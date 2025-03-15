Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week.

Stormont politicians visit US for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Over the past week several MLAs visited the US for St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA was in Boston and New York, alongside Invest NI officials, highlighting Northern Ireland as a “leading location for innovation, investment and international trade”. Meanwhile, at the start of the week the First Minister and deputy First Minister led a business delegation to North Carolina to “showcase the local economy and develop key relationships across the US”. On Wednesday (13 March), deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (DUP), Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA (DUP) and Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots MLA (DUP) went to Washington DC where they met with President Trump during a St Patrick’s Day luncheon on Capitol Hill. The deputy First Minister said the President had a “significant interest” in Northern Ireland and that they briefly discussed its “long-standing and close ties” with the US. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn MP, also in Washington DC, highlighted the benefits of the Windsor Framework and opportunities for American investors.

What Next: BBC News NI reported that the deputy First Minister said that she “disagreed” with First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA’s boycott of the celebrations, explaining her own party’s stance of engaging with “the office of president” rather than on the basis of “their particular personal views or political opinions”.

Departmental cost of Storm Éowyn estimated to be £17 million

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the Department for Infrastructure is facing costs of more than £17.2 million to deal with the impact of Storm Éowyn. The Department broke these costs down into £9.2 million in resource costs, including overtime and remedial action, and £8 million in capital costs, for repairs. Mark Durkan MLA (SDLP, Foyle) highlighted that only £5 million was allocated in the new budget for next year for “contingency”. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Department for the Economy announced that the working group established in the aftermath of the storm to consider the feasibility of compensation payments to electricity customers, had concluded there was “no existing route to make payments to customers” without these compensation payments being “recovered” through consumer electricity bills. Members of the Assembly’s Economy Committee questioned department officials on why the messaging about compensation being potentially awarded continued unchallenged for so long. Officials acknowledged that in future “messaging should be sharper and clearer”.

What Next: A spokesperson for the Department stated that “no other electricity company shareholders in Britain or Ireland” have been asked to compensate. The spokesperson added that “all bodies” impacted by the storm will be “considering lessons learned” and “measure to strengthen resilience” to future severe weather events.

Warnings sound on the impact of EU and US tariffs on Northern Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph reportsthat Northern Ireland is at risk of becoming a more expensive place than the rest of the UK to buy US goods should the threat of a trade war over tariffs between the EU and US materialise. On Wednesday (12 March), the EU announced its intention to impose tariffs on US goods over €26bn (£20bn) from 1 April, in retaliation to the US’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. While the UK is currently not imposing reciprocal tariffs on US imports, any US imports in the Northern Ireland region will be subject to the EU tarriffs, due to its unique post-Brexit trading arrangements under the Windsor Framework. Manufacturing NI CEO Stephen Kelly said that tariffs imposed on the EU cannot be avoided by Northern Ireland, noting that this “potentially damages our competitiveness” if the UK doesn’t respond in a similar fashion to the EU. Meanwhile, TUV Leader Jim Allister MP said the risks Northern Ireland faced from the EU’s retaliatory tariffs demonstrated that the region “has been cut off from the rest of our own country” by the Windsor Framework.

What Next: The European Commission says it is open to negotiations with the US before the EU tariffs are applied on 1 April. And according to the Independent, Prime Minister Kier Starmer MP has said “all options are on the table” as the UK Government plans its response to the US tarriffs.



Stakeholder Watch

Department for the Economy: “In New York today @Economy_NI Minister Dr @CArchibald_SF addressed over 80 people at a @InvestNI New York Business Leaders Lunch on the economic opportunities the north has to offer, including the benefits of the dual market access for potential investors. The Minister’s speech can be found at this link”.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly: “Great engagement with President Trump @POTUS – good discussion on the longstanding ties and relationships between NI and USA, including on trade and positive working moving forward – and of course a bit of golf!”

SDLP: “SDLP East Derry MLA @CaraHunterMLA was in Brussels this week with the UK Mission to the EU for an important discussion on tackling technology facilitated gender-based violence. It’s crucial those behind abuse are held accountable and victims can access the support they need.”

Department of Health: The Health Minister has welcomed a “really useful” week of engagements with clinicians, congressman and academics in Washington DC. Minister Nesbitt finishes his visit with meetings on population health, substance abuse and mental health care.”

Other stories

Education Minister announces continuation of NI Childcare Subsidy Scheme

On Monday (10 March), Education Minister Paul Givan MLA announced that the NI Childcare Subsidy Scheme will continue into 2025/26. The NI Childcare Subsidy Scheme was first introduced in September 2024 and provides a 15% subsidy to childcare for pre-primary aged children. Additionally, it was announced that the NI Childcare Subsidy cap has also increased by 10% to reflect an “anticipated rise in childcare fees”. The Minister stated that the scheme has provided “over £6.5 million in savings for working families”.

NI Secretary of State among appointees to new UK Board of Trade

On Thursday (13 March), new members were appointed to the Board of Trade by the Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds MP. Members include representatives from UK’s most successful businesses and politicians, including Hilary Benn MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, who has been appointed as an ex officio adviser. The Board’s role is to “advocate for UK businesses at home and abroad, championing the country’s 5.5 million SMEs and realising their export potential”. The full list of the appointments can be viewed here .

Infrastructure Minister welcomes increase in electric vehicle charge points

Previous grants from the Department for Transport through the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) have facilitated over 1,400 charging points across workplaces and domestic settings. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA welcomed the announcement that this scheme has been extended until the end of March 2026. Other grants within this announcement include electric vehicle grants for motorcycles, vans, taxis and wheelchair accessible vehicles. The Minister stated that availability of this infrastructure is “key” in the move away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

Regional Rates Changes

On Monday (10 March), Finance Minister John O’Dowd MLA moved that the Rates (Regional Rates) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025, the Rates (Temporary Rebate) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025 and the Rates (Exemption for Automatic Telling Machines in Rural Areas) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025 be affirmed by the Assembly. All three were agreed to. Speaking after the debate, Minister O’Dowd welcomed the extension of the Small Business Rate Relief scheme as it provides around 30,000 businesses with reductions of between 20% and 50%. The Minister also welcomed the “retention of the rural ATM exemption” as it will ensure access to cash in rural communities. Speaking on the rise of the Regional Rate increases of 5% and 3%, the Minister stated these increases are expected to raise around £730 million for public service in the next financial year.

Infrastructure Minister welcomes funding for transformation projects

On Tuesday (11 March), Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA welcomed £18m for two projects from the Transformation Programme funding. The first pilot project will help to “transform” rainwater management and has been allocated £15 million of funding. The Urban Drainage pilot will “demonstrate the benefits of managing rainwater naturally”, as well as providing a “cost saving” to NI Water. The second pilot project will receive £3 million of funding for helping to “address the workload” in the Planning Appeals Commission. This funding will allow for the appointment of independent inspectors to carry out “local public enquiries”, speeding up “decision making in the system”.

Across the border

Water charges for “excessive use” not being considered

On Tuesday (11 March), Housing Minister James Browne TD confirmed that water charges for excessive use are not being considered “at this time”, according to the Irish Times. The confirmation follows reports that Mr Browne on taking office had received a Ministerial briefing from officials indicating that finalising the draft Household Water Conservation Charge Regulations were among “high-level priorities”. Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD warned that “excessive use” charges would be “domestic charges by the back door”. The Department for Housing confirmed that its “highest priority” is building more homes and it will continue to implement the aims of the Programme for Government.

Taoiseach’s meeting with US President

During the annual St Patrick’s day event, Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD met with President Trump on Wednesday (12 March) for one hour, RTÉ news reports. The President said during their meeting that while “we don’t want to hurt or damage Ireland”, it is “of course” taking advantage of the US, highlighting the “massive” trade imbalance. He said Ireland had taken “our pharmaceutical companies and other companies … through taxation …they made it very, very good for companies to move up there”. Responding to the criticism, the Taoiseach said that US pharmaceutical companies “ are doing very well in Ireland” and was keen to emphasise that the countries have a “two-way” economic relationship. Despite the issues raised by the President, the meeting was, according to RTÉ, “cordial”. During his visit, the Taoiseach was also hosted by Vice President JD Vance at a St Patrick’s Day breakfast and met with the US-based Strategic Economic Advisory Panel of business leaders (established by the Irish Government in February to “intensify [its] outreach in the United States”). His final engagement was the Ireland Funds gala dinner.

US trade war impacting Ireland’s spirits sector

Tensions between the European Union and President Trump’s administration are continuing to rise over tariffs as this week the EU responded to US steel and aluminium tariffs, by saying it would raise its levies on up to €26bn ($28bn; £22bn) worth of US goods. This is to include a tariff of 50% on American whiskey and will come into effect in April. In response, President Trump announced a “threat” of 200% tariffs on wine and spirits imports from the EU. RTE News reports that the Irish Whiskey Association has said that the threat of US tariffs is “very concerning” to the spirits sector in Ireland. Eoin Ó Catháin, its Director, notes that there are “no winners” when tariffs are involved and advocates for a commitment to the “zero-for-zero trade” with the US. Speaking in response to the threat of tariffs, the Taoiseach urged for “dialogue” between the EU Commission and the US to resolve the “trade tension” and confirmed he will be consulting with the EU Commission on the issue.



What we’re reading

Alex Kane: Ministers “stone deaf” to criticism of Programme for Government

Writing in the Irish News, Alex Kane criticises the failure of Ministers to accept “collective responsibility” when it comes to defending the Programme for Government. Kane argues that our Ministers appear “stone deaf” to external criticism of any kind, contending rather that individual ministers are “content to cover the tracks of their own failure by attacking their executive colleagues”. He is further critical of the lack of detail regarding funding in the PfG, noting that last week’s announcement became “insignificant” when it was revealed that “not all the funding had not been nailed into place” referencing the lack of clarity over funding for critical infrastructure including the health and waste water. Kane points to the main political parties inaction during years of institutional collapse, proposing that politicians should have met with civil servants, experts and a UK exchequer team during this period to “compile a list of essential actions, accompanied by a thought-through process for properly addressing them and seeing them through to a successful conclusion”.

Forward Look

Tuesday 18 March 2025

Assembly Executive Committee Business: Legislative Consent Motion: Property (Digital Assets etc) Bill

Private Members’ Business: Motion: Delivering an Irish Language Strategy

Question Time: The Executive Office



Wednesday 19 March 2025

Assembly Committee for the Economy: Departmental oral and written briefing – feedback on the consultation on smart metering 10:00

Assembly Committee for the Executive Office: SR: Draft Regulations Northern Ireland Climate Commissioner (Northern Ireland) 2025



Wednesday 26 March 2025

AgendaNI Northern Ireland Housing Conference 2025, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 27 March 2025

Invest NI Powering Productivity Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Saturday 29 March 2025

TUV Party Conference, The Royal Hotel, Cookstown

Monday 7 April 2025

Consultation closing: Living with Water in Derry/Londonderry Draft Plan



Thursday 24 April 2025

Consultation closing: Increased socialisation of Connection Costs in Electricity Distribution [Department for the Economy]



Wednesday 14 May- Saturday 17 May 2025

Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

