh was generated from renewable sources located in Northern Ireland. Of renewable energy generated in Northern Ireland during this period, 81.9% was generated from wind, an increase of 0.2% from the previous period.

Communities Minister announces June 2025 start for £70m Queen’s Parade project

On Tuesday (3 June), Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced that work will commence on-site this month for the highly anticipated Queen’s Parade project in Bangor. Speaking at a signing of legal agreements with partners at Parliament Buildings, Minister Lyons said: “After years of expectation, this scheme will be transformational for Bangor.” Work on the first phase of the project is due to begin in the coming weeks. According to BBC News NI, the first phase of the project is a “public realm scheme”, which will include “a new play park, two pavilions, kiosks with food and beverage offerings, an events space, and associated landscaping”.

Finance Minister announces review of Small Business Rate Relief Scheme

On Monday (2 June), Finance Minister John O’Dowd announced the beginning of a review of Small Business Rate Relief Scheme and Non-Domestic Vacant Rating exclusions and liability. In a statement, the Minister said around £250m in rates relief is provided each year to businesses in NI, adding: “For small businesses this can help stimulate economic growth, support local jobs, and encourage entrepreneurship.” The review will include an assessment of whether the scheme benefits landlords rather than the businesses which receive the relief, with Mr O’Dowd noting that his department will ensure rates relief is targeted “towards those who need it most”. The review will use the evidence-base from the Cost of Doing Business research conducted by the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre.

Cross-border operation reimbursement scheme comes into effect

From today (2 June), patients who have been on a waiting list for two or more years will be able to reclaim costs for treatments received in the Republic of Ireland. According to BBC News NI, the scheme is part of a £215m effort to reduce waiting times in the healthcare service. On Friday (31 May), Health Minister Mike Nesbitt published an Implementation and Funding Plan, setting out how the additional funding is to be used. £85m will be used for red flag and time critical care; £80m for building up capacity to address the long-standing mismatch with demand; and up to £50m to start tackling the backlog in care. Priority areas include clearing the four year waits 3,100 patients on lists for hip, knee, hernia and colonoscopy procedures, and funding mega clinics for an estimated 20,000 20,000 patients waiting for ophthalmology, orthopaedics, general surgery and ear, nose and throat (ENT) operations. Minister Nesbitt said the initiatives will “make a real difference to thousands of patients who have been waiting too long for assessment and treatment”. The scheme will be extended to cover operations in other EU countries, but a date and “the scale of available funding” is not yet set.



Education Minister announces research study evaluating how AI tools can support literacy

On Monday (2 June) Education Minister Paul Givan announced a research study to evaluate how AI tools can support literacy among disadvantaged pupils and those with Special Educational Needs. The project is part of the RAISE Programme and is in partnership with Oxford Brookes University. The study will be carried out in the academic year 2025/26 and will compare reading outcomes for two groups of pupils with similar levels of reading ability and other demographics, one using the AI tool and the other using standard classroom approaches.

Across the border

Department of Public Expenditure objected to Housing Tsar role due to concerns of costs

The Department of Public Expenditure sought to block the approval by Cabinet of the “housing tsar” role in April, according to internal records obtained by the Irish Times through a Freedom of Information request. Emails from senior officials in the Department of Public Expenditure (DPer) to the Department of Housing reveal concerns about the lack of a business case for the role, the implications for wider public pay policy and concerns about the process for the selection of the preferred candidate, Brendan McDonagh, the chief executive of Nama. Mr McDonagh withdrew from consideration for the role after political concerns were raised about the possibility that he might retain his €430,000 salary. DPer complained that its pay policy division had not received a request to sanction the post describe this as “the usual process”. The Irish Times reports that the Government intends to proceed with establishing the role to head a new “Housing Activation Office”, despite “objections from the Department of Public Expenditure over the role have not yet been addressed”. The proposal was not signed off during the Cabinet housing committee on Thursday (5 June), although it is expected that candidates for the head of the Housing Activation Office are likely to be discussed next week. Meanwhile, The Journal reported that the Department of Public Expenditure is a “major blockage” to the process of announcing the head of the Housing Activation Office, which is a “key priority” for the Taoiseach.

Voters believe the housing crisis is getting worse, according to poll

According to a new Irish Independent/Ireland Thinks poll, 61% of voters believe the housing crisis has become worse since the current Government took over. Confidence is lacking even amongst Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael supports, with 30% and 27% of supporters respectively agreeing that the crisis is deepening. The poll also asked voters for their views on holiday homes and short term lets. 55% support a higher rate of local property tax on second homes or holiday homes, and 45% support a ban on short-term lets in towns and cities. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael tied for first place among political parties, each on 21% support, just ahead of Sinn Féin on 20%. Small parties all made slight gains on the previous poll, with the Social Democrats (9%), Independent Ireland (5%), Aontú (5%) and Labour (5%) all up 1 point.

Children’s Health Ireland report referred to gardaí

A report on waiting list irregularities and a “toxic” work culture at a hospital run by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) is to be referred to the Gardaí, the Cabinet committee on health have been told. According to the Irish Times the report, which has not been published due to legal reasons, has “caused shock” in Government. The Health Service Executive (HSE) said it would raise the report with both the gardaí and Medical Council. Additionally, the National Treatment Purchase Fund has paused funding to the CHI “while potential irregularities are investigated”.

What we’re reading

Why Spending Review offers Stormont a huge opportunity to bring about reforms – Ann Watt

In Tuesday’s Belfast Telegraph, Ann Watt, director of NI based think tank Pivotal, writes that the UK Government’s Spending Review will “set the social and economic tone for the whole of the UK”. The Review will set funding allocations for government departments for the next three years, allowing them the “time and space to plan spending, investment and reform”. Watt notes that Labour are likely to favour increased investment over uplifts in day-to-day spending. The Executive will receive an increase in its total block grant by way of the Barnett formula, whereby NI receives a population-based share of comparable funding increases in England, plus 24% if the total funding falls below the assessment of “relative need”. Watt states that Finance Minister John O’Dowd has been trying to convince the Treasury that NI’s relative need is higher than the current additional 24% accounts for, and that “a baseline adjustment is required to stave off a funding cliff-edge in 2026-27”. Minister O’Dowd has also made specific funding requests, such as funding for Casement Park. Watt writes that whatever block grant NI does receive, “the question becomes what Stormont will do with its budget”. She recommends the Executive draft a three-year budget, that could be in place by next year. While Watt warns that “anyone hoping for big real-term uplifts in current spending is likely to be disappointed,” a three-year budget is an opportunity for the Executive “to take a longer-term look at what it funds and how”. She writes that “repeated budget crises are unsustainable”, and that a more “stable funding position” would allow departments and arms-length bodies to “think strategically about the future”. Watt says that transformation of public services is “essential and long overdue”. Politicians will have to take “difficult but necessary decisions to deliver services in more cost-effective ways, particularly in the health service”. The expected “large injection of capital funding” will be spent on “generational projects” like transport and energy in GB. Therefore, she argues, the Executive must “show ambition” too and tackle some of NI’s biggest problems like water infrastructure, social housing, public transport, and low productivity. Watt also questions whether it may worth considering water charges, given that NI receives no funding for water via the block grant. She concludes by saying “current state of public services” means the Executive “have to use this chance wisely”.

Forward Look

Monday 9 June

NI Assembly Plenary session –

Executive Committee Business: Second Stage: Budget Bill, Consideration Stage: Agriculture Bill

Question Time: The Executive Office, Communities Minister – View the full Order Paper here.

Tuesday 10 May

NI Assembly Plenary session –

Executive Committee Business: Consideration Stage: Budget Bill

Question Time: Economy Minister

Private Members’ Business: Opposing Plans for the Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 (DUP), Improving Sentencing Practices in Northern Ireland (UUP)

Adjournment Debate: Access to Justice and Legal Services in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Wednesday 11 June 2025

UK Government Spending Review



Wednesday 11 June

The Assembly Committees for Infrastructure, Economy, Finance, Education, and The Executive Office will meet – View committee agendas here.

Thursday 12 June

The Assembly Committees for Agriculture, Health, Environment and Rural Affairs, Communities, and the Public Accounts Committee will meet – View committee agendas here.

Friday 13 June 2025

British Irish Council hosted by the NI Executive.



Friday 13 – Saturday 14 June

Scottish Conservatives Party Conference – Murrayfield, Edinburgh



Friday 27 – Sunday 29 June

Welsh Labour Party Conference – Venue Cymry, Llandudno



Monday 30 June

Windsor Framework Independent Monitoring Panel to submit its report to the NI Secretary – Read more here.



Tuesday 1 July – Thursday 2 July

ICTU Biennial Delegate Conference, Waterfront Hall, Belfast – Read more here.



Saturday 5 July

NI Assembly summer recess begins



Tuesday 22 July

UK Parliament summer recess

Publication of the Murphy Review of Windsor Framework



Sunday 31 August

NI Assembly returns from summer recess



Friday 5 September

NI Chamber Festival of Business – St. George’s Market, Belfast – Read more here.



Friday 19 September

Centre for Cross Border Cooperation Annual Conference – Ballymascanlon Hotel, Dundalk – Read more here.



Friday 19 – Saturday 20 September

DUP Party Conference – Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast



Saturday 20 – Tuesday 23 September

Liberal Democrats Party Conference – Bournemouth International Centre



Wednesday 24 September

NI Energy Summit, ICC Belfast – Read more here.



Sunday 28 September – Wednesday 1 October

Labour Party Conference – ACC Liverpool



Friday 3 October – Saturday 4 October

SDLP Conference – Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast



Friday 3 – Sunday 5 October

Green Party of England and Wales Conference – Bournemouth International Centre

Sunday 5 October – Wednesday 8 October

Conservative Party Conference – Manchester Central Convention Complex



Saturday 25 October – Sunday 2 November

NI Assembly Halloween recess



Saturday 13 December

NI Assembly Christmas recess

At Chambré, our strategic communications approach is fundamentally about providing insight, building relationships and informing policy. To get the Chambré Weekly Bulletin by email, sign up here. www.chambrepa.com