Be Nice to People on Your Way Up. You’ll Meet Them On Your Way Down…

| Readers
red and blue arrow sign surrounded by brown trees
Photo by Susan Q Yin on Unsplash

The latest fall from grace of one of our local politicians is a case study of the old maxim: Be Nice to People on Your Way Up. You’ll Meet Them On Your Way Down.

It turns out that if you make a career out of attacking people and being unnecessarily combative, then there is no shortage of people lining up to kick you when you are down, many of them former colleagues from your old party.

When I first got involved with Slugger, I found the play the ball, not the man/woman rule, quite restrictive. After all it is very tempting to put the boot into whatever hapless local politician has messed up. But over time, I learned to embrace it, not only when writing on Slugger but in life generally.

You have a certain amount of anonymity online, and it could be very easy to be a complete dick to people. But this can soon come back to haunt you; just ask Pastor Jimberoo.

A sensible politician knows there is no point in making enemies of people. There are numerous cases of local politicians surviving scandals because they are decent spuds who just made a mistake. A bit of humility and holding your hands up goes a long way with the media and voters.

I was interested to find out that the Bible does not say that you reap what you sow. The Bible quote is Hosea 8:7, “They sow the wind and reap the whirlwind.”

Something to remember the next time you are tempted to lash out.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Be Nice to People on Your Way Up. You’ll Meet Them On Your Way Down…

Brian O'Neill

Weight-loss drugs may help with opioid and alcohol abuse…

Brian O'Neill

Controversial Army General, Sir Mike Jackson dies aged 80…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation