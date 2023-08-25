Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to get an arrest mugshot…

| Readers 610

Donald Trump surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. From the BBC:

Mr Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.

Afterwards, he described the case as “a travesty of justice”.

It was his fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case, but this was his first police booking photo.

Records posted on the jail’s website described Mr Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.

Trump has an uncanny knack for turning any situation to his advantage so I imagine he will lean into this ‘outlaw’ image. On his website, he is already using it as a fundraising opportunity!
How do you shame the shameless?
Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to get an arrest mugshot…

Brian O'Neill

Fury as Royal Mail honours notorious illegal immigrant on new stamps…

Brian O'Neill

If you come for the king, you best not miss…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation