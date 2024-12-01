Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know…

Finance Minister raises concerns over National Insurance increase impact on local public sector budgets Briefing the Northern Ireland Assembly Finance Committee on Wednesday 27 November, Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA said she is “very concerned” about the impact of the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions, announced in the Chancellor’s budget, will have on public sector employers in Northern Ireland, according to BBC News NI. While Dr Archibald acknowledged the the British Government is committed to supporting public sector employers, her expectation is that this may fall short of what is required and would “further compound” the budgetary pressures into next year. When asked about her revenue raising proposals on changes to the domestic rating system, including raising the cap on domestic rates, she told members that this had not made it on to the Executive agenda yet, meaning that these won’t be introduced until spring 2026 at the earliest. The Committee Chair Matthew O’Toole MLA referred to the situation as “shambolic”.

What Next: The Minister informed the Committee that next year’s draft budget 2025-2026 is at an advanced stage. It will be launched in early December, subject to Executive approval.

New EU safety rules to affect GB small businesses selling to NI

The EU’s new General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) is to come into force shortly. This will place new requirements on GB businesses selling to Northern Ireland or the EU. These include appointing a “responsible person”, based in NI or the EU to act as an effective compliance agent. They will be responsible for “additional product safety related tasks” and be a “contact point for consumers and market surveillance authorities”. This person will also serve as an official contact for product compliance and safety issues, a requirement for goods manufactured outside the EU or NI. According to BBC News, the new requirement will impose a “significant cost” on small businesses, alongside the added bureaucracy of new labelling rules. The GPSR has led some GB-based small businesses to announce they will no longer sell to NI or the EU and affected sellers on platforms like Amazon and eBay..

What Next: A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said the UK Government will support businesses throughout the transition and publish guidance on the new regulations. The EU’s General Product Safety Regulation comes into force on 13 December 2024.

NI Water funding model “clearly not fit for purpose” says Construction Employers Federation

The Construction Employers’ Federation (CEF) disputed Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA’s claim, made on BBC’s The View this week that Northern Ireland Water’s funding model is fit for purpose. CEF Chief Executive Mark Spence said the utility provider was “clearly not fit for purpose” and called for an “independent expert-led review” into the current funding model, reports BBC News NI. Mr Spence reiterated that 19,000 development applications are currently paused due to an outdated and at capacity sewage network. Seamus Leheny, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), also highlighted delays affecting 400 newly-built homes in Derry~Londonderry which cannot currently connect to the sewage network due to an increase in the cost of pumping stationseaning that these won’t be introduced until spring 2026 at the earliest.

What Next: Mr O’Dowd has previously suggested that developers pay a contribution towards connecting properties to water networks. The Minister has also restated that he will not introduce domestic water charges

Stakeholder Watch

David Honeyford (Alliance, Lagan Valley): [regarding reports that there has been significant growth in green job listings in NI] “Really positive news for our economy and transition to a green economy. We need to scale these opportunities and support investment in jobs through a Green New Deal”

Dr Steve Aiken MLA (UUP, South Antrim): “I have asked to raise GPSR [EU General Product Safety Regulations] at @NIA_DSC [Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee] today. Despite this being significant I doubt that either @sinnfeinireland or @allianceparty will ‘permit’ an inquiry, even when this clearly is disrupting internal UK trade @NewsLetter_Pols @uuponline @JP_Biz”

Mary Lou McDonald (Uachtarán/President of Sinn Féin): “The only way to change the government is to vote for Sinn Féin. The momentum for change is now behind Sinn Féin. We have never been nearer to achieving change. It’s now over to you – the voters. If you want change, if you want these parties out of government, lend your vote to Sinn Féin.

Give Sinn Féin a chance to show that we can deliver for you, for your family and for your community. #GE24 #GE2024 #voteforchange”

Mathew O’Toole MLA, (SDLP, South Belfast & Mid Down): “Stormont’s shameful go-slow on climate and the environment continues. I asked the dFM to confirm the DUP wouldn’t block an independent Environmental Protection Agency or ambitious climate action plans (if either are ever brought forward). Her answer was not encouraging”

Carla Lockhart MP, (DUP, Upper Bann): “Today in Westminster we met the Prime Minister and made the case for farmers right across the U.K. This is an unfair tax grab. I reiterated that view to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland during questions. The message has been heard! #NoFarmersNoFood”

Other stories

Significant growth in green job listings in NI, study finds

PwC’s latest ‘Green Jobs Barometer’ shows notable progress in Northern Ireland’s green job market, the Irish News reports. There are now 2,800 listings for green jobs in NI, a 25.6% year on year increase. The share of green jobs rose from 2.4% to 4% of all roles posted in 2024, surpassing the UK average of 3.3%. The figures show that the share of green jobs is up across the UK. The report also highlighted a “green employment multiplier,” showing that every 10 green jobs create an additional 27 roles across the economy.ment.

Northern Ireland businesses at risk of “getting taxed to death,” says DUP leader

DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP said that family businesses in Northern Ireland are going to be “taxed to death” as a result of the UK’s Budget, the Belfast Telegraph reports. The decision, he said, to increase employer national insurance to 15% was “deeply flawed.” The changes, he contunued, would add £20m to the cost of the NI Civil Service. A spokesperson for HM Treasury defended the changes in the Budget, saying it provided a £18.2bn settlement for the Northern Ireland Executive. They also said that increasing the level of national insurance contributions by employers would generate £25bn for public services. The increase in employer national insurance contributions will come into effect in April 2025.

NI Secretary of State comments on potential Windsor Framework review

On Wednesday (27 November) during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons, the SDLP’s Claire Hanna MP asked the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, whether he would consider an “ambitious terms of reference” for the forthcoming Windsor Framework Review, to allow NI to “maximise growth and innovation by exploring issues such as dual market access and north-south co-operation”. The Secretary of State replied that a review may take place depending on the outcome of the consent vote in the NI Assembly, adding that while he would expect the

review to focus on articles 5 to 10 of the Windsor framework, it would be for the reviewer to consider how they conduct it. You can read the Hansard report of Wednesday’s Northern Ireland Oral Questions here.

Consultation on proposals for a Victims and Witnesses of Crime Bill

On Thursday (28 November), Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA launched a consultation on proposals to improve the experience of services for victims and witnesses of crime, as the Department develops its Victims and Witnesses of Crime Bill. These are the establishment of a statutory Commissioner for Victims and Witnesses of Crime; a provision to compel criminal justice organisations to provide or publish statistical victim information, including evidence of Victim Charter compliance; the right to pre-trial independent legal representation for complainants in serious sexual offence cases; and enhanced protections relating to disclosure applications in serious sexual offences cases. The deadline for submitting comments is 20 February 2025

Competition launched for Probation Board for Northern Ireland Chair and Board Members

On Thursday (28 November), the Department of Justice announced it is seeking to appoint a Chair and 12 Board Members to the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI). Applications close at noon on Monday 16 December 2024. The Chair and Board members are expected to be appointed on 1 March 2025 for a term of three years.

Infrastructure Department recruiting Non Executive Members to Belfast Harbour Commissioners (BHC) Board On Thursday (28 November) the Department for Infrastructure announced it is recruiting nine Non-Executive Members to the Board of Belfast Harbour Commissioners (BHC). The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday 20 December 2024.

Across the border

Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil led coaltion likley outcome of general election as counting continues

Counting continues in count centres across Ireland, following Friday’s general election which saw a 59.6% turnout.

An exit poll published on Friday night had the three largest parties in a tight race for the largest share of the

vote with Sinn Féin on 21.1%, Fianna Fáil on 19.5% and Fine Gael on 21%. However, the Irish Times reports that

while the final percentages will depend on the last few first counts to be held today, the results so far show that the order of the three larger parties from Friday’s exit poll have been reversed. Fianna Fáil is the lead party with 21.5% of support with Fine Gael on 20.7% and Sinn Féin on 18.7%. Labour and the Social Democrats are both at about 4.7%. The Greens, the junior coalition partner in the previous government, have 3% of the vote but that may not translate into any seats. If these results are confirmed when votes are counted, they suggest that a return of a coalition based around Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is likely (almost half of voters surveyed for the exit poll favoured a coalition government based on the combination of the two parties). According to the Irish Times, their combined share of seats in the new Dáil, however, is likley to full short of the 88 seats required for an overall majority. Senior figures in both parties expect that they will approach either Labour or the SocDems with a view to one, or possibly both, joining a coalition.

Ireland uses proportional representation (PR) for voting in elections, with each voter having a single transferable vote (STV), similar to those used in Northern Ireland for Assembly and local elections. Counting, which began at 9am on Saturday, is therefore likely to take all weekend. You can view the latest results at RTÉ Election 24 by clicking here.

Homeless figures reach a new high of almost 15,000

Ronan McGreevy reports in the The Irish Times that the number of people in homeless accommodation in the State has reached another record high and is now at almost 15,000 people. There were 14,966 people homeless in October, consisting of 10,321 adults and 4,645 children under the age of 18, from 2,161 families. It amounts to an increase of 1.4 per cent on the 14,760 people accessing emergency accommodation in September. The homelessness figures have increased year on year by 13.5 per cent. There were 13,179 people in homelessness in October last year.

SocDems leader Holly Cairns gives birth to baby girl

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns and her partner Barry Looney have welcomed their first child, according to a story by Pascal Sheehy in RTÉ News. The baby girl was born at Cork University Maternity Hospital on Friday morning.

Posting an update on her Instagram page, Ms Cairns said “She’s here”. She added that she and her partner Barry were “completely in love with her”. Ms Cairns had announced in June that she was expecting her first child.

What we’re reading

Sinn Féin falls short, questions will be asked about leadership and future direction

Bill White sets out his view in The Belfast Telegraph that it has been a year of election drama, and on Friday people went to the polls in the Irish Republic — a vote that will have big implications for Northern Ireland. Traditionally it has been a battle between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the two dominant parties of the post-Civil War era, but in 2020 Sinn Féin emerged as the second largest party. And much of the focus will again be on Mary Lou McDonald’s party, not least as it operates in both jurisdictions on the island of Ireland. The most recent LucidTalk NI poll, published earlier this month, showed Sinn Fein holding steady at 29% here, down just one point from an August poll. This is a good score, and shows that regardless of all the recent controversies engulfing the party, it has a sizeable and loyal core voter base in Northern Ireland. Although an all-island party, Sinn Fein is forced to operate differently in both jurisdictions. In Northern Ireland, one of its key policies is pushing Irish unity, and campaigning for a border poll, with the NI constitutional issue still being a prominent topic for nationalist/republican voters, according to the polls. However in the south it is different, with a border poll and Irish unity well down the list of priorities with voters, behind health, housing, jobs and the economy.

Forward Look

Thursday 5 December 2024

NIFHA Housing Finance Conference 2024, La Mon Hotel, Belfast

Friday 6 December NICVA AGM, Belfast

Saturday 14 December 2024

Christmas Recess – NI Assembly in recess until 5 January

Tuesday 17 December

Potential date for Assembly vote on Windsor Framework

Monday 13 January 2025

First Plenary NI Assembly sitting post Christmas recess

Wednesday 12 – Sunday 23 February 2025 NI Science Festival

Thursday 13 February

NIFHA Development and Asset Management Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast

Saturday 1 March

Alliance Party Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 13 March

Social Enterprise NI Conference, Girdwood Community Hub

Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 May 2025 Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

At Chambré, our strategic communications approach is fundamentally about providing insight, building relationships and informing policy. To get the Chambré Weekly Bulletin by email, sign up here. www.chambrepa.com