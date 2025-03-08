Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week

Executive publishes Programme for Government

On Monday (3 March), the NI Executive’s Programme for Government (PfG) was approved by Assembly members following a day of debate. First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly presented the 100-page PfG in the chamber, outlining nine key priorities: • Grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy

• Deliver more affordable childcare

• Cut health waiting lists

• End violence against women and girls

• Better support for children and young people with special educational needs

• Provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing

• Safer communities

• Protect Lough Neagh and the environment

• Reform and transformation of public services The PfG also sets some specific targets, to be completed by the end of the Executive mandate in 2027. These include investing up to £135m a year to reduce waiting lists, starting work on 5,850 new build social homes, considering an Employment Rights Bill for introduction, and increasing renewable electricity capacity by 40%. Ms O’Neill said the programme is a “significant milestone” that reflects the Executive’s “shared ambitions”, while Ms Little-Pengelly emphasised “prioritisation” in a “fiscally constrained environment”. SDLP Opposition Leader Matthew O’Toole criticised the PfG, stating that it is “nowhere near good enough” and “far short of the kind of clear, targeted plan that the people of Northern Ireland deserve”. The motion on the programme was approved in the Chamber by 70 votes to 10.

What Next: The First Minister told the Assembly that the Executive will publish annual reports on the progress towards delivering the PfG.

Funding released to support public service transformation

Finance Minister John O’Dowd announced on Tuesday (4 March) that £129 million has been released to support public service transformation in Northern Ireland. The funding is the first allotment of the £235 million transformation fund from the UK Government, as part of the financial package which led to the restoration of the Executive in February 2024. The funding will support six key proposals. The largest allocation of £61m went to the Department of Health to expand the Multi-Disciplinary Teams (MDTs) programme into five new GP Federation areas. £27.5 was allocated to the Department of Education to support reform of SEN services. The Department of Justice will receive £20.45m for the Public Prosecution Service and £2.19m for an Electronic Tagging initiative. Finally, the Department for Infrastructure will receive £15m for an Urban Drainage project and £3m for its Transforming Planning proposal. Minister O’Dowd said the funding will help stimulate the wider transformation of public services. Responding to the Minister in the Chamber, Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole questioned the efficacy of “divvying out” the funding between Departments, rather than simply investing all of it in reducing waiting lists. Minister O’Dowd replied said that the funding that was given to the Department of Health “is transformational,” and noted that the Executive already spends 51% of its total budget on Health.

What Next: The UK Government said that further funding decisions will be subject to the Public Sector Transformation Board’s recommendations, which is led and agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.

PM and Taoiseach announce ‘ambitious programme of co-operation’ following UK-Ireland Summit

This week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin met in Liverpool for the first annual UK-Ireland Summit. The two leaders issued a Joint Statement, outlining what is described as an “ambitious programme of co-operation through to 2030”. The statement includes commitments to co-operate on security policy, energy transition, and attracting investment. The statement notes that Northern Ireland stands to be “at the forefront of the clean energy transition” on account of its “geography, engineering expertise and interconnection to both Ireland and Great Britain”, and promises to support the Executive’s ambition for 1GW of offshore wind by 2030. The statement also reaffirms both Governments’ commitment to deliver the 2021-2027 PeacePlus programme in NI and agreed in principle to a successor programme. Other announcements included a promise to update the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence, an initiative to map the Irish and Celtic Sea basins, an agreement on a new Framework for Co-operation to support infrastructure delivery, and the establishment of a establish an Ireland-UK Youth Forum.

What Next: Starmer said the Summit marked a “new era” for UK-Irish relations, adding that both countries have “turned a page on turbulent years”, according to RTÉ News.

DUP: Party Leader @GRobinsonDUP and Deputy Leader @MMcIlveenDUP speaking after their election today. [ video ]

Alliance: Government must engage with urgency on the development and management of artificial intelligence, says @KateNicholl, following commitment to establish AI Office. See more here.

Robin Swann MP (UUP, South Antrim): “A useful meeting with Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP to encourage further defence investment into Northern Ireland and to discuss the potential and strategic importance of the Aldergrove base.”



SDLP: This week, the SDLP is bringing forward serious motions to hold the Executive to account and demand real delivery for Derry and the North West. From growing our economy to strengthening cross-border links, we’re standing up for this region. @columeastwood

TUV: Asking officials from the TEO where the money is for child care, additional police officers & health. Can you spot the answers or is the PFG all just spin? #TUV #TimothyGaston #TEOCommittee #NorthernIreland

Micheál Martin TD: “Concrete & substantial discussions on trade, energy, security, migration & education at this morning’s UK & Ireland Summit. The UK is a key strategic partner for Ireland. I welcome the shared ambition to reach the potential of our partnerships across our islands.”



Michelle McIlveen MLA named DUP Deputy Leader

On Friday (7 March), Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen (Strangford) was elected as Deputy Leader of the DUP. Ms McIlveen has been an MLA since 2007 and has previously served as Minister for Regional Development (2015-2016), Minister of Argiculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (2016-2017), and Minister for Education (2021-2022). In a statement, DUP Chairman Lord Morrow said “Michelle has been a dedicated servant of our Party and the wider Unionist cause for many years, bringing a wealth of experience, talent, and commitment to everything she does.” The Belfast Telegraph reported that Ms McIlveen was one of three senior DUP figures linked to the role, along with Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. However, on Friday, Ms Little-Pengelly said on X that she did not run for the position.

FM and dFM announce appointments competition for Irish Language and Ulster-Scots Commissioners

On Wednesday (5 March), First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly announced that competitions to appoint new Commissioners for the Irish Language and for Ulster-Scots will open “in the coming days.” First Minister O’Neill said the appointments are “integral to delivering the Identity and Language Act.” The announcement came after the Executive Office was criticised by a UN Committee for its failure to fill the roles and for providing “inadequate funding” for cultural and language rights.

Report shows renewable energy consumption and generation has decreased

On Thursday (6 March), the Department for the Economy released a report on the percentage of electricity consumption generated from renewable sources in Northern Ireland for the year ending December 2024. The report found that 43.5% of total metered electricity consumption was generated from renewable sources last year, a 2.3 percentage points on 2023. Additionally, of all renewable energy generated in Northern Ireland, 81.7% was generated from wind, a 0.7 percentage point decrease on 2023. Alliance Economy spokesperson David Honeyford MLA said the figures represented a “shocking decline” and called for the Economy Minister to prioritise renewable energy to ensure the delivery of the Executive’s target of 80% of NI’s energy being generated from renewable sources by 2030.

Economy Minister visits Berlin to discuss trade with Germany

This week (3-4 March), the Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA visited Berlin to “further strengthen and promote economic links” with Germany and the wider European market. During her visit, the Minister addressed a roundtable event organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany and meetings with “policy experts” on manufacturing and renewable energy. The Minister also visited ITB Berlin to meet with tourism providers from both Ireland and Northern Ireland. Speaking ahead of the visit, the Minister quoted Northern Ireland’s “unique dual market access” and the advantages it brings. She added that Germany provides opportunity for “growth in trade and investment” for Northern Ireland’s “high potential sectors”, such as cybersecurity, FinTech and AI.

DAERA consultation on net zero farming withdrawn

The Belfast Telegraph reported that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has removed a consultation on net zero proposals from its website due to an administrative error. The consultation was intended to be for stakeholders from the farming industry, but instead it was open for anyone to respond. Chair of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee Robbie Butler MLA (UUP, Lagan Valley) noted the importance of policy “being shaped” by those in the industry, and questioned the validity of responses gathered from the consultation last week, before the error was noticed. Mr Butler stressed the importance of DAERA not to “get off on the wrong foot” with farmers regarding climate change and net zero targets, as the agriculture sector produces 29.1% of greenhouse gas emissions.

HSC leaders plan for winter pressures

On Tuesday (4 March) “key” Health and Social Care leaders met with the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to plan for “upcoming winter pressures”. The first of the four meetings discussed learnings from the recent winter pressures, and planned to constructively use these experiences to improve “patient and staff experiences”. The next meetings are expected to take place in the “coming months” and a winter plan is planned to be released in the summer on the findings. The Minister welcomed the collaboration, however, added that with the funding available to the Department, it must remain “realistic” of what can be achieved.

Taoiseach confirms the Government’s commitment to reduction of emissions target

Earlier this week, the Irish Times reported that Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD faced criticism from the Opposition that his Government is “engaging in a form of climate denial”, in the wake of a report published by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council and Climate Change Advisory Council. The report, using “current trajectories”, showed that Ireland “will miss its 2030 target” of reducing emissions by 51%, meaning Ireland could face fines from the EU of up to €26 billion. Additionally, the report urged for investment to ensure these targets are not missed. The Taoiseach “rejected” claims made by the Opposition, insisted that the targets will be met and confirmed that the Government’s Climate Action Plan “will be published in the next number of weeks”. He added that offshore renewables and solar power is a “game-changer” and will contribute to Ireland’s “success” in delivering targets. Labour leader Ivana Bacik TD stated that the Government’s lack of an updated Climate Action Plan represents “a conscious failure of political will”.

Current temporary household support for energy bills “ruled out” of next budget

The Irish Times reports that the Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers TD has “ruled out” further “temporary one-off supports” for household energy bills in the next budget. The Minister confirmed that “once-off payments” towards energy bills will be removed from the budget, for the first time since before the pandemic. The Irish News highlights that this announcement comes after the Department of Climate and Energy told the Minister in January that bills “remain 90% higher for gas and more than 60% higher for electricity”, than before the “energy-crisis”. Instead, the Minister confirmed that should Government support be provided it will be done so within the “budgetary parameters” set out by the Government to ensure “good sustainability” in decision-making. Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane TD called on the government to “step up to the plate” and provide support for people who need it.

Ministers provide an update on the threat of tariffs

During Leader’s Questions on Thursday (6 March), Aontú leader Peader Tóibín TD warned of the damage potential tariffs could have on Ireland’s economy. Mr Tóibín also expressed his discontent with the Government’s lack of action and stated that as a result, the country is exposed to a “existential threat”. In response, Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe TD told the chamber that he had met with the OECD twice and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, respectively, “regarding the possibility of a trade war”, RTE news reports. Speaking separately to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers TD confirmed that the Government has done “extensive contingency planning for tariffs”. He added that the Government is continuing to work towards “strengthening” US-Irish relations, as well as US-Europe relations.

Interconnector delays costing consumers, as well as long-term policy goals

Writing for the Belfast Telegraph, Steven Agnew projects the impact of the most recent delay in the North South Interconnector project. He highlighted how the project, which initially applied for planning in 2009, has been subject to another delay. The latest update from EirGrid, Ireland’s system operator, pushed the “energisation date” to 2031. Agnew pointed out that these delays will not only cost the consumer in Northern Ireland, but will also severely hinder Northern Ireland’s policy target of 80% of energy coming from renewables by 2030. He stressed that such delays are causing “constraints crisis” in the renewables industry and ultimately “lost revenue” caused by constraints “severely undermines” investments. He also argued that Northern Ireland’s absence of a policy similar to Ireland’s Electricity Storage Policy Framework must be fixed, and a “sense of urgency” is needed to alleviate the impact of the climate emergency declared by Northern Ireland in 2020. He concluded by calling for “political leadership” to protect the bill player, the environment and to ensure delivery of climate goals.

Monday 10 March 2025

Executive Committee Business: Motion: The Rates (Regional Rates) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025; Motion: The Rates (Temporary Rebate) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025; Motion: The Rates (Exemption for Automatic Telling Machines in Rural Areas) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025

Question Time: Education, Health

Private Members’ Business: Motion: Importance of Children’s One-Year-Old Health Review; Motion: Paramilitary Groups Transition from Violence and Crime



Tuesday 11 March 2025

Question Time: Finance

Committee Business: Motion: Extension of Committee Stage – Sign Language Bill (NIA Bill 10/22-27)

Private Members’ Business: Motion: Women in Agriculture; Motion: Reclassification of Ketamine; Motion: Role of the Irish State during the Troubles



Wednesday 12 March 2025

Assembly Committee for the Economy: Maze Long Kesh Development Board – oral and written evidence session at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn

Assembly Committee for Education: Integrated Education – Briefings by IEF and NICIE, Integrated Alumni, Department of Education.



Wednesday 26 March 2025

AgendaNI Northern Ireland Housing Conference 2025, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 27 March 2025

Invest NI Powering Productivity Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Saturday 29 March 2025

TUV Party Conference, The Royal Hotel, Cookstown

Thursday 3 April 2025

NI Chamber Momentum Conference, Galgorm, Ballymena



Monday 7 April 2025

Consultation closing: Living with Water in Derry/Londonderry Draft Plan



Thursday 10 – Friday 11 April 2025

BelTech, Titanic Belfast



Thursday 24 April 2025

Consultation closing: Increased socialisation of Connection Costs in Electricity Distribution [Department for the Economy]



Wednesday 14 May- Saturday 17 May 2025

Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

