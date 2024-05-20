A Bit Shook Up

But to lose two this time around would have been disastrous.

(SPOILER ALERT)

Fans of the BBC1 show had witnessed Alfie Lawless’ young boy Henry Thompson accidentally discharging a gun hidden by his uncle’s crime gang.

Henry blanched as the bullet hit the passing squad car which careered onto a patch of grass on the Mount Eden estate.

Surely after killing off one popular character in Series One, ‘Blue Lights’ creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson weren’t going to sacrifice more?

Henry stumbled into the garden and onto the street but as the camera zoomed into the back window of the patrol car, up popped Stevie’s head.

“Grace, are you ok? Grace?” he asked, followed by her muffled reply that she was fine.

When Grace’s head also popped up without a scratch on it, you could hear sighs of relief from ‘Blue Lights’ fans across the land.

Henry was still in a daze, though, clutching the gun he fired as he froze in panic on the street.

Grace radioed base that shots had been fired in Suffolk Street, with Andi Osho’s Sandra Cliff, Nathan Braniff’s Tommy Foster and Jonathan Harden’s Jonty Johnson springing into action after her message triggered an alarm inside Blackthorn Police Station.

“Put the gun down! Armed police! Put the gun down!” Stevie roared, nervously drawing his weapon.

Recognising Henry was petrified, Grace took command of the situation and began to talk the boy into dropping the gun.

All of this was videoed, however, on a smartphone by Kelsea Knox’s Mount Eden resident Stacey whose debt to a loyalist loan shark was wiped out in last week’s episode by Henry’s uncle, Seamus O’Hara’s Lee Thompson.

As sirens wailed and police cars sped to the scene of the stand-off, Lee’s sister (and Henry’s mother), Seana Kerslake’s Mags wondered what all the fuss was about.

It didn’t take long for her to find out.

Sprinting to the scene, she arrived just as the tense situation ended peacefully but soon she and Henry were in a patrol car heading to Blackthorn to try and sort out the mess he had found himself in.

Back at base, Joanne Crawford’s Inspector Helen McNally, Des Eastwood’s DS Murray Canning and Andrea Irvine’s Chief Superintendent Nicola Robinson were arguing over their next steps.

Full of his usual swagger, Canning suggested increasing surveillance on Lee Thompson and his sidekick, Craig MacGinlay’s Craig McQuarrie.

However Helen wasn’t having any of this nonsense, demanding their arrest and also a search of the house where Henry had fired the gun.

As Canning rolled his eyes, she asked him: “What’s your angle here, Murray?.. What are you up to?” before launching into a tirade about his tendency to go solo while pursuing his own policy of containment that was all about “backroom deals and compromises.. anything for a quiet life!”

When she threatened to resign, Chief Superintendent Robinson finally snapped, accusing her of grandstanding.

Nevertheless she acceded to Helen’s demands.

A bit of a staring contest developed between Helen and Murray after he insisted on bringing Thompson and McQuarrie in, followed by the slamming of doors.

Oblivious to the commotion on the Mount Eden estate, Lee was busy planning his criminal enterprises when he got a ping on his smartphone from Stacey who sent him the video of Stevie and Grace trying to defuse the situation with Henry.

The footage sent him reeling.

Back in Blackthorn, a subdued Stevie and Grace were coming to terms in the locker room with the incident when what we always suspected finally happened – their hands touched and Grace moved in for a kiss.

They were interrupted, though, by Sandra Cliff who burst into the room to check in on their wellbeing.

Jumping straight to attention, the duo had an awkward conversation with Sandra.

Sandra thought they were talking about the shooting incident but the audience could have been forgiven for thinking Stevie was really talking about the kiss.

When Grace awkwardly left to grab a cup of tea, Stevie said to Sandra by way of explanation: “She’s just a bit shook up”.

As the response team gathered for a briefing from Sandra on the Mount Eden situation, she informed them Henry was Lee Thompson’s nephew and that they would have to protect the house to enable forensics to determine if there was anything there linking the ex-soldier to criminal activity.

She revealed Neil Keery’s perennially grumpy Sergeant McCloskey had been drafted in from Garnerville Training College to help run tactical ops on the ground – prompting Tommy and his girlfriend, Dearbhaile McKinney’s Aisling to giggle as they recalled coming across him in Series One.

“Only two rules tonight – one, do everything I say and two, do everything I say,” he bellowed before challenging Aisling to explain like a naughty schoolkid what all the giggling was about.

Afterwards, Jonty tasked Tommy to comb through the doorbell footage from the home of Carol Moore’s pensioner Eileen to see if there was anything on it linking Lee Thompson to the murder of Chris Corrigan’s Jim Dixon.

Meanwhile Lee sat with his cronies in The Loyal Pub, expecting to have his collar felt any minute by the PSNI.

This didn’t stop him from hastily editing on his smartphone the footage he received from Stacey to make it look like Stevie had acted aggressively towards Henry.

“Get that out there (on social media) any way you can,” he instructed his gang.

“Say that the gun Henry had was just a toy. Then get the people out onto the street – the worse it gets, the better.”

Moments later he and his sidekick, Craig McQuarrie were led out of The Loyal Bar by DS Canning in handcuffs “like two wee mice”.

But as he left, Dan Gordon’s Rab McKendry called Lee all the names under the sun for putting Henry’s life at risk.

In Blackthorn, Helen deployed Grace to get Henry to open up about what happened but he wasn’t all that keen.

Pulling his mum Mags aside, Jonty and Grace told her that Henry needed to “hear the truth about his Uncle Lee” and asked her to think about who could get through to him.

She opted for Rab.

As Canning and Helen McNally questioned Lee in the presence of Belfast’s busiest defence solicitor Matthew Forsythe’s Aodhan McAllister, the response team were deployed in riot gear to the street where Henry had fired the gun.

However they faced an increasingly angry crowd whose fury was being ratcheted up by the misinformation Lee’s army was feeding them on social media.

While tensions increased in Mount Eden, Jonty and Nicola Robinson watched news coverage, courtesy of the former BBC Political Correspondent Stephen Walker (in an impressive cameo appearance).

But with the residents of Mount Eden whipped up into a real frenzy, would the officers of Blackthorn Police Station be able to hold the line?

Would forensics have enough time to find the evidence needed to link Thompson’s gang with the Dixon murder?

And would Henry and provide Grace and Jonty with ths information about where he got the gun?

As concluding episodes of cop series go, this installment of ‘Blue Lights’ was undeniably tense as the officers of Blackthorn Station confronted Mount Eden residents.

Lawn and Patterson’s episode was for the most part satisfying and it was, as you’d expect, tightly written.

Aided and abetted by Jack Casey’s efficient direction, there were moments of power.

But not everything worked.

Unfortunately the legacy storyline involving Hannah McClean’s Jen Robinson, Paddy Jenkins’ Happy Kelly and Derek Thompson’s Robin Graham continued to wobble as it had done for much of the series.

The show’s attempt to take a sad but important story and give it an upbeat gloss was noble in intention.

However it just didn’t convince.

This wasn’t the only misstep.

The climactic scenes of the show took place in a Belfast city centre bar, where the Co Down rock band Dea Matrona just happened to be gigging.

But it felt a little too much like the ending of a Shakespearean comedy – with the writers trying in a light hearted way to tie up loose ends that didn’t really need to be resolved.

Ultimately, though, the question you were left pondering at the end of episode six was: how did the second series of ‘Blue Lights’ measure up to the first?

First of all, it’s important to acknowledge that ‘Blue Lights” remains an entertaining watch and is still leaps and bounds ahead of any other Northern Irish TV drama that has been produced here.

However there have been some signs this series of wear and tear.

Regrettably the storylines around the older characters – Grace, Stevie, Jonty, Helen, Sandra and Nicola Robinson – have proven much more interesting than those involving the younger ones – Tommy, Katherine Devlin’s Annie and Aisling.

As a result, Sian Brooke, Martin McCann, Jonathan Harden, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho and Andrea Irvine were able to consistently deliver satisfying performances.

Unfortunately for Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin and Dearbhaile McKinney, they were saddled with more frothy storylines that did them little favours.

Hannah McClean also had bad fortune as her character Jen Robinson got pulled into the subplot about the 1978 chip shop bombing that robbed Happy Kelly of his family.

The legacy storyline was well intentioned but ultimately it was underwhelming.

With Jen carving a new life outside the PSNI, it also became increasingly clear that the writers are facing a struggle keeping her relevant and that will be a big challenge in future series.

Frank Blake’s new recruit Shane Bradley, though, was a good addition to the team with real potential if the writers are prepared to tap into a dark side that we got occasional flashes of in this series.

Des Eastwood did a pretty good job too as the uber smug DS Murray Canning, fitting into the role of the resident police villain comfortably.

Outside Blackthorn, Seamus O’Hara really impressed as Lee Thompson with a character who had more layers to him than many viewers may have anticipated.

It was good to see Abigail McGibbon and Paddy Jenkin return as Tina McIntyre and Happy Kelly, while Chris Corrigan and Tony Flynn did solid work as the rival loyalist hard men on the Mount Eden estate, Jim Dixon and Davy Hamill.

The normally reliable Seana Kerslake felt a bit underused, though, throughout the run as Mags.

After a subdued presence for much of the run, it was good to see Dan Gordon finally getting a chance to test his acting chops in the final episode as Rab.

There was no doubt, however, the show continued to miss Richard Dormer after his IFTA award winning turn last series as Gerry Cliff.

Patterson and Lawn were wise not to try to replicate his character.

However the absence of Dormer’s larger than life character haunted this series which could do with someone to fill the hole he left.

Along with fellow director Jack Casey, Lawn and Patterson conjured up handsome looking episodes that made Belfast look like the vibrant city it can be.

They were also largely successful in conveying the complex nature of policing in this part of the world for audiences outside of Northern Ireland.

Often the best moments of the show, though, came in the more fringe storylines – a death in a middle class gay couple’s home, the breakdown of a schoolteacher who had succumbed to alcoholism, the lonely pensioner on the Mount Eden estate longing to entertain visitors.

Despite these strengths, you still couldn’t help but feel ‘Blue Lights’ will definitely need a bit more grit in future series if it is to take its place among the very best cop shows.

‘Blue Lights’ does that to an extent but it has also exhibited a tendency to people please – particularly in this series – when it might be better to just jolt the viewers.

If it doesn’t, it risks being lapped by shows like RTE’s superb gangland drama ‘ KIN ,’ its comedy drama with ITVx ‘ The Dry ‘ and Sharon Horgan’s Apple TV series ‘ Bad Sisters ‘ during what is undoubtedly a golden age for TV drama on this island.

Long may ‘Blue Lights’ continue but if it is to really grow, can it bear its fangs a bit more?

Dan McGinn is a journalist who was previously the Ireland Political Editor and Ireland Deputy Editor of the Press Association and has worked for the Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and other publications and for TV and radio. He currently works in communications and public affairs and is also a film and television critic with his own blog They’ll Love It In Pomona which covers the latest cinema and television releases. loveitinpomona.blogspot.co.uk/?m=1