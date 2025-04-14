Rory McIlroy: Love, beauty, trust and love all wrapped up in one hectic, thrilling and desperate game of golf

| Readers 1157
Willy Ronis, La Petite Parisien, 1952

There’s two things I love about golf. One is the sheer beauty and multigenerational memories of the greats playing the Masters course in Atlanta, Georgia. The other is the boundless courage, natural decency and outrageous genius of Rory McIlroy.

As a teenager I once struggled on the same course as Rory on the side of the Holywood hills overlooking the Belfast Lough, but in contrast to his, his dad’s and his grandad Jimmy’s, my key talent consisted of losing balls and four or five putting the greens.

It’s twenty years since he won the West of Ireland Open and fourteen since he first had the Masters almost in his hands. It was a long time coming, but he’s now the first Irishman and only the sixth human being to win all four major golf championships.

As Shane Lowry noted beforehand  “everything Rory does is scrutinised” even down to his childhood friend and caddie Harry Diamond. Yesterday he answered every critic and know-it-all with this most memorable walk from agony to sweet victory.

YouTube video

These pre-tournament comments from the man himself shed some light on how the journey has been for him…

“At a certain point in life, someone doesn’t want to fall in love because they don’t want to get their heart broken,” the world number two said in an illuminating pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

“Instinctually as human beings we hold back sometimes because of the fear of getting hurt, whether that’s a conscious decision or subconscious decision.

“I think once you go through that, once you go through those heartbreaks – as I call them – you get to a place where you remember how it feels.

“You wake up the next day and you’re like, ‘life goes on, it’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be’.”

Many watching, whether from Holywood, or my cousin’s porch in a tiny parish in rural Ohio felt some of that too. Deliverance! Liberation, even says The Irish Times. Twice as many have walked on The Moon (than have won a Grand Slam), The BelTel.

What about the golf, you say? Well, with my appalling level of experience and/or expertise, I won’t waste your time gassing on about that. But for those who missed it, here’s every single shot of his final round.  Thanks Rory, now play on Mr McIllroy

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Mick Fealty

Rory McIlroy: Love, beauty, trust and love all wrapped up in one hectic, thrilling and desperate game of golf

Steve Bradley

NI’s failing MOT system needs a permanent fix…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation