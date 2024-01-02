Irish rugby is in a good place heading into the new year…

In the past Irish rugby internationals like Johnny Sexton, Tommy Bowe or Geordan Murphy were able to ply their trade in France, Wales, or England without detriment to their Ireland careers. Now the assumption is your Irish international career is over if you move abroad, even if, like Simon Zebo, you come back.

Tadgh Beirne was only considered by Ireland when he moved to Munster, and I presume the same will apply to Oli Jager. Donnacha Ryan was never picked again once he moved to France even though he was playing better than those who were selected. Paddy Jackson could be the best eligible 10 but will probably never play for Ireland again.

So, when did the policy change or was it always purely opportunistic and pragmatic? If you’re good enough the rules will be bent, but any marginal calls will go against you, especially if you are nearing the end of your career? Ultan Dillane (30) with 19 caps for Ireland went to La Rochelle, and Kieran Marmion (31) with 28 caps went to Bristol. Both must have decided their Ireland careers were effectively over. Players who were good enough to play for Ireland years ago lost out as Ireland rose to number 1 in the world rankings.

The policy has ensured that nearly all our best players are always playing for Irish clubs and subject to IRFU player management protocols, but are the IRFU breaking EU law by discriminating against other EU based but eligible players? Are the IRFU abusing their dominant position as the only employer for rugby professionals in Ireland by selecting only their own employees?

The policy has never been formally acknowledged or precisely articulated and is mostly communicated through nods and winks. But is it partly why Ireland has been able to maintain a top global rating despite a smaller professional player pool? If it ain’t broke why fix it?

Expect a crisis to emerge if a few top players elect to play elsewhere because there are so few lucrative central contracts available. That number has been going down year by year and world class players like Van Der Flier and Doris have only recently been given central contracts. Several of the current Irish starting XV don’t (yet) have them – Sheehan, Gibson-Park, Lowe, and Hansen according to the best information I can get).

The IRFU prides itself in looking after its top players in terms of injury and rest management, but if national loyalty doesn’t pay the bills players will go elsewhere to maximise their earnings in a short career at the top. Expect more players to go abroad as the reputation of Irish rugby rises and game time with Irish provinces gets harder to get.

Players in France typically play many more games which increases the risk of injury/fatigue. French clubs will also not release foreign internationals for training camps or preparation outside of the international window. Johnny Sexton was almost crocked by the time he came back. Ireland players never play a club match the week before an international (unless badly in need of game time) and have training sessions outside the international window. Their playing time is strictly monitored by the IRFU to reduce the risk of injury/fatigue. The 6 Nations is the bread and butter of all Irish professional rugby and will not be put at risk. Anyone who criticises that policy (like former Leinster Head Coach, Matt O’Connor) doesn’t last long…

Conversely, experience abroad seems almost a requirement to get a senior coaching job in Ireland, so are the IRFU trying to have their cake and eat it? Is consistency the hobgoblin of small minds? It seems a classic case of the IRFU acting in its own best interests at all times. Is that what good strategic management is all about? Other rugby unions appear to be envious of the IRFU model, and Australia and England seem to be going down a similar route by moving top players onto the central contracts.

United Rugby Championship

The league section of the United Rugby Championship has reached the halfway stage with Leinster on top, in Ulster 4th., and Connacht and Munster just outside the top 8 playoff paces in 9th. and 10th. place. This may appear a mediocre outcome but it is not generally appreciated that the URC league is not a level playing field. The Irish provinces have to play each other home AND away which means they get to play top clubs like Leinster and Champions Munster twice, whereas all the other clubs only have to play the Irish provinces once in the entire league season. It means a middling team like Benneton is second in the league as they have already played Zebre twice and also get to play Glasgow and Edinburgh both home and away.

Try bonus points have been as rare as hens’ teeth in the keenly contested Irish provincial derbies with defences generally on top in awful weather conditions. The Scottish and Italian teams have also had the advantage of an earlier exit from the World Cup making their top players available earlier for their clubs. Small margins, which will hopefully become less of a factor as the league progresses. Munster, in particular, with a lengthy injury list, will welcome the break in URC fixtures.

Provincial derby results to date

Connacht 22 Ulster 20

Ulster 21 Munster 14

Leinster 21 Munster 16

Connacht 22 Leinster 24

Ulster 20 Connacht 19

Munster 3 Leinster 9

Connacht 22 Munster 9

Leinster 21 Ulster 22

The Irish derbies again produced intensely competitive matches with only Connacht managing to win a match by more than one score thanks to a last minute try by Aungier. Often played in atrocious conditions they showed a relatively high level of skill, motivation and preparation which augurs well for the 6 Nations and the rest of the season. Leinster again fielded essentially two separate XVs which means key Ireland players are not being over played.

Champions Cup

Leinster also top their pool in the European cup after a statement win against their nemesis, LA Rochelle, away and against Sale. Ulster are mid pool after their defeat away to Bath and outstanding win against Racing 92. Munster are in trouble after a poor draw at home to Bayonne and unfortunate defeat to Exeter away having led for much of the game. They conceded one try after a wicked bounce and a second when Murray’s passing options were severely restricted by the referee and two offside lazy runners, and he ended up getting intercepted. How that try was allowed stand is beyond me. With a long injury list, this may not be their year. Connacht are bottom of the table after heavy defeats to Bordeaux at home and Saracens away. They lack the heavy artillery to compete with the really big European teams in crunch matches.

Next up, Leinster face Stade Francais who may lose some interest after two defeats against Sale and Leicester. Ulster are up against Toulouse at home after the latter trounced Cardiff and Harlequins in their first two matches. They will need to use all the momentum gained by recent wins against Racing, Munster and Leinster. Munster face Toulon away after the latter narrowly lost to Exeter and Northampton. The match is last chance saloon for both of them. Connacht, too, have another chance away to Lyon, who had a narrow win against the Bulls last time out.

With 16 out of 24 teams qualifying for the round of 16, both Munster and Connacht are still in with a chance to qualify for the knockout stages, but their margin of error is now down to nearly zero.

Munster apart, injury levels seem to be within normal parameters, with nearly all Irish front-liners fit for selection. Let’s hope they stay that way for the remaining European Championship pool matches and the 6 Nations. Ahern and Cian Prendergast are the chief “bolters” threatening to break into the national squad from outside the World Cup squad, with Healy, Connors, Stewart, Coombes, Blade, Frawley, Harry Byrne, Nash, Stockdale, and Daly also in contention, depending on how large a squad Farrell picks. If he chooses to select some “development” players, Sam Prendergast, McCann, Jack Boyle, Wilson, Forde, and Edogbo could be in the frame.

All in all, Irish rugby is in a good place heading into the new year.