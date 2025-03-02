Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know…

Executive agrees Programme for Government

On Thursday (27 February), Executive Ministers signed off on the finalised Programme for Government. The document sets out the Executive’s immediate priorities for the remainder of the current mandate. First Minister Michell O’Neill MLA said: “We believe this PfG will provide a roadmap for delivery in this mandate.” The Executive published a draft PfG in September 2024, and received over 1400 responses to the public consultation and the impact assessment consultation. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said they have added “commitments to address poverty and to support our ageing population” on the basis of public feedback. UUP leader and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt welcomed the agreement, but highlighted what he called the “lack of alignment” between the plan and budget allocations, specifically regarding the commitment to reduce waiting times. SDLP Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole said his party will welcome the document if it contains more specific details and targets in the final version.

What Next: The First Minister and deputy First Minister will present the Programme for Government to the Assembly on Monday (3 March) when MLAs will vote on a motion to approve it.

Economy Minister launches offshore renewable energy consultation

On 27 February, as part of the delivery of her Department’s Offshore Renewable Action Plan, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA launched a consultation on the findings of the Strategic Environment Assessment (SEA) and the Report to Inform the Appropriate Assessment (RIAA). The SEA and RIAA assessments are being consulted on as essential first step towards identifying areas for potential development of offshore renewable energy. Minister Archibald explained that offshore renewable energy, a key deliverable of the Executive’s Energy Strategy, “has the potential to enhance our local economy and boost productivity across the north”.

What Next: The public consultation closes on 22 May. In the meantime, public meetings will be held across Northern Ireland and details on locations, dates and times will be released via the Department website and across its social media channels.

North-south Belfast Glider plans scaled back

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins told the Assembly on Tuesday (25 February) that plans to extend the Belfast Glider bus service to Glengormley in the north and Carryduff in the south cannot be progressed. Ms Kimmins said the plans, which have an estimated cost of up to £148m, are “not economically viable at this time” after only £35m was secured through Belfast Region City Deal funding. According to BBC News, the Department for Infrastructure had previously estimated the route could be operational by 2030. The DUP, Alliance, and the SDLP criticised the decision, with Opposition Leader Matthew O’Toole describing it as “shameful”, adding: “People were made promises, they’ve been let down”. DUP North Belfast MLA Philip Brett said it was “bizarre” that the Minister was unable to inform Members of where the proposed termination point will be in North Belfast.

What Next: Minister Kimmins has proposed to deliver an extension to the G2 service, providing links to Queen’s University and City Hospital. She said she remains “fully committed to progressing the entirety of the scheme”.

Stakeholder Watch

First Minister Michelle O’Neill: “Politics must be about delivering positive change for workers, families, and communities. The Executive’s Programme for Government is focused on delivering that change. As your First Minister, I am working tirelessly every day to build a better future for you and your family”.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly: “A pleasure to welcome UK Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Alex Burghart MP @alexburghart to Stormont and to engage with him on a wide range of issues including outstanding commitments of the UK Gov on ensuring unfettered internal UK trade and on legacy matters”.

Alliance Party: “Dual market access provides foundation for future economic development, say @dhoneyford and @KateNicholl, following DBEC Summit. Read more”

Department of Health: “The Health Minister met with the Republic of Ireland’s new Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, for the first time @roinnslainte. During the Dublin visit, the Ministers toured the site of the state-of-the-art new Children’s Hospital and discussed the potential for the development of a paediatric pathology service for the island, collaboration in relation to workforce issues, health inequalities and cancer cooperation. Minister Nesbitt also toured the St. Francis Hospice, meeting patients and their families, staff, and volunteers. He also spoke with representatives of the All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC). Read more”.

SDLP: “At @UlsterUni last week [18 February], @MatthewOToole2 spoke about the crisis of accountability in NI politics. You don’t have time to track everything happening at Stormont. But you should be able to trust those in power to deliver. We’re committed to making sure words turn into action”.

Jim Allister MP (TUV leader): “Jim Allister highlights threat of US tariffs imposed on the EU catching Northern Ireland.” Read more

Other stories

Budget Bill passes to final stages

On Tuesday (25 February), the Budget Bill 2024-25 passed its final legislative stages in the Assembly, as no amendments were tabled. The Budget Bill 2024-25 provides the legislative authority for the final expenditure plans of Departments and other bodies as set out in the spring Supplementary Estimates 2024-25, as well as supplying legislative cover for the Vote on Account for 2025-26 and Statement of Excess for 2023-24. Finance Minister John O’Dowd stated that the Vote on Account for 2025-26 will allow services to continue into the next financial year, which will allow the Executive to “finalise” a Budget for 2025-26 financial year. The Bill was passed with cross-community suppor

Assembly passes motion calling for strategic plan on ageing population

On Tuesday (25 February), the Assembly debated a private members’ motion calling on the Executive to develop a cross-departmental strategy to meet the needs of NI’s ageing population. The motion was introduced by Independent MLA Claire Sugden, who noted that this was her first opportunity in her 11 years as an MLA to bring a motion to the Assembly. Ms Sugden acknowledged the “vital contribution” of older people to our society, but highlighted that the “growing demands of an ageing population are already placing significant strain” on public services. She said “a strategic, cross-departmental plan for ageing is not just necessary but essential for the sustainability of public services and the well-being of every citizen in Northern Ireland.” The motion was passed unopposed.

Department for the Economy and Ulster University acquire land for Magee campus expansion

On Thursday (27 February), the Department for the Economy announced that land had been secured to “drive forward” the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee Campus. Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald visited the campus yesterday, and made the announcement that Timber Quay office block had been acquired by the Department and Ulster University. She confirmed that this will facilitate an additional 375 students in the next academic year, and is a further step towards achieving the project’s goal of 10,000 students at the campus by 2032. Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Prof Paul Bartholomew stated the university’s gratitude to the Department for its role as co-investors, adding that the university looks forward to “delivering for Derry-Londonderry”. Chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly said the project would help the city meet its “economic, cultural and social ambitions.”

Finance Minister meets with Welsh and Scottish counterparts

On Thursday (27 February), Finance Minister John O’Dowd MLA met with Welsh Finance Minister Mark Drakeford MS and Scottish Finance Minister Shona Robinson MSP, along with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones MP, at the Finance Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee in Cardiff. Speaking after the meeting, Minister O’Dowd stated that the meeting was “welcomed” ahead of the Spending Review. He added that during the meeting he highlighted the need to invest in public services, as well as the “adverse impact” of the National Insurance increase on public services. Minister O’Dowd also commented that the “shortfall” in funding “is not acceptable” and that he advocated for other “pressuring issues”, such as childcare, Hospitality VAT, and Casement Park during the meeting. Minister O’Dowd stressed that multi-year budgets are positive, but only when paired with an “increased investment in public services”.

Health Minister and Infrastructure Minister attend North South Minsiterial Council Transport meeting

On Thursday (27 February), Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt MLA attended the North South Ministerial Council Transport Sectoral meeting in Dublin, chaired by Irish Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien TD. The Ministers welcomed the “ongoing collaboration” between jurisdictions since its last meeting in June 2024, including significant progress on the A5 project, the establishment of a cross-border working group and the Ulster Canal Greenway. They also welcomed the success of the hourly Enterprise services, as well as the All-Island Strategic Rail Review. The Ministers committed to maintaining collaboration on sustainable travel and transport, as well as to share information on “biodiversity best practice” within the transport sector. The next Transport meeting will be held in autumn 2025.

Across the border

Taoiseach officially invited to the White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

On Friday (28 February), it was confirmed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD has been “formally invited” to the White House to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday 12 March, RTE News reports. Speaking in response to the invitation, the Taoiseach confirmed that he will tell President Trump that tariffs imposed on Ireland’s “small open economy” could be damaging. He added that the economic relationship between Ireland and the US is “two-way”. The Taoiseach added that he “expects” the war in Ukraine and the Gaza ceasefire to be mentioned at the meeting. Cian O’Callaghan TD, the deputy leader of opposition party the Social Democrats, called on the Taoiseach to take a “strong stance” on both the Gaza ceasefire and tariffs. The news follows the Taoiseach’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport on Wednesday (26 February). During the meeting a peace deal, Ukraine’s potential EU membership and Irish financial support for Ukraine were discussed, according to RTE News.

Record number of people living in emergency accommodation

Also on Friday (28 February), the Journal reported figures from the Department of Housing on emergency accommodation. The figures show that in January 2025, 15,286 people are reported to be living in emergency accommodation, 4,603 of which are children. This figure of 15,286 people represents a 13% increase from January 2024. The Journal reported that these figure follow research from the Central Statistics Office, which show that the number of homes which have begun building work has fallen by 65%, compared to January 2024. CEO of Focus Ireland Pat Dennigan said that “homelessness can be prevented and ended with the right policies”. He added that these figures broaden the gap of “ending homelessness by 2030”, and urged the Government to “turn things around”. The Journal also reported that the Simon Communities of Ireland has written to the Taoiseach “requesting an urgent meeting”. Should this meeting be accepted the organisation hopes to discuss Rent Pressure Zones. Social Democrats housing spokesperson Rory Hearne has urged for the development of a “family homelessness strategy”, as well as the “reintroduction of a no-fault eviction ban”.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael use committee to push through Dáil speaking rights changes

On Wednesday night, the Dáil Reform Committee voted through a Government proposal to change the rules on speaking time in the Dáil. The Irish Times reports that the new rules “allow Independent TDs who back the Government additional speaking rights”. The committee passed the changes 10 to 8, with all 10 votes in favour being cast by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael members. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said the action was “dangerous” and that the Opposition will “explore all options” to stall the change. Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said the Opposition was “gobsmacked” by the Government’s actions. Government chief whip Mary Butler noted that the change will not reduce Opposition speaking time and that the “drafting of amending standing orders” will begin. RTÉ News reports that a vote on the proposed changes will not take place until after St Patrick’s Day.

What we’re reading

Promised citizens’ assemblies have been “completely forgotten” by NI politicians

Writing in the Irish News, Newton Emerson questions the lack of delivery of citizens’ assemblies in Northern Ireland, despite previous commitments to introduce the initiative. He refers to the Executive agreed promise within the New Decade, New Approach Agreement in 2020, which encouraged a citizens’ assembly to occur annually. He explains that the NDNA Agreement required that a Compact Civic Advisory Panel to be established, and that its 6 members were to advise on issues for civic engagement and deliberation. Emerson assigns the impact of COVID-19 and the following collapse of devolution as a short-term answer to the absence of citizens’ assemblies in Northern Ireland. However, he does not think these excuses justify the fact that the democratic innovation has been “completely forgotten” by Northern Ireland’s politicians. While Emerson notes the political contention that surrounds citizens’ assemblies, namely the call for one to be used on the constitutional question, he suggests that their value was missed during times of institutional collapse and on “issues related to Brexit”. Emerson also recalls the inaction of the shortlived ‘civic forum’ within the Good Friday Agreement, as well as the inaction of its successive replacement, the ‘second chamber’ which was part of the Stormont House Agreement. Given the “sorry history” of attempts to incorporate citizen engagement into Northern Ireland’s politics, Emerson says the “pessimism” around the future of citizens’ assemblies is “understandable”.

Forward Look

Monday 3 March 2025

Assembly Executive Committee Business: Programme for Government

Question Time: The Executive Office, Minister for Communities



Wednesday 5 March 2025

InterTradeIreland Venture Capital Conference 2025, Croke Park, Dublin

Assembly Committee for Infrastructure: Wastewater Capacity in Northern Ireland – Compliance and environmental matters – Northern Ireland Environment Agency; Wastewater Capacity in Northern Ireland – Northern Ireland Water

Assembly Committee for the Economy: Free the Night – oral and written evidence session; ADS Group -oral and written evidence – AMME sectoral development



Friday 7 March 2025

Institute of Directors NI Women’s Leadership Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 13 March 2025

Consultation closing: Draft Budget 2025-26

Wednesday 26 March 2025

AgendaNI Northern Ireland Housing Conference 2025, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 27 March 2025

Invest NI Powering Productivity Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Saturday 29 March 2025

TUV Party Conference, The Royal Hotel, Cookstown

Monday 7 April 2025

Consultation closing: Living with Water in Derry/Londonderry Draft Plan



Thursday 24 April 2025

Consultation closing: Increased socialisation of Connection Costs in Electricity Distribution [Department for the Economy]



Wednesday 14 May- Saturday 17 May 2025

Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

