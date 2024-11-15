Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Gone are the days when Argentina were the poor relations of the Rugby Championship, always good for an upset win (mostly against Ireland) but generally not in contention to win the Rugby Championship or the World Cup. But Michael Cheika installed a new sense of professionalism into their organisation, and now Felipe Contepomi has brought them to another level, with victories against the All Blacks (away) and South Africa and blow-out wins against Australia and Italy.

Argentina have always had star players, but now there is a discipline, cohesion, organisation, and tactical nous to their game. They won’t be fazed by coming to Dublin and have a reasonable expectation of winning after Ireland’s rusty performance against the All Blacks last week. It’s now third versus fifth in the world rankings, which perhaps more accurately reflects our relative strengths.

The match started at 100 miles an hour with Ireland twice blocking kicks and besieging the line until Crowley suffered a head on head knock and Argentina thought they had scored a breakaway try. The clash was reviewed, a yellow awarded, and the try disallowed. Crowley promptly scored an excellent try of his own and moments later Ireland made it 12-0 with another excellent move finished off by Hansen. Ireland seemed determined to shake off the rusty, passive, and reactive start against New Zealand by taking the game to Los Pumas.

Beirne lost the ball in contact over the line as Ireland were unfortunate not to score a third try. Bealham is binned for a harsh call on a side on tackle which was nowhere near the neck of the Argentina player, although the definition of a croc-roll seems to have expanded considerably with recent rule interpretation changes. 12-6.

Crowley has responded very assertively to his poor performance against the All Black and scores a drop goal to add to his try and conversion. Ireland have shown good variation in their attacks. Clarkson comes on for his first cap early with Bealham in the bin as Van Der Flier is sacrificed. Argentina engage early and his propping isn’t required but Ireland concede another penalty for crossing and Albornoz makes no mistake. 15-9.

Ireland finally break through at the third time of asking and McCarthy makes it 22-9 from close in. But Argentina have come to play and make good ground through their forwards close to the ruck. But their backs can’t make any inroads and Ireland finally repel them sufficiently to leave the score 22-9 at half time. The worrying thing is that the penalty count is 7-3 against Ireland and the referee may soon his patience with frequent infringing.

Overall, it has been an encouraging first half by Ireland. The forwards aren’t dominating the scrums and mauls, but neither are they being pushed backwards. The line-out has functioned reasonably well and the backline has moved with purpose and variation. The ball handling has been much better in the relatively benign conditions and there has been a cohesion to Ireland’s play that was so sorely lacking against the All Blacks with Gibson Park pulling the strings… What a difference a week makes!

Toulouse star Juan Cruz Mallia steps a number of would be tacklers to score a great individual try and make it 22-16. Game on! Crowley, Gibson Park, and Hansen make their first mistakes and you can feel the momentum changing and the pressure building with McCarthy shipping a yellow for repeated infringing. 22-19. Will Ireland compound their errors as they did against the All Blacks?

Clarkson has come on for Bealham again. I have never been an admirer of his scrummaging even if his general play around the pitch is good. The penalty count against Ireland is now 10-3. Ireland are in danger of getting a reputation for repeated infringing. Can Ireland’s bench change the momentum? Albornoz misses a drop goal but make amends with a great catch over his shoulder in his 22. Ringrose empties his opposite number Cinti, and Ireland win a vital turnover.

Sam Prendergast and Osborne come on with 20 minutes remaining – a ballsy move by Farrell. Scrum penalty against Clarkson but it is hard to see why. Ireland’s front rows never seem to get a break from refs. Baird, O’Mahony, Healy and Herring also come on. It’s shit or burst time. This time it is Argentina who concede the scrum penalty. Clarkson feels vindicated. Overall Ireland are losing the penalty count 13-6. Something has to change because we are making life very difficult for ourselves.

The game has become scrappy but Ireland build a sustained attack. Argentina successfully counter ruck and the try opportunity is gone. Another sustained attack and Ireland are penalised for holding on after a great break by Osborne. Kodela gets a yellow for an illegal clear out, but another Ireland attack peters out with another successful Argentina counter ruck.

Ireland hold out for dear life as a sustained Argentina attack brings them to within sight of the line. This time no one conceded a silly penalty and an Argentina knock on with the clock in the red ends the game. Joe McCarthy gets the MOTM, but I would have given it to Ringrose. He was always part of Ireland’s best moments. Prendergast and Clarkson had successful debuts and Osborne continues on his upward trajectory but will have to avoid getting isolated.

Argentina will be disappointed they didn’t get their first win in Dublin, but for my money Ireland just about shaded it. There is still a lot of room for improvement, however. We don’t seem to have the power in the pack required to dominate teams and some of our players may have peaked. Furlong can’t come back in soon enough, and Sheehan’s absence is also being felt. Cian Healy won his Brian O’Driscoll record equalling 133rd. cap, but he can’t go on forever. Where are our promising looseheads? Will Jack Boyle make his debut against Fiji? Some renewal clearly seems to be needed.

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com