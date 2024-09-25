Police. Anti-immigration is bad but anti-catholic is ok?

The BBC reports that the police took down anti-immigration posters in Rathcoole. From the article:

Anti-immigration posters that were put up in the Rathcoole estate should have been removed by the Department for Infrastructure, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton told BBC News NI it had taken “far too long to have them removed” and police “needed to intervene”.

The posters in the estate in Newtownabbey issued a threat to anyone “facilitating the settlement of Muslims or illegals” in the area.

Most of the posters were erected at the start of August, in what police have described as a hate crime, but have now been removed by the PSNI.

Mr Singleton said the police had tried to engage with the Department for Infrastructure from the start of August but that the process had been too slow. He said it was the responsibility of the department to remove objects from lamp posts.

He said that while police had the power to seize material for the purpose of an investigation, the law was less clear on officers’ ability to do so in other circumstances.”

It got to a point where the PSNI felt we needed to intervene and remove the posters,” Mr Singleton said.