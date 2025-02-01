Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week.

Executive Ministers brief Assembly on response to Storm Éowyn

On Monday (27 January) the First Minister and deputy First Ministers made a lengthy statement in the Assembly regarding the Executive’s response to Storm Éowyn. First Minister Michelle O’Neil MLA told MLAs that there had been close engagement with the UK Government on securing additional resources for NI Electricity Networks; including direct engagement with the Prime Minister, and COBRA meetings. It was put it to NIE Networks that there needed to be a goodwill payment to assist people to get through this period of disruption to their electricity supply, she continued. Responding, Economy Committee Chair Philip Brett MLA (DUP, North Belfast) asked why the company had not done so in line with other parts of the UK. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA replied that whilst the Executive stance is that NIE Networks should provide such a payment, it was not legally required to do so given the scale of the damage caused by the storm.

What Next: In response to a written question on Wednesday, Economy Minister Conor Murphy MLA said there was agreement “in principle” to make a compensation payment to those customers impacted. He said he had written to the Utility Regulator to ask it to work with NIE Networks and his department to facilitate this. He emphasised, however, that NIE Network’s current priority is to restore power to all customers affected. Meanwhile, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced £1million of funding to help those affected by the aftermath of the storm.

Infrastructure Minister maintains that NI Water funding model is fit for purpose

Speaking during Question Time this week, Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd answered several questions regarding the funding of NI Water and how the lack of capicity in the wastewater system is holding up housing development. Responding to a question from Kate Nicholl MLA (Alliance, South Belfast) in which she asked on what basis he deemed the model “fit for purpose”, the Minister said tated his Department had already reviewed NI Water’s funding model and had concluded that all alternative models would require the introduction of domestic water charges, which the Minister said he will not introduce. He also said he would not privatise NI Water, citing companies in England “that are in substantial debt but continue to pay out significant bonuses to their directors, executives and shareholders. He referred back to the three-pronged approach he is pursuing to ensure NI Water remains fit for purpose. This notably involved trying to increase investment in waste water infrastructure, reviewing the policy and legislation around developer contributions, and securing Executive agreement for the Water, Flooding and Sustainable Drainage Bill to be introduced to the Assembly.

What Next: Facing questions regarding the lack of funding holding up housing development, the Minister said: “Even if the Executive were in a position to fully fund NI Water during the current price control period, 2021-27, it would connect only a further 4,500 homes”. However, he added that NI Water maintains that during this period, if there were contributions from developers to divert rainwater away from the system, it could connect another 18,000 homes.

Economy Minister allocates £45m to Regional Balance Fund

On Monday (27 January), it was announced that Economy Minister Conor Murphy had allocated £45m across all 11 local councils to drive economic development across Northern Ireland. The development follows the Minister’s Sub-Regional Economic Plan, published in October last year, which includes the establishment of Local Economic Partnerships (LEPs) in each council area to identify their specific needs and the interventions needed to aid their economic development. The Minister noted that this funding would serve to “help fund the actions the Partnerships bring forward to drive economic development in their area and help deliver a regionally balanced economy where everyone shares the benefits of prosperity”.

What Next: Supported by the Department for the Economy and Invest Northern Ireland, each of the Partnerships will now develop proposals in line with Minister’s economic plan of creating good jobs, increasing productivity, improving regional balance and decarbonisation.

Stakeholder Watch

Alliance Party: “To resolve Brexit’s challenges, we need to renew our relationship with Europe. That’s why Alliance is launching ‘Stronger Together: Resetting Our Relationship with Europe,‘ our plan to rejoin the EU. We are stronger together. We are stronger in the EU.

Robbie Butler MLA (UUP, Lagan Valley): “Reviewing how we responded to the recent Storm as an Executive with Statutory and out Community services must be reviewed to ensure we reflect on what went right, wrong and importantly what we must do better next time. #MakeNIWork #UnionOfPeople #Hope”.

Claire Hanna MP SDLP Leader: “Successful (and fun) SDLP Dublin reception marking the new Dáil term last night, thanks to dozens of new & returning TDs who popped in to catch up & look forward. And thanks @BrIreCham for hosting me, @MatthewOToole2 & business leaders at an all-Island economy roundtable today [30 January]”.

Deirdre Hargey MLA (Sinn Féin, South Belfast): “Had a great discussion at @NICVA with the Finance and Economy Committees, engaging with local businesses, the community & voluntary sector, and social enterprises. These sectors create jobs, drive investment, and strengthen communities”.

Communities NI: “Communities Minister @gordonlyons1 hails the Northern Ireland Football Fund Performance Programme as a ‘once in a generation investment’ as he opens the fund today to applications from performance clubs. This marks the start of a £36.2million footballing facilities improvement programme across Northern Ireland. More info: here”

Other stories

Consultation launched on changes to electricity reinforcement connection charges

On Thursday (30 January), Economy Minister Conor Murphy MLA launched a consultation on changes to how the costs associated with new connections to the electricity distribution network are recovered. According to the Department, under the proposals, a higher proportion of the cost to reinforce new connections to the electricity grid will be spread across all customers and paid for over a longer period. This is known as ‘socialisation of connection costs’. Noting that the current electricity connection charging model “does not adequately support the connection of new low carbon technologies and renewable energy”, the Minster cited the ‘first mover disadvantage’ as a barrier to homeowners and businesses looking to install low carbon technologies and renewable generation in areas where the grid is weak. The consultation closes on the 24 April 2025.

Assembly passes motion on adopting a public health approach to tackling gambling-related harms

On Tuesday (28 January), the Assembly passed a cross-party motion tabled by members of the All Party Group (APG) on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling, calling on the Minister of Health to recognise gambling as a public health issue and commission treatment services for people with a gambling disorder. Opening the Private Members’ debate, APG Chair Philip McGuigan MLA (Sinn Féin, North Antrim) said “adopting a public health approach simply means treating gambling in a similar way to the way in which the government here treat alcohol and tobacco, with policies focusing not just on the harm caused to individuals but on population-based approaches that prioritise harm prevention”. Replying to the debate, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt MLA (UUP, Strangford) noted that” it is clear from the evidence available that problem gambling and gambling addiction are harmful to health” but funding for gambling harm services “should be clearly seen as new or additional funding that does not .. disadvantage core mental health and addiction services and their service users”.

Meanwhile, following an earlier debate on Tuesday, the Assembly passed an Executive motion on regulations that from Wednesday (29 January) significantly increase stake and prize limits for land based gambling activities in NI, including gaming machines operated in bookmakers’ premises and bingo clubs. Speaking after the debate, Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA told the Belfast Telegraph that there was a “clear contradiction in the two pieces of business”. And Philip McGuigan MLA said “these regulations are an attempt to align gaming machine stake and prize limits with those in Britain”, while for “over two decades bookmakers across the north have been operating Electronic Gaming Machines illegally here”, offering stakes and prizes exceeding what is allowed under NI gambling laws.

First Minister and deputy First Minister face legal challenge over anti-poverty strategy

The First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA are being legally challenged over the “failure to adopt an anti-poverty strategy” reports the Irish News. The legal challenge was brought by the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ). It was reported that a draft strategy was circulated among Ministers in 2023, but action has not occurred since the Assembly returned in 2024. A previous High Court ruling in 2015 stated the Executive was acting in lawfully by not adopting an anti-poverty strategy. CAJ Director, Daniel Holder, said there is “no choice” but to pursue a legal challenge as it was not clear if a strategy would be provided in this mandate.

Alliance MLA launches consultation on Social Value Legislation for NI

Alliance MLA for East Antrim Stewart Dickson has this week launched a public consultation on a proposed Social Value Act for Northern Ireland. The proposed legislation would require all public bodies to consider social value in their spending decisions, creating a fair and accountable system that ensures investment in public services also delivers wider benefits for society. NI is the only part of the UK without Social Value legislation.The consultation closes on 23 April 2024.

DAERA Minister releases plans for Sustainable Agriculture Programme

On Wednesday (29 January), Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir provided an update on his Department’s plans for its Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) of farm support. The new plan was previously called the ‘Farm Support and Development Programme’ and has been re-named to reflect its importance in supporting change within agriculture and ensuring a sustainable future for both farm businesses and the environment. The Minister said that the Programme has been co-designed with both agriculture and environmental stakeholders. It will involve several schemes, such as Farming with Nature Transition Scheme and Supporting Agri-Professionals Programme. The Minister has agreed the timeline for the roll out of the next phase of schemes over the next two years which will be available on the department’s website in the coming days.

HSC Trusts criticised by Health Committee over amount spent on nursing homes

On Monday (27 January) the Belfast Telegraph reported that an annual spend of more than £600 million on NI nursing home costs had never been subject to the procurement financial process. The issue was raised by David Honeyford MLA (Alliance, Lagan Valley) during the Public Accounts Committee. As a result, the Committee has confirmed that it will be asking the Department of Health for clarification on this figure. David Honeyford MLA commented that going through the “proper procurement process” is vital, especially while the health budget is “under so much strain”. In response, the Health & Social CareTrusts said that pricing for contracts were made through tariff framework, issued annually by the Department of Health’s Strategic Planning and Performance Group.

Supplementary Consultation on Domestic Rating Measures launched

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA launched a consultation on proposals to reduce the Early Payment Discount from 4% to 2% and elevate the Maximum Capital Value from £400,000 to £485,000 on domestic properties. The Minister said these proposals are the start of a process to review the rating system, ensuring that it is more targeted and focused as well as fairer and more equitable. The consultation closes on 25 April 2025.

Across the border

Speaking rights row that delayed election of Taoiseach still unresolved

The row that caused the Dáil to be suspended last week amid chaotic scenes remains unresolved, after a meeting between Government and Opposition parties on Thursday (30 January) failed to resolve the issue. The argument centres on the speaking rights of Independent TDs who support the Government and negotiated the Programme for Government, most notably Michael Lowry TD, being allowed to form a technical group that affords them speaking time in the Dáil. Under a compromise presented to Thursday’s meeting, the Regional Independent Group would be recognised as an informal technical group, and that extra time would be added on to Leaders’ Questions and priority questions. The Opposition rejected this proposal, with one source telling the Irish Times the meeting was a “sh*tshow” and that it “went in circles”. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD described the proposed arrangement as “another stroke” and said “We won’t stand for it.” This raises the prospect of more disruption when the Dáíl returns on 5 February.

Junior Ministers appointed and Seanad election counts underway as face of new Oireachtas takes shape

A record 23 junior ministers were appointed at a Cabinet meeting, RTÉ News reports. Only 6 junior ministers are women, along with just 3 who sit in cabinet. Opposition parties have criticised the lack of gender balance, with the Social Democrats noting that Ireland has the “worst gender balance of parliaments in western Europe” with women making up only 25% of TDs. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have defended their appointments, noting that they had given 8 of their 17 female TDs ministerial roles.

Meanwhile, ballots are being counted in the elections to the Seanad, the upper house of the Irish parliament.. Sitting Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee lost her seat by 0.676 of a vote, losing out via the redistribution of the surplus of other candidates. The Journal reports that the 5 incumbent Senators on the University panels have been re-elected, with a recount underway to settle the final seat between Green Party local councillor Hazel Chu and independent candidate Aubrey McCarthy.

Construction industry report warns that housing output could be “as low as 32,000” this year

A new report from construction consultancy Mitchell McDermott has forecasted that housing delivery will “stagnate” in 2025 and fall well short of Government targets. It comes after last week, official figures from the CSO showed that just 30,300 houses were completed in 2024, well short of the 40,000 predicted by the Government. The Mitchell McDermott report analysed planning permissions, finding that permission was granted for just 35,000 homes last year, one of the lowest figures over the last six years and down from 41,000 in 2023. Paul Mitchell, one of the report authors, said that the “high mortality rate” of applications in fast-track planning schemes needed to be addressed, given that only 56% of total applications in Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs) and Large-scale Residential Developments (LRDs) received usable permissions. The report also stated that Government policies had hurt apartment completions, pointing to CSO figures that showed that apartment completions fell by 24% last year.

What we’re reading

Editorial: Hilary Benn praises deal that restored devolution one year on

Yesterday’s editorial in the News Letter questions a “curious” development in what it terms a “striking” statement issued by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn praising those involved in the Safeguarding the Union deal. In the statement to mark one year since publication of the deal, Mr Benn describes it as “the result of painstaking negotiations, hard work and political courage” adding he is “committed to protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, and we will continue to make progress in delivering Safeguarding the Union and taking forward the basis on which devolution was restored”. The News Letter editorial questions the timing of the statement on the deal negotiated by the previous Conservative Government and the DUP, contending that Mr Benn has “barely acknowledged” it since taking office instead referring repeatedly to the Windsor Agreement. The editorial concludes that “It is hard not to be cynical about Mr Benn’s warm words about Northern Ireland’s place in the UK market so soon after he gave weight to the idea that the Stormont brake is a sham”.

Forward Look

Monday 3 February 2025

Assembly Question Time: Executive Office

Tuesday 4 February 2025

Assembly Question Time: Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs

Thursday 6 February 2025

NI Policing Board Meeting, James House, Belfast



Friday 7 February 2025

Women in Tech Conference, Titanic Belfast



Wednesday 12 – Sunday 23 February 2025

NI Science Festival



Thursday 13 February 2025

NIFHA Development and Asset Management Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast

Friday 14 February 2025

Consultation closing: Review of Free School Meals and Uniform Grant Eligibility Criteria



Wednesday 19 February 2025

The 153rd Open – Information Session, Town Hall Portrush



Friday 21 February 2025

CIH All-Ireland Housing Awards, Titanic Belfast

Friday 21 – Saturday 22 February 2025

UK Society for Co-operative Studies and the Society for Co-operative Studies Ireland Conference 2025, Boundary Brewing Co-op, Belfast

Tuesday 25 February 2025

Retail NI Future High Streets-Future Challenges Summit, Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office

Wednesday 5 March 2025

InterTradeIreland Venture Capital Conference 2025, Croke Park, Dublin

Thursday 6 March 2025

CyberNI Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Friday 7 March 2025

Institute of Directors NI Women’s Leadership Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 13 March 2025

Social Enterprise NI Conference, Girdwood Community Hub

Thursday 13 March 2025

Consultation closing: Draft Budget 2025-26

Wednesday 26 March 2025

AgendaNI Northern Ireland Housing Conference 2025, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 27 March 2025

Invest NI Powering Productivity Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

June 2025

British Irish Council hosted by the NI Executive

