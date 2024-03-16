Ireland defend their Six Nations Rugby Crown successfully.

Six Nations Super Saturday

Italy 24 Wales 21

Italy recorded a well deserved victory over a callow Wales side in Cardiff and condemned Wales to the wooden spoon. In truth the score line flattered Wales who scored two late converted tries to add some respectability to the result. With George North now also retiring Wales are bereft of experience and international class and it will be some time before they can rebuild a side capable of challenging for titles in the Six Nations or elsewhere.

Ireland 17 Scotland 13

Ireland haven’t lost to Scotland since 2017, winning the last nine matches on the trot. And yet there is a bitter rivalry between the sides, with a lot of grudges apparently held on the Scottish side. A feisty encounter can be expected, with Ireland having to be at their best to force a win. Scotland will want to restore their pride after a defeat against Italy, whereas Ireland have to recover their poise after a sub-par performance and loss against England.

For Ireland the Championship is at stake, for Scotland, a Triple Crown is still on offer. Ireland have a history of not being at their best when hot favourites or when a trophy is at stake. Which side can escape their chains of past disappointments and deliver an outstanding performance?

Ireland started in a tentative fashion and but for a try gifted by Scotland from a line out overthrow could have been behind at half time. Ireland were on top for most of the second half but found it very difficult to get past a determined Scottish defence – although they had what looked like a good try ruled out by the touch judge. Harry Byrne picked up a yellow card for a head on head tackle and Ireland fell off tackles to concede a try in the end game which made for a nervy finish.

Ireland peaked for their performance against France in the first match of the tournament and fell back slightly from then on. This was not an impressive performance but they dominated the points difference statistics for the tournament, and scored more tries than everyone else. Defending the 6 Nations championship is a rare achievement and should not be sneezed at. A tougher assignment awaits on the summer tour to the World Champions, in South Africa.

So where stands Ireland now, what are our strengths and weaknesses? Starting with our weaknesses, I would name three:

1. Who is our back-up 10? Crowley has established himself as Sexton’s successor, but who is his back-up? Ross Byrne had the role but got injured and hasn’t been restored since. His lack of a running game puts all the pressure on our centres to make the line-breaks. Brother Harry Byrne hasn’t exactly convinced. Frawley had the gig, but never got a chance to play there before he, too, got injured. Carbury, Burns and Carty have been dumped. Healy left for Scotland. Prendergast is the great white hope but is still learning his trade in the Leinster reserves. The situation remains unresolved.

2. Who is going to replace Cian Healy (36) at loosehead? Healy is still playing with great enthusiasm, but could he play the full 80 if Porter got injured? Kilcoyne is injured, not the greatest scrummager, and only a year younger at 35. Loughman hasn’t entirely convinced at test level against the best props. Milne is only just back from injury and hasn’t been tested at the top level. Oli Jager has added to the queue at tight head behind Furlong, Bealham and O’Toole. There were rumours that Leinster were looking at O’Toole with a view to converting him to loose head. But he has opted to stay with Ulster where that option in blocked off by Kitsoff. Unresolved.

3. Who will replace Murray (35 next month) in the squad? Murray has lost a yard of pace and can’t hold his place on the bench forever. Casey is the heir apparent but who comes in as third choice 9? Caolin Blade has been playing well and captaining Connacht, but hasn’t been given much of a chance with Ireland. Doak’s career seems to have plateaued early together with Ulster’s decline. Perhaps Richie Murphy can revive his career. Cooney (34 shortly), seems to have missed the boat, for reasons unknown. Even Scotland didn’t appear to want him when they snaffled Healy. Marmion became disillusioned and left for Bristol. Luke McGrath is very much in Gibson Park’s shadow at Leinster. Unresolved

However, the very fact that we are talking about reserve players demonstrates our relative strength. Nash has done well in the absence of Hansen. O’Brien has yet to come back from injury to reclaim his place as back-up to Lowe and Keenan. Baird is the obvious replacement for O’Mahony (34) with Conan, Ahern and Cian Prendergast waiting in the wings.

Irish rugby has been gradually moving on from an era when not every player representing Ireland was top international class. Nowadays some top class players like Ringrose, Henderson and McCloskey struggle to get into the side. To give an illustration of this, the following is a list of 18 current players with at least 10 caps who are now longer being selected in Irish squads. (Caps in brackets). Rob Herring (39), Joey Carbery (37), Simon Zebo (35), Kieran Marmion (28¬), Rhys Ruddock (27), Paddy Jackson (25), John Ryan (24), Ross Byrne (22), Niall Scannell (20), Ultan Dillane (19), Luke McGrath (19), Quinn Roux (16), Chris Farrell (15), Luke Marshall (11), Kieran Treadwell (11), John Cooney (11), Jack Carty (11), Marty Moore (10).

Some may be past their best, some have moved abroad when de-selected. But none are older than current Irish internationals and were once considered good enough to amass a considerable number of caps. You have to be pretty outstanding to break into the team nowadays, and anyone who doesn’t reach test standard doesn’t last long. Since the world cup, only Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Calvin Nash, Ciarán Frawley, Harry Byrne and Oli Jager have broken into the squad, with Thomas Ahern and Sam Prendergast added to the training squad in anticipation of being capped in the future.

None are as yet first choice players, with Stewart, Nash, Byrne and Frawley initially there as cover for the injured Herring, Hansen, Ross Byrne, and O’Brien. I think Baird and Casey will soon displace O’Mahony and Murray, but you have to learn your trade in the squad if you want to make it into the first XXIII. Generally speaking, Farrell seems to have a good succession plan in place with just a few issues on the unresolved list.

No country has won more wooden spoons than Ireland (25) in the 141 year history of the 4/5/6 nations, and yet to listen to some “fans” you would think that Farrell is a bad coach and the current team a shower of chokers. Apparently the critics have “higher standards” than the rest of us and feel entitled to look down on those of us who are happy that Ireland is competitive against the top teams in the world and always there or thereabouts.

Every team in the history of the game has lost the odd match, and yet this team has recorded some of the longest winning sequences of all time. We are still ranked #2 in the world based on our record despite having smaller budgets and player pools than some of the bigger nations. Where the critics get this notion that we are entitled to be #1 and should never lose any game is beyond me,. There arrogance is astounding. Pub bores doesn’t begin to describe them. I’ve never heard a true competitive sportsman go on like they do.

Addendum 1: Live Blog: Ireland u. 20 just miss out on Six Nations Championship.

After a difficult first half, after which they led only 7-0, Ireland finally got on top and scored four more tries in the second half to secure the bonus point and overturn a 17 point English points difference advantage with a 36-0 win against a dogged and defiant Scotland side. It was very much an 84 minute effort with the final Ireland try only coming in the 84th. Minute. Ultimately it was Ireland’s failure to win a bonus point against Italy which cost us the Championship. With England, starting their match an hour later, having the advantage of knowing exactly what they had to do to win the Championship.

Virtually the entire Irish first team look good for a professional academy contract, but particularly outstanding were 15. Ben O’Connor (UCC), W de Klerk (UCD), H Gavin (Galwegians), H McLaughlin (Lansdowne); J Murphy (Clontarf), O Coffey (Blackrock College), H Walker (QUB); E O’Connell (UL Bohemian, capt), J Hopes (QUB); S Edogbo (UCC), B Ward (Ballynahinch), L Murphy (Shannon) and Brian Gleeson, who was injured in the French match but was absolutely outstanding and instrumental in Ireland’s win there.

England now needed a bonus point win against France, or at least a win by a 20 point margin. They made a good start with an early try but France rallied to lead 21-12 at half time. France were losing the penalty count 12-4 at this stage and conceded an early mauled try in the second half for a 21-19 score-line. No one would bet against England scoring 4 tries at that stage, but could they win? France scored another excellent try to make it 28-19. An intercept with the English try line abegging gjves England their bonus point try.

Only a French win can now secure the Championship for Ireland. 28-24. Another England try makes it 31-31. A penalty try for bring down a maul gives France a yellow card and England a 31-38 lead. Another excellent England try makes it 31-45 in an amazing match. It was very undisciplined headless chicken stuff from France for much of the match. How France could have lost so badly which such a dominant scrum is beyond me. Richie Murphy now moves on the Ulster job never having lost a Six Nations match and having reached a World Cup final with the Irish u.20s . Quite some achievement against these enormous French and English sides.

Addendum 2: Ulster sign Verner Kok

Ulster have just signed the Sharks winger, Verner Kok, for next season. Kok is not a bad winger, having played a lot for the South Africa 7’s team, but has never made the Springbok team. My problem with the signing is that Ulster already have two international wingers in Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune and have recently let two Irish wingers go – Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle.

Baloucoune has just opted to play 7’s rugby in the Olympics, but should be back for next season. At a time when Ulster are said to be letting a lot of senior players – including Billy Burns – go at the end of the season, I would have thought their priority should have been to recruit a top class 10. If Ulster are so strapped for cash, why spend it on a South African winger? Lack of decent wingers hasn’t been their main problem.