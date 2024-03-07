In politics, as in life, a bit of civility costs nothing and goes a long way…

Last week, it was Michelle O’Neill at Windsor Park. This week, it is Emma Little Pengally’s turn to visit her first GAA club. Paying a visit to St Pauls GAA club in West Belfast yesterday, Emma even had a go at camogie. Commenting on her visit, the Deputy First Minister said:

Only £3.70 a pint? This place is class. I will bring Richard back here for a session

Ok, she didn’t. She said:

Thank you to all at St Paul's GAC for the warm welcome this afternoon, for telling me all about their teams and GAA sports and for the wonderful young people who demonstrated their sporting skills for us! This is JM Ashling's club, where she has been a super star! pic.twitter.com/ocWF0VN2EA — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) March 6, 2024

There is absolutely nothing about learning about the passions, interests, sport or identity of this wonderful place we call home that threatens in any way my own person or who I am! I love hearing and learning new things! Thank you to @StPaulsGAC 💜 pic.twitter.com/AodhahMpJC — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) March 7, 2024

Meanwhile her DUP colleague Education Minister Paul Givan was shaking his tail feather at a visit to Irish language medium primary school. He even spoke some words of Irish!

A fantastic visit to @GSAodhaRua in Dungannon. The children were superb as they sang, danced and played music that celebrates Irish culture and education. Thank you for the very kind & heartfelt welcome from Principal Móna and everyone involved in the school #educationforall pic.twitter.com/1Dg67zx7of — Paul Givan (@paulgivan) March 6, 2024

The Education Minister, Paul Givan, has said the Irish language “belongs to all of us”. He was visiting an Irish speaking primary school in Dungannon where he spoke a few words in the language. Here's our Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon. pic.twitter.com/2DSGF44Jdq — BBC Newsline (@bbcnewsline) March 6, 2024

It is easy to dismiss this stuff as gesture politics, but in this place, gestures go a long way.

Modern politics seemed to be divided into two camps:

The Montagu Principle: Named after the 18th-century English aristocrat Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, this principle asserts that rudeness should harm a politician’s ratings. Montagu famously argued that “civility costs nothing and buys everything” According to this view, maintaining a respectful tone is essential for public approval.

The Red Meat Hypothesis: Alternatively, some liken personal insults in politics to “throwing red meat to supporters.” In today’s polarised climate, diehard fans may perceive uncivil comments as honest and authentic criticisms that align with their feelings. Rather than harming a politician’s standing, such remarks could strengthen their support base.

Personally, I like to keep it simple. The key mantra we should all live by is ‘Don’t be a dick’, especially in politics.