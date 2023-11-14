A mysterious humming noise is disturbing the good people of Omagh…

There is a range of theories as to where such noises come from, including farm or factory machinery, while some subscribe to conspiracy theories such as flying saucers.

Do you live in Omagh? Have you experienced the mystery hum?

Any idea what it could be? I am no expect on sound, but you would have thought you could get some kind of directional microphone that tells you what direction a sound is coming from.

Maybe large swathes of the population of Tyrone have taken up meditation and the collective sound of all these oms is filtering out into the night sky. Or maybe the veil between our world and the underworld is particularly loose around Omagh and this is some kind of harbinger of doom of future events to come. If anyone sees any demons trying to order a pint in Sally’s bar do let the authorities know.

Hopefully, the mystery is solved soon and the good people of Omagh can rest easy in their beds again.