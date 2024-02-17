Donaldson’s prayers answered, Sinn Féin solid, Allister in a bind – LucidTalk poll…

Two figures in today’s Belfast Telegraph tell the tale. 72% of DUP voters back Jeffrey’s decision to return to Stormont, and the TUV vote share stands at only 6%. Donaldson could hardly have hoped that the first poll since he bit the bullet would prove so favourable.

This is not just good news for Donaldson, but also for the survival prospects of the Executive and Assembly and for all those parties who want the institutions to work.

Meanwhile Michelle O’Neill can feel great satisfaction that her party have maintained their 31% vote share in advance of the difficult decisions that the Executive is likely to face.

Of course, Donaldson is not completely out of the woods. He has won over half those DUP voters who wanted to stay out of Stormont until the Protocol/Windsor Framework had been scrapped. That is no mean feat considering how consistently those DUP voters have stuck to that position – see yesterday’s analysis of the LT findings since 2019 Win, lose or drawn-out struggle? – How to read the first poll verdict on the DUP’s return to Stormont… – Slugger O’Toole (sluggerotoole.com)

The 28% who are still holding out is an uncomfortably large number. His critics will be desperate to convince those who have switched to backing the Stormont return that they have made a mistake. But those critics will now be very much on the back foot, with the waverers more open to the message that party unity is more important than any doubts they might still have. Internal DUP critics may not be helped by the fact that the loudest voices criticising the deal come from outside the party. Too much open dissent could be viewed as disloyalty to the party.

Let’s take a look at the levels of party support revealed by the poll. Overall the trend seems to be a reversion towards similar levels as at the last Assembly election. It is almost as if time had frozen in May 2022 and, of course, for the Assembly it did.

Sinn Féin

SF are an exception, having held on to the 31% support they have enjoyed for almost a year now, two points up on their Assembly result. More immediately important it puts them in an enviable position looking forward to the Westminster election, although it should be remembered that their vote share then reflects the fact that they did not stand in South Belfast. These figures could put them in with a chance of gaining Foyle, although the situation there is complicated by substantial tactical voting.

DUP

Normally this would be a poor result for the DUP, wiping out almost all the gains they appeared to have made since the Assembly election, but right now they will feel relieved that they would look likely to retain their current Assembly numbers, and be in position to challenge for one or two gains. (The new boundaries give them a strong prospect of a gain in West Belfast.)

Alliance

Alliance, too, is back near to Assembly ’22 levels of support. This tells us little of their prospects in the Westminster election where their results in several constituencies were heavily impacted by tactical voting and will probably be so again. They will be conscious that a number of their Assembly seats are marginal.

UUP

The UUP is another hovering near to its Assembly result, but they will be reasonably content. They could have suffered if some of their supporters had been sufficiently impressed by Donaldson’s move back to Stormont. Again, it tells us little of their prospects in South Antrim at the Westminster election which could well be decided on the level and direction of tactical voting. All their Assembly seats are reasonably safe at this level of support.

SDLP

They are the same two points down on their Assembly result as SF are up, although it would be wrong to assume that the swap is quite as direct as that. They will be hoping that they have put 6% levels behind them. Of course, it is far too early to see any impact of their new position as the Official Opposition in the Assembly, although it should be noted that this does give them a real new advantage if they succeed in exploiting it fully. It remains true, however, that unless they do so they would be lucky to limit their losses to one seat at an Assembly election. Again, their prospects of holding their two Westminster seats depend very much on tactical voting so that the poll can tell us little about that.

Green

Note that the Liverpool University poll did not report the Green support.

PBPA

Again, Liverpool University did not report on PBPA

Aontú

Also no report on Aontú from Liverpool University.

TUV

The party has made ground on its October poll rating, but still sits below where it stood at the last Assembly election. That could be because today’s poll records that 16% of those who voted TUV at the last election actually back the DUP return.

Allister will be hoping that history repeats itself. Many DUP voters who opposed the original Protocol took some time to turn to his party in 2020 and 2021. By October 2020 the TUV hit a new high for them outside of Euro elections of 6% in the LT poll. Same as today. By January ’21 it had hit 10%, and stayed above that level until the revolt against Arlene Foster and the DUP began moving towards boycott.

28% of the DUP’s Assembly vote is 6%. Can Allister add some or all of them to achieve double figures again and maybe force the DUP to change course?

Well, the Assembly election must have cost him credibility with many of those target voters.

However, nothing daunted he has nailed his colours to the mast.

Last month the TUV issued a statement which said that it supported running a single United Unionist candidate in Fermanagh South Tyrone, North Belfast, South Belfast and North Down. It added “If there should be a return to Stormont to implement the Union-dismantling Protocol, with acceptance of EU law and the Irish Sea border, then, unionists who disagree with such folly must have a candidate to vote for.”

The poll findings put Jim Allister in a serious bind. EU law remains, as does the Irish Sea border. If he does not now stand candidates for Westminster his bluff will have been called and he will retreat into the level of influence that his one Assembly seat and nine councillors merit.

If he puts up candidates, he risks taking seats from the DUP, but handing them to non-Unionists. At the 6% vote share the TUV recorded in this poll he could be expected to gift the marginal East Belfast seat to Alliance, possibly make East Antrim into a DUP/Alliance marginal (although Sammy Wilson’s vociferous opposition to the deal would probably neutralise that threat), swing South Antrim from DUP to UUP, and maybe, just maybe, turn Strangford into a DUP/Alliance marginal.

If his party returned to 10% support Lagan Valley could fall to Alliance, and maybe even Upper Bann to Sinn Féin.

Only on his home turf could he hope to actually win, possibly snatching North Antrim from Ian Paisley Jr.

Essentially, he would be playing a game of chicken. Change course or I wound you, even though it might destroy me.

Could it destroy the TUV? Certainly. If they put up Westminster candidates and unionist voters shun them to avoid risking a unionist seat – the TUV would almost certainly be seen as a totally spent force. If they put up candidates but withdraw them before the contest ‘to avoid splitting the vote’ -they lose all credibility. If they don’t put up candidates after threatening to do so – their credibility is also in tatters. And if they open up the gates of DUP seats to non-unionists – Jim risks being seen as a Lundy who succeeded.